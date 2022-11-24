French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show

By Nov 24, 2022, 2:01 PM EST
0 Comments

The French Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show.

Winston the French Bulldog beat out around 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he claimed victory in the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 20 breeds. He then took on the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The English Toy Spaniel, winner of the Toy Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.

Hear from Claire’s handler Perry Payson about the victory:

The German Shepherd Dog won the Herding Group; the Irish Water Dog won the Sporting Group; the American Staffordshire Terrier won the Terrier Group; the Tree Walking Coonhound won the Hound Group; and the Alaskan Malamute won the Working Group.

This year, three breeds made their National Dog Show debut. The Russian Toy joined the Toy Group. The breed has a curly coat that can be black, gray, brown, or fawn in color, sometimes with white markings. The Mudi, which falls under the Herding Group, was originally a Hungarian farm dog. The breed is agile, intelligent and courageous, making it perfect to work with livestock. The Bracco Italiano, also known as the Italian Pointing Dog, joined the Sporting Group. The breed is known for its adaptability in hunting and its intelligence.

NBC televised the 2022 National Dog Show directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 21st straight year. Every year, more than 20 million people tune in for the event, which was commentated by longtime hosts John O’Hurley and David Frei. Mary Carillo also returned for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

How to watch National Dog Show 2022 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date

By Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dog shows in the world. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club, and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 212 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups. Click here to see who won the 2021 National Dog Show, watch video, highlights and more.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo will also be back for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

This year, three breeds are making their National Dog Show debut.

How can I watch the dog show on Thanksgiving Day?

Watch the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins on Thursday, November 24 at 12 p.m. local time and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging.

The National Dog Show can also be streamed here on Peacock, NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Can I re-watch the National Dog Show from past years?

Select previous Dog Shows are available to watch On Demand on Peacock, and if you miss Thursday’s airing of the 2022 Dog Show, it will also be available after Thanksgiving on the streaming platform. Highlights from previous National Dog Shows, including Best in Show judging from 2021 and more, is also available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Watch NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving day, November 24, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12-2 p.m. local time on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

New breeds make National Dog Show debut in 2022

By Oct 27, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving showcases America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the Poodle and the Lab. But this year, the National Dog Show welcomed several new breeds to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The Russian Toy, which competes in the Toy Group, is a breed that originates from the Russian aristocracy. They come in longhaired and smooth coats and are eager to please their human companion.

They were nearly wiped out by the Russian Revolution of 1907 but made a comeback after the death of Josef Stalin. They’re usually active and cheerful, happy to be running around or snuggling on your lap.

New breeds National Dog Show
The Russian Toy is one of three new breeds debuting at the 2022 National Dog Show (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Mudi (pronounced moo-dee), which falls under the Herding Group, was originally an all-purpose Hungarian farm dog. Around 1930, Dr. Deszö Fényesi, was one of the first breeders to separate this breed from the rest. A director of the museum in Balassagyarmat, Fényesi gave the Mudi its name and in 1936 it was officially a recognized dog breed.

Mudis have curly coats, that are medium in length. The breed is agile, intelligent and courageous, making it a perfect dog to work with stubborn livestock.

Westminster Holds Preview Of 146th Dog Show
The Mudi will make its National Dog Show debut in 2022 (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Bracco Italiano, also known as the Italian Pointing Dog, joins the Sporting Group. The Bracco Italiano has been called the oldest European pointer, and its history traces back to the fourth or fifth century BC.

The Bracco Italiano was popular among the Italian aristocracy during the medieval period, but faced a sharp decline in the 12th century, by the 19th century, the breed was facing extinction as it had a number of health problems. Diligent breeding helped the Bracco Italiano recover, and today, the breed is known for its adaptability in hunting as well as its intelligence.

Crufts 2022 - Day Four
The Bracco Italiano, an addition to the Sporting Group, is set to debut at this year’s national dog show. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

Watch NBC's coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving day, November 24, directly after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12-2 p.m. local time on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.