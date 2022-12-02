Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

Where do the Colts and Cowboys stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 13?

Indianapolis Colts:

The Colts entered this season expecting to contend for the AFC South but with 5 losses in the last 6 games, Indianapolis is in danger of missing the postseason for the second straight year. Offensive struggles have been a resounding theme in Indianapolis all season long and contributed to the firing of head coach Frank Reich just nine games into the season. Jeff Saturday, a former Colts center with no professional or college coaching experience prior to this year, was Reich’s replacement and is currently 1-2 in the new role. The Colts enter Week 13 three games behind the AFC South-leading Titans.

Dallas Cowboys:

It’s a completely different story for the Dallas Cowboys who are coming off back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants, both NFC contenders. Dallas looks to become the first team to win consecutive division titles in the NFC East since 2001-2004 but sits 2 games behind the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC East entering Week 13.

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 13 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Colts vs Cowboys match-up.

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 13:

Minnesota Vikings (9-2) vs. NY Jets (7-4) – Sunday, December 4 (1:00 PM ET)

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title this Sunday with the following:

A win against the NY Jets AND a Detroit Lions loss against the Jaguars

OR

A tie against the NY Jets AND a Detroit Lions loss against the Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) vs Tennessee Titans (7-4) – Sunday, December 4 (1:00 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

A win against the Titans AND a Washington Commanders loss to the Giants AND a 49ers loss/tie to the Dolphins AND a Seahawks loss/tie to the Rams

OR

A win against the Titans AND a Washington Commanders tie with the Giants AND a 49ers loss to the Dolphins AND a Seahawks loss to the Rams

AFC Standings – Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) Buffalo Bills (9-3) Tennessee Titans (7-4) Baltimore Ravens (7-4) Miami Dolphins (8-3) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) New York Jets (7-4)

In the Hunt:

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

New England Patriots (6-6)

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

NFC Standings – Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) San Francisco 49ers (7-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) NY Giants (7-4) Washington Commanders (7-5)

In the Hunt:

Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

Detroit Lions (4-7)

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When: Sunday, December 4

Sunday, December 4 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys Game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

