2022 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down AFC, NFC standings in Week 14

By Dec 11, 2022, 8:14 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and that means renowned political correspondent Steve Kornacki is back in the football spirit for Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, breaking down the meaning behind wins and losses across the league and all the playoff probabilities ahead of the looming postseason. How does the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Jets impact other teams in the AFC? What does the Detroit Lions win over the Minnesota Vikings mean for the Vikings playoff position, and, even more shockingly, what does it do to the Lions postseason hopes? Week 14 saw the first team clinch a playoff spot in the 2022 season – the Eagles improved to 12-1 with a dominant win over the Giants – but there’s a lot more football to come and Kornacki has the numbers behind it all.

RELATED: Click here for NFL Week 14 scores, standings and more

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, check out the video above to see Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the NFC and takes a deep dive on the impact of the Vikings loss to the surging Lions. Watch below or click here for a closer look at the AFC situation and the impact of the Jets loss on their shot at a postseason run.

Click here to watch coverage of the SNF game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers live online right now, and stay tuned to NBC and Peacock to see all of Kornacki’s breakdowns and updates.

RELATED: How to watch Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

2022 NFL playoff picture

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-6)
  8. New England Patriots (6-6)
  9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
  9. Detroit Lions (6-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-8)
  12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Dolphins vs LA Chargers

By Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers just around the corner on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: FMIA Week 13 – Brock Purdy Gets The Save And The Starting Job; Burrow Still Owns Mahomes And The Chiefs

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: How to watch Dolphins vs Chargers  – TV/Live Stream info for tonight’s game

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, December 11
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

          RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Where to live stream Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14 – Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Dolphins vs Chargers on SNF

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Week 14 Schedule

WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 11
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 12
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

NFL Week 14 live scores, standings, playoff picture 2022: Eagles first team to clinch playoff spot, Lions defeat Vikings

By Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s Week 14 in the 2022 NFL season and the start of the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LVII is less than a month away. There’s still a lot of football to go before the playoff picture fully comes into focus, but we’ve had some lessons and some surprises through the early slate of games this Sunday. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 14, as well as standings for the NFL playoffs heading into the Sunday Night Football between the Dolphins and Chargers.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Dolphins vs Chargers tonight on SNF

NFL Week 14 Scores, Results, Schedule

Thursday, December 8th

Las Vegas Raiders 16

Los Angeles Rams 17

Sunday, December 11th

1:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens 16

Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Philadelphia Eagles 48

New York Giants 22

Eagles clinch playoff spot with win

New York Jets 12

Buffalo Bills 20

Cleveland Browns 10

Cincinnati Bengals 23

Houston Texans 23

Dallas Cowboys 27

Minnesota Vikings 23

Detroit Lions 34

Jacksonville Jaguars 36

Tennessee Titans 22

Kansas City Chiefs 34

Denver Broncos 28

Carolina Panthers 30

Seattle Seahawks 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

San Francisco 49ers 35

Sunday Night Football

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

2022-23 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture entering Sunday Night Football

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-6)
  8. New England Patriots (6-6)
  9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
  9. Detroit Lions (6-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-8)
  12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Nick Bosa in Week 13
NFL Week 13 awards: Nick Bosa, defenses steal show
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow giving Cincinnati Bengals edge in AFC
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy steps into San Francisco 49ers spotlight