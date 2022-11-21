How to watch New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings: TV, live stream info for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:06 PM EST
It’s the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings this Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game and the entire Thanksgiving lineup.

The Vikings are coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys Week 11. Minnesota put up just three points in the 40-3 blowout, which snapped their seven-game win streak. The good news? The Vikings are still 8-2 with a commanding lead atop the faltering NFC North. Meanwhile the Patriots bested the Jets in a low-scoring 10-3 affair that featured a thrilling punt return TD from Marcus Jones to win it.

New England Patriots

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are hoping to earn the franchise’s first playoff win since hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy in February 2019 but just making the postseason will be a challenge as the team currently sits third in the AFC East, a remarkably competitive division this year and one of just two where all four teams are above .500. Jones, who finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, has struggled this year, throwing just four TD passes and seven interceptions in his seven starts. The second-year QB has a 4-3 record this season after missing weeks 4-6 with a high ankle sprain. It’s been trial by fire for rookie 4th-round pick Bailey Zappe who’s proven to be a reliable backup, winning crucial games in Weeks 5 and 6.

The Patriots have relied heavily on the run game, specifically the running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris. Stevenson has a team-high 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving), while Harris is tied for second on the team with a total of 3 rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings

With new head coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah leading the charge this season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Vikings, currently 8-2 and the only team in the NFC North with a winning record, are on the path to earning their first division title since 2017.

Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Dalvin Cook have been carrying the offense all season. Cousins has a completion percentage of 63.4%, with 2,461 passing yards, and 14 pass touchdowns while Jefferson ranks 2nd in the league with 1,093 receiving yards this season (despite being held to just 33 in the Week 11 loss). Cook has 156 carries, 799 rush yards, and has scored 6 rushing touchdowns this season. This trio and the entire Vikings squad will hope to celebrate Thanksgiving with a bounceback win in primetime over New England.

2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day History:

When was the last time the New England Patriots played on Thanksgiving?

The New England Patriots are making their first Thanksgiving Day appearance in 10 years. The team last played against the New York Jets in 2012–the game notoriously known for former QB Mark Sanchez’s “butt fumble”–New England won 49-19. Thursday night’s game marks New England’s sixth NFL Thanksgiving appearance.

New England Patriots Thanksgiving Record (3-2):

  • 1984 – Lost 20-17 against Dallas
  • 2000 – Lost 34-9 against Detroit
  • 2002 – Won 20-12 against Detroit
  • 2010 – Won 45-24 against Detroit
  • 2012 – Won 49-19 against New York Jets

When was the last time the Minnesota Vikings played on Thanksgiving?

The Minnesota Vikings are playing in their first Thanksgiving game since 2017 when they defeated the Detroit Lions 30-23. Thursday night’s game will be the Vikings’ first time hosting a Thanksgiving game and will mark the franchise’s ninth NFL Thanksgiving appearance.

Minnesota Vikings Thanksgiving Record (6-2):

  • 1969 – Won 27-0 against Detroit
  • 1987 – Won 44 -38 in OT against Dallas
  • 1988 – Won 23-0 against Detroit
  • 1995 – Lost 44-38 against Detroit
  • 1998 – Won 46-36 against Dallas
  • 2000 – Won 27-15 against Dallas
  • 2016 – Lost 16-13 against Detroit
  • 2017 – Won 30-23 against Detroit

How to watch the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings:

  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock

Patriots-Vikings is the capper on a fun-filled Thanksgiving Thursday, and just part of the Big Event weekend across NBC and Peacock. See below for the full schedule of some traditional favorites, as well as new and exciting highlights to keep you entertained the whole holiday weekend:

Thursday at 9am ET: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and Peacock

Thursday at 12pm ET: The National Dog Show on NBC and Peacock

Thursday at 8pm ET: Sunday Night Football NFL Thanksgiving Special – Patriots vs Vikings

Friday at 1:30pm ET: Copa Mundial – England vs USA en Español on Telemundo and Peacock

Saturday at 7pm ET: WWE Survivor Series War Games on Peacock

Sunday at 7pm ET: Sunday Night Football – Packers vs Eagles on NBC and Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

NFL Week 11 keys: Justin Fields can’t win, East dominates

By Nov 21, 2022, 10:57 AM EST
If only Justin Fields could win. Fields left the field in Atlanta with a hurt shoulder; we’ll know in the next day or two if it will cause him to miss time. But he continued his amazing run of running Sunday in the 27-24 loss at Atlanta. It’s historic. Think of the greatest quarterback rushers in modern history—say, since 1960. I’m going pick three: Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson. Let’s take their best six rushing games in a row, and compare them to the six-game run Fields is on right now.

Justin Fields, 2022: 80 rushes, 640 yards, 8.0 yards per carry, 106.7 yards per game.

Lamar Jackson, 2019: 80 rushes, 570 yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 95.0 yards per game.

Michael Vick, 2004: 60 carries, 504 yards, 8.4 yards per carry, 84.0 yards per game.

Randall Cunningham, 1990: 53 carries, 420 yards, 7.9 yards per carry, 70.0 yards per game.

The Bears have averaged 29.6 points in their last five games, and they are 1-5 in Fields’ amazing streak on the ground. It’s a great sign for the future of the Bears’ quarterback, but not such a great sign that the great run hasn’t translated into wins.

East. Beast. The eight teams in the two eastern divisions are all over .500. A tad insane. Never have two divisions in the same year had all teams over .500 after 11 weeks. The Eagles, of course, have nine wins, and the other seven teams in the two Easts have either six or seven wins. Looks like we’ll see a lot of Eastern Time Zone teams in the postseason this year.

