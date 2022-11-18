How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

By Nov 18, 2022, 8:31 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers this Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for the 4:25 p.m. slot but was flexed to Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 last Sunday improving to a 7-2 record. The victory marked Kansas City’s third straight win–its longest win streak of the season. Mahomes finished 26-of-35 for 331 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception on Sunday. The fifth-year starting QB continues to be a consistent and dominant force for the Chiefs, leading the league in passing yards (2,936), passing touchdowns (25), passing yards per game (326.2), and ranking 4th with a passer rating of 101.6. Kansas City enters this week’s matchup as the top seed in the AFC and is on pace to host the AFC Championship Game for the 5th straight season.

LA Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers (5-4) fell 22-16 to the San Francisco 49ers last week on Sunday Night Football. Herbert went 21-of-35 for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. The Chargers, who have been heavily impacted by injuries this season, played without starting tackles Rashawn Slater (left bicep tear) and Trey Pipkins (left MCL sprain) on Sunday. The team also played without their top two receivers Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) and lost top tight end Gerald Everett who sustained a groin injury in the first half. 6th-year RB Austin Ekeler–who currently ranks second in the league lead with 10 touchdowns this season–says injuries are no excuse for the loss.

“We got guys that got to step up,” Ekeler told reporters at The Athletic. “I don’t care who is out there. If you’re on the field, you’re getting paid to play. You got to step up. You got to make your plays. It’s an opportunity. Yeah, I get it. Yeah, we got some of our guys that are down. But that doesn’t matter. … We all got to make plays. If we’re on the field, that’s what the whole team is depending on you to do.”

Sunday’s matchup marks the fifth NFL meeting between Mahomes and  Herbert. The previous four meetings were all decided by six points or fewer (two went to overtime), with Mahomes and the Chiefs winning three of the four games.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers:

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • When: Sunday, November 20
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers. The game was originally scheduled for the 4:25 p.m. slot but was flexed to Sunday Night Football. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Chiefs at Chargers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule: Kickoff times, TV channels, live stream, who is playing

By Nov 17, 2022, 8:06 AM EST
0 Comments

This Thanksgiving Day features a full slate of family and football with three exciting NFL match-ups. First at 12:30 p.m. ET Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Ford Field to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Then at 4:30 p.m. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a heated NFC East rivalry.

At 8:20 p.m. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. See below for the full 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream all of the action. Thursday night’s game will also be available in Spanish on Peacock.

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule:

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions:

  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: CBS

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys:

  • Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 4:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Fox

How to watch 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Sunday Night Football – New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings:

  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

