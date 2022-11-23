Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game

The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.

With Southern and Grambling both winning 24 games apiece since the series began in 1974, the Bayou Classic rivalry is tied however it was Grambling who picked up the 29-26 win in last year’s meeting. Grambling State is seeking back-to-back Bayou Classic victories for the first time since winning three straight from 2015.

Grambling

Grambling (3-7) fell 41-7 against Texas Southern last week–another painful loss in what has been a disappointing season for the Tigers who look to rebuild. This marks the second consecutive season in which they’ve lost at least 7 games. The last time the Tigers lost over 7 games in a season was in 2013. Grambling is led by first-year head coach Hue Jackson who has nearly 20 years of experience coaching NFL offenses – five seasons were spent serving as an offensive coordinator and four seasons as a head coach (Raiders 2011, Browns 2016-18). This is Jackson’s first head coaching job since being fired by the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2018 season.

Southern

Southern (6-4) is coming off a 27-7 victory over Mississippi Valley last week–another blowout win for the Jaguars who have had five of their six wins this season come by three scores or more. Southern has outscored their opponents 289-47 and is averaging 48.1 points per game. A win on Saturday will send the Jaguars to the SWAC championship, where they would face Jackson State.

The Jaguars are led by first-year head coach Eric Dooley, a former Grambling State wide receiver (1985-88) who was the offensive coordinator and quarterback/wide receiver coach for the Tigers from 2014-17. Dooley spent the last 4 seasons as head coach at Prairie View A&M.

How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic – Grambling vs Southern:

  • Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • When: Saturday, November 26
  • Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on NBC and Peacock

What time is the Grambling vs Southern game?

The game will start at 2:00 p.m. ET.

ROTC members continue unique tradition at 2022 Bayou Classic

The 49th annual Bayou Classic is set for this Saturday on NBC and everyone in Louisiana is excited, especially the ROTC departments at Southern University and Grambling State University. What makes this event so special for those particular groups? Every year, the day before the football game, Southern University Army and Naval ROTC and the Grambling State University ROTC come together to run the Bayou Classic game football from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, Louisiana. This tradition dates back 30 years to 1992, originated by army cadets and midshipmen from Southern University. Every year, the participants start their journey at 5:00am on Friday at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center, and this year is no exception.

Jaguar Battalion Professor of Military Science, David Marshall Jr., says this football carry is incredibly special and creates a sense of nostalgia and a connection to the past each year admist the rivalry on the football field between Southern and Grambling State Universities. He, along with the SU Army and Navy ROTC staff, are adamant about doing the run each year in order to preserve its history.

“Mission first, Jaguars always,” Marshall said of the tradition.

Choosing the runners is an essential and involved process. Marshall says the runners are selected based on physical fitness abilities and academic excellence throughout the school year, and there are a total of 40 runners between three ROTC programs this year. The route from Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome may sound like it takes all day, but it actually takes about seven and a half hours to make it to New Orleans from Southern University.

Jeff Ejekam, the event coordinator and event liaison for the Southern University Army ROTC Program, said the group will travel along Highway 61, going 80 miles to New Orleans, with the help of the Louisiana State Troopers to be escorted safely. He added that each cadet will run between 200 to 400 meters each time they possess the ball and once their leg is completed, they will hand the ball off to the next cadet. Upon arrival at the Superdome, home to the Bayou Classic football game and the New Orleans Saints, the participants run on the field to the 50-yard line to meet with representatives of the sponsors of the Bayou Classic, Proctor and Gamble.

ROTC Battalion Commander Serena Herbert said that what excites her most about the run is the opportunity to partake in a tradition that has happened for so long alongside her battle buddies. The run involves team building and is a unique opportunity to strengthen bonds between the branches that aren’t working together day in and day out. She considers the experience to be a personal competition to improve on her previous run, last fall semester, by saving time and finding ways to improve. She keeps herself motivated in the run by constantly uplifting herself and her battle buddies. When taking part in this historic tradition, it astonishes her how much spirit and teamwork everyone pours in, the unity and greatness that both Universities put in for this traditional run. The the legacy continues on with her and her battle buddies, and when leaving the program and commission, they will always rejoice in the fact that they were able to embark in something bigger than all of them and add a chapter to the tradition carried by many people before them.

