The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
With Southern and Grambling both winning 24 games apiece since the series began in 1974, the Bayou Classic rivalry is tied however it was Grambling who picked up the 29-26 win in last year’s meeting. Grambling State is seeking back-to-back Bayou Classic victories for the first time since winning three straight from 2015.
Grambling
Grambling (3-7) fell 41-7 against Texas Southern last week–another painful loss in what has been a disappointing season for the Tigers who look to rebuild. This marks the second consecutive season in which they’ve lost at least 7 games. The last time the Tigers lost over 7 games in a season was in 2013. Grambling is led by first-year head coach Hue Jackson who has nearly 20 years of experience coaching NFL offenses – five seasons were spent serving as an offensive coordinator and four seasons as a head coach (Raiders 2011, Browns 2016-18). This is Jackson’s first head coaching job since being fired by the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2018 season.
Southern
Southern (6-4) is coming off a 27-7 victory over Mississippi Valley last week–another blowout win for the Jaguars who have had five of their six wins this season come by three scores or more. Southern has outscored their opponents 289-47 and is averaging 48.1 points per game. A win on Saturday will send the Jaguars to the SWAC championship, where they would face Jackson State.
The Jaguars are led by first-year head coach Eric Dooley, a former Grambling State wide receiver (1985-88) who was the offensive coordinator and quarterback/wide receiver coach for the Tigers from 2014-17. Dooley spent the last 4 seasons as head coach at Prairie View A&M.
How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic – Grambling vs Southern:
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: Saturday, November 26
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Stream live: Watch on NBC and Peacock
What time is the Grambling vs Southern game?
The game will start at 2:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown:
- Where: Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama
- When: Saturday, December 17
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Stream live: Watch on CNBC and Peacock
