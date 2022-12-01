Shibutani siblings elected to US Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Associated PressDec 1, 2022, 7:34 PM EST
shibutani siblings
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani along with Paul E. George, who served as the director of the U.S. Olympic Committee, were elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The trio will be inducted Jan. 28 during the U.S. figure skating championships in San Jose, California.

The Shibutani siblings were two-time Olympians who won a pair of bronze medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games before stepping away from the sport in their prime. They also were three-time world medalists, earned medals at each of their 14 national championships and were two-time senior U.S. champions.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, who is three years older than his sister, became the first U.S. ice dancers to medal at the world debut in 2011, and the second-youngest team to medal at worlds. She was 16 and he was 19 at the time.

George was the Chef de Mission of the U.S. delegation to the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano. The longtime member of the Skating Club of Boston, George also was director of the U.S. Figure Skating Association in the late 1980s and early ’90s and later served as president and trustee of the U.S. Figure Skating Foundation.

2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing: TV schedule, how to watch online, event times, dates and more

By Feb 18, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
FREESTYLE SKIING-OLY-2022-BEIJING
Getty Images
0 Comments

Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place from Sunday, February 6, through Friday, February 18 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here and watch every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

The Freestyle Skiing competition takes place at Genting Snow Park located just under 100 miles northwest of Beijing in the Zhangjiakou zone and at the Big Air Shougang in the Beijing Zone. The Big Air Shougang is the world’s first-ever permanent venue for big air and will serve as the home for future sports competitions, athlete training purposes, and cultural and civic events after the Beijing Winter Games.

RELATED: How to watch, stream the 2022 Winter Olympics live on NBC and Peacock

2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing TV Schedule:

If you’ve missed any of the action you can find access to all of the Freestyle Skiing replays here!

How to watch Freeski Halfpipe & Ski Cross, Moguls, Big Air, Aerials & Slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Event Date/Time How to watch
Women’s Freeski Big Air Final 2/7/2022 9:00 p.m. EST NBC Olympics and Peacock
Men’s Freeski Big Air Final 2/8/2022 10:00 p.m. EST  NBC Olympics and Peacock
Mixed Team Aerials 2/10/2022 6:00 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying 2/12/2022 9:00 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Aerials Qualifying 2/13/2022 6:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final 2/13/2022 8:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying 2/13/2022 11:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Women’s Aerials Finals 2/14/2022 6:00 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final 2/14/2022 8:30 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Men’s Aerials Qualifying 2/15/2022 6:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com
Men’s Aerials Finals 2/16/2022 6:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying 2/16/2022 9:90 p.m. EST NBC Olympics and Peacock
Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying 2/16/2022 10:30 p.m EST NBCOlympics.com
Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying 2/16/2022 11:30 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Ski Cross Finals 2/17/2022 1:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final 2/17/2022 8:30 p.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying 2/17/2022 10:45 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Men’s Ski Cross Finals 2/18/2022 1:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final 2/18/2022 8:30 p.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count

How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

  • Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET
  • Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!

How to watch, stream the 2022 Winter Olympics live on NBC and Peacock

By Feb 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics
Getty Images
6 Comments

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially began with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

READ MORE: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Games

Nearly 3,000 athletes from roughly 95 countries are expected to compete in the 2022 Games which will feature a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports. The following seven new Olympic events have been added to the program: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics record of over 2,800 hours of coverage, see below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

  • Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET
  • Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

Peacock will offer live stream coverage of every event of the Beijing Winter Games (sign up here). Viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Who are the mascots of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

What extra Olympic content can I watch on Peacock?

Starting on February 5, Peacock will feature four exclusive shows that will provide highlights, interviews, and expert analysis exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel:

The Olympics Show (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET)  is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events.

Olympic Ice (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET) will be essential viewing for figure skating fans, featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns

Winter Gold (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET) will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action.

Top Highlights 8:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. ET) will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the day.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics updates – Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

What about the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The 2022 Winter Olympics will both precede and follow NBC Sports’ coverage on NBC and Peacock. Programming from Beijing will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and continue until Super Bowl pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. Following post-game coverage, the Winter Olympics resume, including live figure skating and bobsled among other sports.

RELATED: Where are the upcoming Olympic Games? Host Cities for 2022 Winter Olympics and More Through 2032

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!

Read more about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter...
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Day 8 - Ice Hockey
Winter Olympics 2022 Day 16 schedule: What is on tonight? What to watch on...
Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9
2022 Winter Olympics medals, results: List of every gold medal awarded at...