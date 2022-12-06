Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Sascha Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 season.
Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
While Bajin was her coach, Pliskova reached the final at Wimbledon in 2021 before losing to champion Ash Barty. Pliskova also was the runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the semifinals before being beat by Angelique Kerber for the trophy.
After splitting from Bajin in July, Pliskova was coached by Leos Friedl. Their results together included a quarterfinal run at the U.S. Open.
Bajin has worked as a coach or hitting partner with several top tennis players, including Grand Slam title winners Williams, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki.
“Thank you for having me back,” Bajin wrote on Twitter. “Let’s go get it.”
Pliskova is a 30-year-old from the Czech Republic who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017 and finished this season at No. 31 after going 21-21 with no titles.
Her team also includes fitness specialist Jez Green and physiotherapist Martin Salvador.
Next year’s first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, begins Jan. 16.
LAS VEGAS — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will resume their rivalry for the ages in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 5.
Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles, including two in 2022 at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June, while Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September.
The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in this year’s ATP rankings: Alcaraz is the youngest man to finish at No. 1, while Nadal is the oldest to finish at No. 2. They’re also the first two countrymen to lead the men’s rankings since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996.
The match – being touted, boxing-style, as “The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz” – will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Nadal and Alcaraz have played each other three times in official tournaments, all at Masters 1000 events. Nadal leads 2-1, with Alcaraz’s victory coming in their most recent meeting, in May on red clay at Madrid.
LONDON — The Hopman Cup that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France.
The International Tennis Federation announced that the matches will be held on July 19-23.
The Nice Lawn Tennis Club will be the site for the event through 2027.
The Hopman Cup was last staged in 2019 at Perth, Australia, its home since it was founded in 1989.
Each matchup between nations will include one women’s singles match, one men’s singles match and one mixed doubles match. Six teams will participate in 2023 and 2024, with the field expanding to eight in 2025.