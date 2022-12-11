2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Dolphins vs Chargers tonight on SNF

By Dec 11, 2022, 8:27 AM EST
0 Comments

Week 14 on Sunday Night Football features a matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins against Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 14 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

Where do the Dolphins and Chargers stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 14?

Miami Dolphins:

Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) are currently in Wild Card position despite a brutal 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 where the third-year QB injured his ankle on a strip sack late in the 4th quarter. According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, the injury is not serious and Tagovailoa is expected to start this Sunday. The Dolphins are 14-3 in Tagovailoa’s last 17 starts dating back to Week 11 last season and look to make their first playoff appearance since 2016. Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL in passer rating (112.0) and yds/attempt (9.02).

LA Chargers:

Herbert and the LA Chargers (6-6) are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot and sit one game behind the New England Patriots after picking up their 3rd loss in the last 4 games last Thursday against the Raiders. The Chargers have not made it to the playoffs since 2018 when they lost 48-21 in the Divisional round to the New England Patriots. Herbert, also a third-year quarterback drafted one pick behind Tagovailoa in 2020, is looking to make his first career playoff appearance.

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 14 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Dolphins vs Chargers match-up.

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 14:

Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) vs Denver Broncos (3-9) – Sunday, December 11 (4:05 PM ET)

The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC West division title with the following:

  • A win against the Broncos AND a LA Chargers loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) vs. Detroit Lions (5-7) – Sunday, December 11 (1:00 PM ET)

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title this Sunday with the following:

  • A win or tie against the Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) vs New York Giants (7-4-1) – Sunday, December 11 (1:00 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A win or tie against the New York Giants

OR

  • A San Francisco 49ers loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AND a Seattle Seahawks loss against the Carolina Panthers.

AFC Standings – Week 14

  1. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-5)

In the Hunt:
New England Patriots (6-6)
Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

NFC Standings – Week 14

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
  6. NY Giants (7-4-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

In the Hunt:
Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Detroit Lions (5-7)
Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

The Bears (3-10) and Texans (1-10-1) were both eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13. The Cardinals and Broncos could face elimination in Week 14.

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers:

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, December 11
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down AFC, NFC standings in Week 14

By Dec 11, 2022, 8:14 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and that means renowned political correspondent Steve Kornacki is back in the football spirit for Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, breaking down the meaning behind wins and losses across the league and all the playoff probabilities ahead of the looming postseason. How does the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Jets impact other teams in the AFC? What does the Detroit Lions win over the Minnesota Vikings mean for the Vikings playoff position, and, even more shockingly, what does it do to the Lions postseason hopes? Week 14 saw the first team clinch a playoff spot in the 2022 season – the Eagles improved to 12-1 with a dominant win over the Giants – but there’s a lot more football to come and Kornacki has the numbers behind it all.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, check out the video above to see Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the NFC and takes a deep dive on the impact of the Vikings loss to the surging Lions. Watch below or click here for a closer look at the AFC situation and the impact of the Jets loss on their shot at a postseason run.

Click here to watch coverage of the SNF game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers live online right now, and stay tuned to NBC and Peacock to see all of Kornacki’s breakdowns and updates.

2022 NFL playoff picture

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-6)
  8. New England Patriots (6-6)
  9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
  9. Detroit Lions (6-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-8)
  12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Dolphins vs LA Chargers

By Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers just around the corner on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, December 11
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 14 Schedule

WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 11
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 12
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

