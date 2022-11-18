It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers this Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for the 4:25 p.m. slot but was flexed to Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 last Sunday improving to a 7-2 record. The victory marked Kansas City’s third straight win–its longest win streak of the season. Mahomes finished 26-of-35 for 331 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception on Sunday. The fifth-year starting QB continues to be a consistent and dominant force for the Chiefs, leading the league in passing yards (2,936), passing touchdowns (25), passing yards per game (326.2), and ranking 4th with a passer rating of 101.6. Kansas City enters this week’s matchup as the top seed in the AFC and is on pace to host the AFC Championship Game for the 5th straight season.

LA Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers (5-4) fell 22-16 to the San Francisco 49ers last week on Sunday Night Football. Herbert went 21-of-35 for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. The Chargers, who have been heavily impacted by injuries this season, played without starting tackles Rashawn Slater (left bicep tear) and Trey Pipkins (left MCL sprain) on Sunday. The team also played without their top two receivers Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) and lost top tight end Gerald Everett who sustained a groin injury in the first half. 6th-year RB Austin Ekeler–who currently ranks second in the league lead with 10 touchdowns this season–says injuries are no excuse for the loss.

“We got guys that got to step up,” Ekeler told reporters at The Athletic. “I don’t care who is out there. If you’re on the field, you’re getting paid to play. You got to step up. You got to make your plays. It’s an opportunity. Yeah, I get it. Yeah, we got some of our guys that are down. But that doesn’t matter. … We all got to make plays. If we’re on the field, that’s what the whole team is depending on you to do.”

Sunday’s matchup marks the fifth NFL meeting between Mahomes and Herbert. The previous four meetings were all decided by six points or fewer (two went to overtime), with Mahomes and the Chiefs winning three of the four games.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers:

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, November 20

: Sunday, November 20 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

