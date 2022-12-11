2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Dec 11, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) will battle it out with Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers (6-6) as the race for the playoffs heats up in the AFC. The Dolphins currently hold one of the AFC’s Wild Card spots and sit one game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Chargers are one game behind the NY Jets for the division’s final playoff spot.

Sunday night’s game was originally scheduled to feature a match-up between the Chiefs vs Broncos but the NFL made the decision to flex the game early last week. The Chiefs vs Broncos game will now take place at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the Dolphins vs Chargers game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s games as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Dolphins at Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Giants at Commanders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down AFC, NFC standings in Week 14

By Dec 11, 2022, 8:14 PM EST
It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and that means renowned political correspondent Steve Kornacki is back in the football spirit for Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, breaking down the meaning behind wins and losses across the league and all the playoff probabilities ahead of the looming postseason. How does the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Jets impact other teams in the AFC? What does the Detroit Lions win over the Minnesota Vikings mean for the Vikings playoff position, and, even more shockingly, what does it do to the Lions postseason hopes? Week 14 saw the first team clinch a playoff spot in the 2022 season – the Eagles improved to 12-1 with a dominant win over the Giants – but there’s a lot more football to come and Kornacki has the numbers behind it all.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, check out the video above to see Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the NFC and takes a deep dive on the impact of the Vikings loss to the surging Lions.

Click here to watch coverage of the SNF game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers live online right now, and stay tuned to NBC and Peacock to see all of Kornacki’s breakdowns and updates.

2022 NFL playoff picture

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-6)
  8. New England Patriots (6-6)
  9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
  9. Detroit Lions (6-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-8)
  12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Dolphins vs LA Chargers

By Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images
It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers just around the corner on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, December 11
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

Week 14 Schedule

WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 11
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 12
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

