It’s the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings this Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game and the entire Thanksgiving lineup.

The Vikings are coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys Week 11. Minnesota put up just three points in the 40-3 blowout, which snapped their seven-game win streak. The good news? The Vikings are still 8-2 with a commanding lead atop the faltering NFC North. Meanwhile the Patriots bested the Jets in a low-scoring 10-3 affair that featured a thrilling punt return TD from Marcus Jones to win it.

New England Patriots

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are hoping to earn the franchise’s first playoff win since hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy in February 2019 but just making the postseason will be a challenge as the team currently sits third in the AFC East, a remarkably competitive division this year and one of just two where all four teams are above .500. Jones, who finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, has struggled this year, throwing just four TD passes and seven interceptions in his seven starts. The second-year QB has a 4-3 record this season after missing weeks 4-6 with a high ankle sprain. It’s been trial by fire for rookie 4th-round pick Bailey Zappe who’s proven to be a reliable backup, winning crucial games in Weeks 5 and 6.

The Patriots have relied heavily on the run game, specifically the running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris. Stevenson has a team-high 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving), while Harris is tied for second on the team with a total of 3 rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings

With new head coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah leading the charge this season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Vikings, currently 8-2 and the only team in the NFC North with a winning record, are on the path to earning their first division title since 2017.

Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Dalvin Cook have been carrying the offense all season. Cousins has a completion percentage of 63.4%, with 2,461 passing yards, and 14 pass touchdowns while Jefferson ranks 2nd in the league with 1,093 receiving yards this season (despite being held to just 33 in the Week 11 loss). Cook has 156 carries, 799 rush yards, and has scored 6 rushing touchdowns this season. This trio and the entire Vikings squad will hope to celebrate Thanksgiving with a bounceback win in primetime over New England.

When was the last time the New England Patriots played on Thanksgiving?

The New England Patriots are making their first Thanksgiving Day appearance in 10 years. The team last played against the New York Jets in 2012–the game notoriously known for former QB Mark Sanchez’s “butt fumble”–New England won 49-19. Thursday night’s game marks New England’s sixth NFL Thanksgiving appearance.

New England Patriots Thanksgiving Record (3-2):

1984 – Lost 20-17 against Dallas

2000 – Lost 34-9 against Detroit

2002 – Won 20-12 against Detroit

2010 – Won 45-24 against Detroit

2012 – Won 49-19 against New York Jets

When was the last time the Minnesota Vikings played on Thanksgiving?

The Minnesota Vikings are playing in their first Thanksgiving game since 2017 when they defeated the Detroit Lions 30-23. Thursday night’s game will be the Vikings’ first time hosting a Thanksgiving game and will mark the franchise’s ninth NFL Thanksgiving appearance.

Minnesota Vikings Thanksgiving Record (6-2):

1969 – Won 27-0 against Detroit

1987 – Won 44 -38 in OT against Dallas

1988 – Won 23-0 against Detroit

1995 – Lost 44-38 against Detroit

1998 – Won 46-36 against Dallas

2000 – Won 27-15 against Dallas

2016 – Lost 16-13 against Detroit

2017 – Won 30-23 against Detroit

How to watch the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings:

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota When: Thursday, November 24

Thursday, November 24 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock

Patriots-Vikings is the capper on a fun-filled Thanksgiving Thursday, and just part of the Big Event weekend across NBC and Peacock. See below for the full schedule of some traditional favorites, as well as new and exciting highlights to keep you entertained the whole holiday weekend:

Thursday at 9am ET: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and Peacock

Thursday at 12pm ET: The National Dog Show on NBC and Peacock

Thursday at 8pm ET: Sunday Night Football NFL Thanksgiving Special – Patriots vs Vikings

Friday at 1:30pm ET: Copa Mundial – England vs USA en Español on Telemundo and Peacock

Saturday at 7pm ET: WWE Survivor Series War Games on Peacock

Sunday at 7pm ET: Sunday Night Football – Packers vs Eagles on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