How to Watch the 2022 Bayou Classic

Southern and Grambling will face off Saturday, November 27th at 2pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Halftime of Saturday’s game will include a presentation of the Battle of the Bands, the celebrated tradition between the Southern and Grambling State marching bands.

Author’s Note: Jasmine Elliott is a graduating senior at Southern University, aspiring sportswriter and broadcaster studying Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast Journalism. You can follow her on instagram @jasminenicole_._._ or watch her packages on her LinkedIn

2022 Bayou Classic: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over

The Bayou Classic is an annual football showdown between two powerhouse Louisiana HBCUs: Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling. When the Classic first began, it started out as just a simple rivalry between the two schools. However, it quickly morphed into more than that: one of the highlights of the football calendar, a week-long celebration, and one of the largest African American gatherings in the United States.

History of the Bayou Classic           

The legendary rivalry between Southern and Grambling began almost a century ago, all the way back in 1932 in Monroe, Louisiana. However, the first official “Bayou Classic” was held in 1974, 42 years later, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fast forward to this Saturday, November 26, the 49th annual Bayou Classic’s kickoff will be held at the Caesars Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints. To make this Classic even more memorable, the series record is currently tied at 24-24 – Grambling won the first five editions of the “official” Classic (1974 – 1978) and the most recent edition, in 2021. The stakes are higher than ever, making this matchup one of the most interesting Classics in history. The essential question: “Who will take it all?”

What to know about the 2022 Bayou Classic

With the big tie breaker out in front, the plot thickens with a possible cherry on top for the Jags. Southern (6-4, 4-3) is somehow back in the running for the SWAC West title – they sit second in the conference behind Prairie View (6-5, 5-3), despite an up-and-down season and a shutout loss to Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4) in September. The race for the SWAC West has been incredibly tight. After an unexpected set of losses by Prairie View to Mississippi Valley, 27-7, and Texas Southern to Alabama A&M, 24-20, in Week 12, if Southern wins, they will not only take home the 49th Bayou Classic, but they will also be SWAC West champions. All fans know that the records are far from the most important thing: the true winner is whoever wins the Classic (but a spot at the top of the Western Division is never a bad thing).

Southern’s season started off great with an exceptional 86-0 win over Florida Memorial. Unfortunately, the following week they fell short, 65-17, to their crosstown rivals, LSU, in a loss that seemingly sapped the Jags of their motivation. However, the game that really hit hard was that 24-0 loss against Texas Southern, which dropped Southern to 1-2. The Jags were still able to regain composure, going on a four-game winning streak until facing SWAC East champions, Jackson State, for a 35-0 loss in October. That was followed by another loss to Florida A&M University (FAMU), 30-16. But Southern bounced back with a 27-7 win over Mississippi Valley State to regain momentum entering the Classic.

Grambling (3-5, 2-7) on the other hand started off the season much rockier, losing six of their first seven games. However, they were able to get things together for two games (wins against Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff) before visiting Texas Southern, where they lost 41-7. With the highly-motivated Jaguars as their next opponents, Grambling knows they have a tough task to complete, but they are definitely not going to let up.

For both teams, many will argue there is something greater than the SWAC West championship at stake: it’s those historic bragging rights. Grambling, who has had quite the challenging season, would want nothing more but to upset Southern and up-end their hopes for the SWAC West championship, bringing the bragging rights back up to North Louisiana along the way. When it comes to the Bayou Classic, records don’t tell the whole story. It’s all about pride, history, and Legacy. The team that wants it more shall be the victor.

The game has quickly changed from two rivals fighting for bragging rights into one of them fighting for it all. A game of pride and status between the two schools has become a game of possibilities for Southern, giving Grambling the ultimate chance to become the spoiler.

For both teams the mission is clear. For Grambling: win the game, hold on to the bragging rights. For Southern: win the game, win the championship, win it all. Both teams are going in head-first to complete their missions by any means necessary.

For fans, this is definitely a game to remember. As for all SWAC, Southern, and Grambling fans, let us remember that a little competition is good for the soul. No matter the outcome, it’s all SWAC love!

Author’s Note: Kynnedi Jackson is a junior, aspiring sportswriter and broadcaster currently studying Mass Communication with a focus in Public Relations at Southern University. She began her journey with sports media back in ninth grade within her school’s media department. She now works as an editor and journalist for the school newspaper, Southern Digest. You can follow her on Instagram @kynnedisharee or read her articles on southerndigest.com