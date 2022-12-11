How to watch Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

By Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers tonight for a Sunday Night showdown at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game.

RELATED: NFL Week 14 live scores, standings, playoff picture 2022

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) currently hold one of the AFC’s Wild Card spots after a tough 33-17 loss against the 49ers last Sunday afternoon that ended Miami’s 5-game win streak. Tagovailoa finished 18-of-33 for 295 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble). He did not return for the game’s final play after injuring his ankle on a strip sack late in the 4th quarter but is expected to start this Sunday. Despite last Sunday’s performance, which was Tagovailoa’s worst of the season, the Dolphins QB has exceeded expectations in year 3. In the 10 games he’s played this season, Tagovailoa has already surpassed his career highs in touchdown passes (21) and passing yards (2,859). He also leads the NFL in passer rating (112.0) and yds/attempt (9.02).

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa feels “as good as I can be after a game”

LA Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers (6-6)  fell 27-20 to the Raiders last Thursday night picking up their 3rd loss in the last 4 games. The team, which is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2018, currently sits one game behind the NY Jets and outside of playoff position. Herbert finished 28-of-47 for 335 passing yards–his most in a game since Week 4–and one touchdown. WR Keenan Allen had 6 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown while RB Austin Ekeler had 5 receptions for 57 receiving yards and picked up 35 yards on the ground. The 6th-year RB leads the Chargers’ offense with 85 receptions this season and is second on the team with 564 receiving yards.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14 – Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Dolphins vs Chargers on SNF

How many times have Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert gone head-to-head?

Third-year QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert went 5th and 6th overall, respectively in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, Sunday night’s matchup will be just the second meeting between two players who have quickly become some of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Tagovailoa and Herbert met in Week 10 of their rookie season when the Dolphins defeated the Chargers 29-21. Tagovailoa threw for 169 yds and 2 touchdowns in the win, while Herbert passed for 187 yds, 2 touchdowns, and an interception in the Chargers loss.

Both quarterbacks are looking to make their first career playoff appearance this season.

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers:

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, December 11
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down AFC, NFC standings in Week 14

By Dec 11, 2022, 8:14 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and that means renowned political correspondent Steve Kornacki is back in the football spirit for Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, breaking down the meaning behind wins and losses across the league and all the playoff probabilities ahead of the looming postseason. How does the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Jets impact other teams in the AFC? What does the Detroit Lions win over the Minnesota Vikings mean for the Vikings playoff position, and, even more shockingly, what does it do to the Lions postseason hopes? Week 14 saw the first team clinch a playoff spot in the 2022 season – the Eagles improved to 12-1 with a dominant win over the Giants – but there’s a lot more football to come and Kornacki has the numbers behind it all.

RELATED: Click here for NFL Week 14 scores, standings and more

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, check out the video above to see Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the NFC and takes a deep dive on the impact of the Vikings loss to the surging Lions.

Click here to watch coverage of the SNF game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers live online right now, and stay tuned to NBC and Peacock to see all of Kornacki’s breakdowns and updates.

RELATED: How to watch Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

2022 NFL playoff picture

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-6)
  8. New England Patriots (6-6)
  9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
  9. Detroit Lions (6-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-8)
  12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Dolphins vs LA Chargers

By Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers just around the corner on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: FMIA Week 13 – Brock Purdy Gets The Save And The Starting Job; Burrow Still Owns Mahomes And The Chiefs

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: How to watch Dolphins vs Chargers  – TV/Live Stream info for tonight’s game

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, December 11
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

          RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Where to live stream Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14 – Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Dolphins vs Chargers on SNF

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Week 14 Schedule

WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 11
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 12
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!