What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Colts vs Cowboys

It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game gets underway.
NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.
Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.
What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- When: Sunday, December 4
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
Where to live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys online tonight
Tonight’s game between the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.
This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
Week 13 Schedule
|WEEK 13
|Thursday, Dec. 1
|Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
|Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
|Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
|Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
|New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
|Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
|Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
|Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
|Monday, Dec. 5
|New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
