Djokovic matches Federer’s record with 6th ATP Finals title

Associated PressNov 21, 2022, 1:18 AM EST
Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.

Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who had lost his two previous finals at the event, raised his arms out and smiled broadly after sealing the match with an ace.

“Seven years has been a long time,” Djokovic said. “At the same time, the fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger.

“A lot of nerves … I missed a couple of forehands in the last game when I was serving for it. I had nerves, but I am really grateful to be able to serve the match out. I had a big ace to close out.”

Djokovic became the oldest champion at the prestigious year-end tournament and also earned the largest payday in tennis history as he walked away with $4.7 million for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

“I made him run, made him play,” Djokovic said. “I was looking to be very aggressive and it worked great. I am really pleased with the performance.”

It was Ruud’s fourth defeat in a major championship match this year after also losing finals at Miami, Roland Garros and the U.S. Open. Ruud has never won a set against Djokovic in four meetings.

“In the end it’s been disappointing to end up losing these big finals,” Ruud said. “Overall, if you gave me an offer to end the year at No. 3, play the finals that I’ve played, at the 1st of January this year I would probably sign the contract right away. No doubt about it.

“It gives me motivation and a hunger to maybe next time – if I ever get to another final like this – I hope I can learn from what I have done this year and not been able to do and see how it goes.”

Djokovic started strongly in Turin and had two break points in Ruud’s very first service game. The Norwegian managed to recover although he was also forced to save another break point in the eighth game.

Djokovic finally broke Ruud’s serve at the fourth time of asking. And it was at a crucial moment, on set point, and he ecstatically pumped his fist in the air after Ruud sent a backhand long.

The seventh-seeded Djokovic broke again in the fourth game of the second set and there was no way back for Ruud.

Djokovic has ended the year with an 18-1 record after winning trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana before reaching the Paris Masters final. His five titles this season also include triumphs at Wimbledon and in Rome.

And his coach, former second-ranked Goran Ivanisevic, had a stark warning for Djokovic’s rivals.

“He’s practicing even harder than when he was 22,” Ivanisevic said. “That’s why he’s still so good and that’s why he’s still going to be even better.”

Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 11:53 AM EST
Getty Images
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament.

Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in just under two hours in Turin, securing the win on his second match point.

He has now won all six of his encounters against the 25-year-old Fritz.

The Serb will face either third-seeded Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

Djokovic had to recover quickly from a grueling three-hour win over Daniil Medvedev in his final group match, which had ended less than 24 hours previously.

“I had to fight to survive,” Djokovic said. “I didn’t feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s grueling battle against Medvedev I knew it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the tour.

“I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis, but I managed to hang in there.”

A spirited showing from Fritz saw him recover from a break down in the first set. The American also broke in the opening game of the second and he appeared to be on the verge of leveling the match when he surged into a 5-3 lead.

But Djokovic broke back and again found a way to pull through the tiebreaker.

“I had to be very patient, I didn’t start the second set very well,” Djokovic said. “But I managed to break his serve at 5-4 when he was serving for the set, like when Medvedev was serving for the match yesterday.

“In those moments I find another gear and managed to hold my nerve and make him play another shot in the tiebreak.”

As well as possibly matching Federer’s record, Djokovic also stands to claim the largest payday in tennis history on Sunday, with $4,740,300 on offer for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

Rublev overcomes Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis in Turin

Associated PressNov 18, 2022, 8:36 PM EST
atp finals
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
TURIN, Italy — Andrey Rublev rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reached the final four of the ATP Finals on Friday.

Rublev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time. He will face third-seeded Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic plays Taylor Fritz of the United States in the other semifinal. The five-time champion will have to recover swiftly after a grueling dead rubber victory over Daniil Medvedev that lasted more than three hours.

“On the physical side, I’m not worried because . . . worry just depletes you of the vital energy you need,” Djokovic said. “If something happens tomorrow in a good or bad way, it happens, and I have to deal with it then.

“I’m going to do everything I possibly can today with my physio, with myself, with my team in order to get the good rest, the good recovery . . . I’ve had many cases in my life before where I managed to recover very quickly. Hopefully that’s going to be the case again.”

Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record six titles at the elite, season-ending event. Djokovic’s last title was in 2015.

With a win and a loss apiece in the group, it was a winner-takes-all match for Rublev and Tsitsipas.

Rublev threw his racket down in frustration after losing a game on his serve early in the opening set. But he was all smiles at the end as he crouched down seemingly in disbelief when Tsitsipas hit a return into the net to hand him the match.

“I didn’t give up. I kept fighting and playing,” Rublev said. “I lost my emotions a bit when I lost a stupid game at 40-0 in the first set.

“But then I just kept fighting. I thought I would have chances if I just gave my best. I managed to turn the match around and I am happy to be in the semis.”

After starting strong, Tsitsipas faded and made errors including a double fault in the penultimate game to give Rublev his second break of the final set and leave him serving for the match.

Earlier, Djokovic clearly pushed himself to the limits as he beat the already-eliminated Medvedev to maintain his perfect record in the tournament.

Though he was already through to the semifinals, Djokovic was playing for pride and ranking points, plus the chance to earn $4.7 million if he wins the trophy undefeated in Turin.

He was visibly shaking during changeovers in the third set as he battled to win 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2).

Medvedev broke in the ninth game of the deciding set to leave him serving for the match but Djokovic broke straight back and went on take the tiebreaker.

“I don’t think that a limit exists,” Djokovic said. “It’s really in your head. It’s really about perspective and approach and your perception of how you see things in that given moment.

“Of course, when you’re going through physical struggles, it affects the game, it affects how you feel mentally, it affects your body language. But I think the biggest battle, as I’ve said before, is always the inner battle.”