Poor Nathaniel Hackett. The embattled Denver coach had trouble with clock management and in-game decisions, and so the Broncos brought in retired special-teams coach Jerry Rosburg to help; Denver is 2-6 since. Hackett gave up play-calling this week, ceding it to passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak; Denver scored 16 points with Kubiak in charge Sunday, losing again, and maintaining its vise-grip on 32nd in the league in scoring. Nothing is working. How can a team with a guy who mentored Aaron Rodgers, and a team with a quarterback who’d led his team to the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons never have scored 24 points in a game all season? Denver’s owners did not sign off on the hiring of Hackett last winter, and didn’t even meet the man till the summer. They’ve watched the franchise with a $47-million-a-year quarterback start 3-7, and get swept by the lowly Raiders. The Walton/Penner group is not married to Hackett, and barring a late-season surge, I’d be surprised if Hackett makes it to year two.

All’s not lost, Houston. The Texans, 1-8-1, are brutal, and Davis Mills has earned the right to be replaced as starter at season’s end. The good part for the Texans is that they now sit with the first and seventh picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with three quarterbacks jockeying for position to be picked in the top five. The Texans would pick first with their own choice; they’d have the second pick in the top 10 from Cleveland, by virtue of the Deshaun Watson trade. As of now, four teams in the top six—Houston, Carolina, Seattle (from Denver) and Detroit (from the Rams) will be scouting quarterbacks aggressively before the 2023 draft.

Read more in Peter King’s full Football Morning in America column

Bills make it to Detroit to top Browns thanks to ‘Squirrel’

By Nov 21, 2022, 10:40 AM EST
0 Comments

When the power went out in Bills coach Sean McDermott’s house Friday night, the generator kicked in, but then the generator went out. So McDermott, snow above his waist, went out to try to fix it. “An NFL head coach in a blizzard, trying to fix his generator,” he said Sunday. “Crazy.” Finally, a repair guy came around 10:30 and fixed it so the McDermotts could go to bed. Good thing, because the power went out again. This time the generator worked through the night.

The Bills set up a system to get all the coaches and players to the stadium so they’d be able to fly to Detroit late in the afternoon on Saturday. A couple of players had to walk, with luggage, a half-mile to get rides to the buses.

A retired farmer from Orchard Park, Dave Winter, aka “Squirrel,” has a John Deere tractor with an eight-foot-wide bucket on the front, good for clearing eight-foot-wide swaths, like driveways, in short order. So Squirrel was out in Orchard Park Saturday afternoon being the good neighbor he is, when he came upon a neighbor at the end of one of the longest driveways in town. A small plow was no match for this driveway, with maybe 55 or 60 inches. “Oh, quarter-mile long, I’d say,” said Squirrel. “Maybe more.”

Squirrel stopped. “I said to my neighbor Norm, who was there, ‘You need a path blown through?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, ask that guy.’ Well, I don’t know that guy, an older gentleman, but he says he went to school with my cousin, and so I asked if he needs help here and he says, ‘Sure!’ So I did the driveway, cleared a good path there, and I get up to the garage and the door opens and Josh [Allen] is standing there. Probably the whole thing took a half hour. Got out, shook his hand. Told him, ‘Good luck tomorrow.’

“I introduced myself. ‘Dave. Dave Winter. When you think of snow, think of me, Winter.’ I says, ‘We got that red machinery shop, the farm just down the road.’ Looked like he was in a hurry. Didn’t have time to chit-chat. So that was it.”

“What would have happened if you didn’t come along?” I asked this man known as Squirrel.

“Oh, my guess is they woulda put him on a snowmobile, taken him down that long driveway and out into the street, and somebody woulda come and got him,” Squirrel said.

When the Bills finally boarded buses after 4 for the trip to the airport, the two main roads were closed. So the Bills had to crawl through town streets that had been plowed. “Classic western New York towns,” McDermott said. “Orchard Park, West Seneca, a few more.” Depew, Lancaster, Cheektowaga. “It was so great. People on the side of the road, giving us the thumbs-up, taking pictures, waving, cheering. Just awesome.”

Ever hear of barn-raising? In Amish communities, when a farmer needs a barn built, or some other project done, people from miles around come in for two or three days to do the building or the job. That’s Buffalo. That’s what happened here, with the Bills, and with the neighbors. Raise your hand if you need help.

“This weekend is a reminder that there’s a lot of good in this world, still,” McDermott said.

Now for the game. After no practice Friday or Saturday, the Bills got to Detroit around 7 Saturday evening. Cleveland went up 10-3 as the Buffalo offense sputtered through the first 25 minutes of the game. But a late second-quarter TD pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs in the back of the end zone gave Buffalo the lead, 13-10. The Bills rolled to a 28-10 lead and the game was over midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bills decided to go home after the game instead of staying in comfier, snow-less Detroit. Seemed smart. They could sleep in their beds for three nights before returning at midday Wednesday. As much as we think, Just stay and practice in Michigan, so many of the players and coaches have families who need them. It was the right move to go back.

Allen, for his part, wanted to give a shout-out to his new pal Squirrel after the game. Squirrel, he said, “came with a big old tractor and dug me out. When I was going down the driveway, the radar in my car was beeping, like I was about to hit something.”

Squirrel’s going to be famous after this, Allen was told.

“He should be. He’s the man.”

In Buffalo this weekend, the community was the man.

Read more in Peter King’s full Football Morning in America column