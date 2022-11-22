How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:22 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-7) have lost 6 of their last 7 games with their most recent 27-17 defeat coming against the Tennesee Titans in Week 11. Rodgers finished 24-of-39 for 227 yards and two touchdowns marking the 16th consecutive game that the 38-year-old veteran who claimed back-to-back MVPs last season, has gone without reaching 300 passing yards. Rodgers’ last 300-yard game was in Week 13 of the 2021 season against the Bears. This is the longest streak of consecutive games without 300 yards in his career.

With 7 losses this season, the Packers have already matched their loss total from the past two seasons combined.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) currently hold the best record in the league after a come-from-behind 17-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Hurts completed 18-of -25 passes for 190 yards, with a touchdown, and 86 yards on the ground. Hurts also scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown rush. The 2nd-year QB has scored at least 2 total touchdowns (pass or rush) in each of Philadelphia’s last 6 games and currently leads the league with 8 rushing touchdowns this season. Hurts ranks 2nd in the NFL in yds/attempt (8.3) and 3rd in passer rating (106.5).

While the Eagles are off to their best start since 2017–when they won the Super Bowl–they’ve struggled over the last 2 games, particularly with turnovers. Through the first 8 games, the Eagles managed to only turn the ball over 3 times. They’ve had 6 turnovers over the last 2 weeks.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles:

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
  • When: Sunday, November 27
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock

Patriots-Vikings is the capper on a fun-filled Thanksgiving Thursday, and just part of the Big Event weekend across NBC and Peacock. See below for the full schedule of some traditional favorites, as well as new and exciting highlights to keep you entertained the whole holiday weekend:

Thursday at 9am ET: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and Peacock

Thursday at 12pm ET: The National Dog Show on NBC and Peacock

Thursday at 8pm ET: Sunday Night Football NFL Thanksgiving Special – Patriots vs Vikings

Friday at 1:30pm ET: Copa Mundial – England vs USA en Español on Telemundo and Peacock

Saturday at 7pm ET: WWE Survivor Series War Games on Peacock

Sunday at 7pm ET: Sunday Night Football – Packers vs Eagles on NBC and Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings: TV, live stream info for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:06 AM EST
3 Comments

It’s the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings this Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game and the entire Thanksgiving lineup.

The Vikings are coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys Week 11. Minnesota put up just three points in the 40-3 blowout, which snapped their seven-game win streak. The good news? The Vikings are still 8-2 with a commanding lead atop the faltering NFC North. Meanwhile the Patriots bested the Jets in a low-scoring 10-3 affair that featured a thrilling punt return TD from Marcus Jones to win it.

New England Patriots

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are hoping to earn the franchise’s first playoff win since hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy in February 2019 but just making the postseason will be a challenge as the team currently sits third in the AFC East, a remarkably competitive division this year and one of just two where all four teams are above .500. Jones, who finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, has struggled this year, throwing just four TD passes and seven interceptions in his seven starts. The second-year QB has a 4-3 record this season after missing weeks 4-6 with a high ankle sprain. It’s been trial by fire for rookie 4th-round pick Bailey Zappe who’s proven to be a reliable backup, winning crucial games in Weeks 5 and 6.

The Patriots have relied heavily on the run game, specifically the running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris. Stevenson has a team-high 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving), while Harris is tied for second on the team with a total of 3 rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings

With new head coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah leading the charge this season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Vikings, currently 8-2 and the only team in the NFC North with a winning record, are on the path to earning their first division title since 2017.

Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Dalvin Cook have been carrying the offense all season. Cousins has a completion percentage of 63.4%, with 2,461 passing yards, and 14 pass touchdowns while Jefferson ranks 2nd in the league with 1,093 receiving yards this season (despite being held to just 33 in the Week 11 loss). Cook has 156 carries, 799 rush yards, and has scored 6 rushing touchdowns this season. This trio and the entire Vikings squad will hope to celebrate Thanksgiving with a bounceback win in primetime over New England.

2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day History:

When was the last time the New England Patriots played on Thanksgiving?

The New England Patriots are making their first Thanksgiving Day appearance in 10 years. The team last played against the New York Jets in 2012–the game notoriously known for former QB Mark Sanchez’s “butt fumble”–New England won 49-19. Thursday night’s game marks New England’s sixth NFL Thanksgiving appearance.

New England Patriots Thanksgiving Record (3-2):

  • 1984 – Lost 20-17 against Dallas
  • 2000 – Lost 34-9 against Detroit
  • 2002 – Won 20-12 against Detroit
  • 2010 – Won 45-24 against Detroit
  • 2012 – Won 49-19 against New York Jets

When was the last time the Minnesota Vikings played on Thanksgiving?

The Minnesota Vikings are playing in their first Thanksgiving game since 2017 when they defeated the Detroit Lions 30-23. Thursday night’s game will be the Vikings’ first time hosting a Thanksgiving game and will mark the franchise’s ninth NFL Thanksgiving appearance.

Minnesota Vikings Thanksgiving Record (6-2):

  • 1969 – Won 27-0 against Detroit
  • 1987 – Won 44 -38 in OT against Dallas
  • 1988 – Won 23-0 against Detroit
  • 1995 – Lost 44-38 against Detroit
  • 1998 – Won 46-36 against Dallas
  • 2000 – Won 27-15 against Dallas
  • 2016 – Lost 16-13 against Detroit
  • 2017 – Won 30-23 against Detroit

How to watch the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings:

  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Nov 22, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This week features double the NFL action with a special Thanksgiving Day edition of Sunday Night Football. First, on Thursday night, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will head to Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Live coverage begins at 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Then on Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will battle it out with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s games as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

