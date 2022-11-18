Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime, faces Djokovic in semifinals

TURIN, Italy — Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament.

The American will face five-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

The match went with serve until the final set when Fritz broke twice in the final three games, either side of holding to love, sealing his spot in the next round on the first of two match points as fellow tournament debutant Auger-Aliassime sent a backhand wide.

Prior to the sixth game of the final set, the only other break points had come in the second game of the second set when Fritz had to stave off three of them against his Canadian opponent.

Casper Ruud had already booked his place in the semifinals but he lost 7-5, 7-5 to the already eliminated Rafael Nadal to leave the Norwegian 0-8 against top-three players.

The top-seeded Nadal had lost his first two matches in the tournament and avoided equaling his career-worst streak of five straight defeats.

“I have been practicing well,” Nadal said. “Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence, probably, after six tough months. That’s how it is.

“I accept that the season didn’t end the way that I wanted, at least I finished with a positive victory,” he continued. “It’s important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that.”

Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his tally of Grand Slam titles to a record 22, but he has played just nine singles matches since withdrawing from Wimbledon a day before his semifinals match because of a torn abdominal muscle.

“I can’t ask for more: 2022 has had a tough six months, two Grand Slams, and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings. So, I can’t complain at all,” the 36-year-old Nadal said. “At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me.”

For 2023, the Spaniard said he wants to “start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning. Let’s try it, I am excited about it.”

Ruud will face the winner of Friday’s match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women

LONDON — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods.

Wimbledon’s strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.”

The new rules state that women can now “wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.”

All other requirements for clothing and accessories remain unchanged, including the stipulation that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white.”

“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best,” said Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

The All England Club also said Wimbledon recorded its second-highest ever profit of 47.1 million ($55.5 million) in 2022, which trailed behind only 2019. Of that, 90% will be distributed to the Lawn Tennis Association “for the benefit of British tennis.”

Men's tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023

TURIN, Italy — Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a $37.5 million increase that is the largest single-season jump for the men’s tennis circuit.

On-site prize money will go up $18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will both expand to 12 days in 2025.

The ATP is also increasing its 2023 bonus pools to $21.3 million, an 85% increase from 2022.

Prize money for the ATP Challenger Tour is set to go up 75% next season, from $12.1 million to $21.1 million.

The ATP Tour said in June it was establishing a new profit-sharing formula that would result in more money going to players.

This is all apart from whatever potential growth in compensation might come next year at the four Grand Slam tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open – which are run independently of the ATP and WTA tours.