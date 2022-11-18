Big Ten Football Week 12: Best Bets, Predictions, and Previews for Illinois-Michigan, Iowa-Minnesota, and More

By Nov 18, 2022, 1:25 PM EST
0 Comments

** Betting stats are provided by BetMGM.

 

Chaos Reigns in the Big Ten West

Heading into Week 12, college football’s most chaotic division is the Big Ten West, as four teams are tied at the top of the standings with two games to go, and none of them control their own destiny. Here’s a look at where things stand:

To win the division, every team needs wins in both remaining games and a loss from another team (or two) on the list.

Iowa has the clearest path to winning the division, because the loss they need – Illinois at Michigan – is the most likely. If the Hawkeyes win out and finish in a tie with Purdue for the top spot, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Boilermakers (Iowa 24, Purdue 3 in Week 10).

This list will likely shorten to two teams after this Saturday, as Illinois is expected to lose at No. 3 Michigan and either Iowa or Minnesota will lose their head-to-head.

The Golden Gophers and Fighting Illini have tougher paths to win the division – Both need an upset Purdue loss. Illinois would also have to pull one of the biggest upsets of the year in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

 

Iowa looks to keep division title hopes alive in at Minnesota (MINN -2.5, o/u 32.5)

Best Bets: Iowa +2.5, Under 32.5

The Floyd of Rosedale Trophy is on the line in Minnesota this weekend – a bronze trophy in the shape of a pig in honor of the prize pig that Minnesota Governor Floyd Olson won in a bet with Iowa Governor Clyde Herring over the Minnesota-Iowa game in 1935. The 1935 bet was seen as an effort by the two governors to ease tension between their states after the 1934 edition of the rivalry game was particularly violent, including . The trophy is now seen as a symbol of a friendly rivalry between the two schools.

 

Iowa has won the Floyd of Rosedale trophy every year since 2015. (David Berding / Getty)

But both teams have more to play for this season as they sit in that aforementioned four-way tie atop the Big Ten West standings.

Minnesota (7-3) and Iowa (6-4) are both on three-game winning streaks coming into this game, though the caliber of Iowa’s last three opponents has been higher than Minnesota’s.

“Optimistic” is the first word Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck used to describe his feelings about the team in his presser on Tuesday. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 31-3 victory over downtrodden Northwestern in which freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis got his first career start in the absence of injured vet Tanner Morgan. Fleck said Morgan is progressing well (he suffered an unspecified upper body injury) and his availability continues to be assessed by medical staff.

In the Week 11 win, Minnesota ran the ball 58 times to lighten the burden on Kaliakmanis. “If we have to do that, we have to do that,” Fleck said. “Would I like to be more balanced? Absolutely. But we’ve got to make the routine plays, and we’ve got to make the routine throws.

“When you’re having a freshman quarterback play, it’s just like a rookie in the NFL. He’s just gotta be able to get in his own routine.”

A majority of the carries go to senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, whose current streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games is at 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. Ibrahim is fifth in college football with 1,261 rush yards on the season.

“Our style of football is to run the ball. Time management is what we pride ourselves on,” Ibrahim said after the win over Northwestern, in which he scored three rush TDs to bring his career total to 51.

Fleck commented on the challenge presented by Iowa’s defense, which is third in the nation in yards allowed. “I don’t know if I’ve seen that in college football, where the defense creates the majority of the points throughout the year… They seem to do it every year.”

Iowa’s defense has not, in fact, scored a majority of the team’s points (31 of the team’s 179 this season), but Fleck’s comment goes to the style of play – when the Hawkeyes score, the defense is usually responsible for putting the offense in prime position.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knows that’s the case, and commended his defense and special teams units on their roles in the team’s big win over Wisconsin last weekend.

Ferentz pointed out Ibrahim as a priority for the Hawkeyes on Saturday, calling him “the most proven veteran back” in the Big Ten. He compared him to Michigan’s Blake Corum, who’s fourth on the rush yards list this season to Ibrahim’s fifth.

“It looks like maybe there’s nothing there,” Ferentz said, referring to what could be a first impression of Ibrahim’s relative size and speed, “and then next thing you know he’s got a 5-, 8-yard gain.”

Iowa is hard to bet against this time of year – the team hasn’t lost a November game since 2019.

“Really good teams should be peaking in November,” Iowa QB Spencer Petras said Saturday.

Petras will have his work cut out for him: Minnesota is one of four teams ahead of Iowa in points allowed this season at just 13.1 per game. The Hawkeyes are allowing 13.9 on average, so this one should be a solid defensive match with a lot on the line.

Prediction: Iowa seems to be hitting a stride, and with a division title on the line, they’ll do enough to get it done in a close one on the road. The under should be in play given the defensive strengths of these teams. (Hopefully, though, the total score will be higher than the temperature, which is forecast at 17 degrees Saturday afternoon.)

 

Illinois hopes for an upset of No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor (MICH -17.5, o/u 40.5)

Best Bets: Michigan -17.5, Over 40.5

It’s likely that the Fighting Illini’s hopes of reaching the Big Ten title game end in Ann Arbor this weekend, where they’re outmatched in nearly every way. The most meaningful team stat that Illinois (7-3) has over Michigan (10-0) is pass yards per game, in which the Illini are averaging about 10 more than the Wolverines.

Given Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito’s inability to find a rhythm last week at home against Purdue (18/32, 1 TD, 1 INT), that pass yards stat may not help them much on the road at Michigan. And in other areas of strength for the Illini, the Wolverines should have an answer:

  • Illinois has the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown (1,442 yards). Michigan has the nation’s leading rush defense (72.7 yards/game).
  • Illinois is 7th in the nation in rush defense (85.9 yards/game). Michigan’s Blake Corum is the fourth-most productive rusher in the nation (1,379 yards).

The only danger for Michigan in this game is that the team could be caught looking ahead to Week 13, when they’ll face Ohio State in a showdown that will likely determine the winner of the conference, and by extension determine a spot in the Playoff.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is focused on stopping Brown from having an impact on the ground. “Our run wall has been very good,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “It’s going to be tested this week probably like none other up to this point.”

For its part, Illinois needs to win this game and its Week 13 game at Northwestern, and needs Purdue to suffer an upset loss to Northwestern or Nebraska in the final two weeks, in order to win the Big Ten West. It’s a tall order.

Like Harbaugh, Illinois coach Bret Bielema is wary of the rush attack this week, calling Corum “as good as anybody in the country.”

Prediction: Michigan’s rush defense should shut down Illinois’ ground game, making it difficult for the Illini to keep pace in Ann Arbor. Michigan wins easy with the Over in play.

 

More Week 12 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE has taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week. Here’s a preview:

Northwestern @ Purdue:                      2nd Half Purdue -8.5 (-110)

Zachary Kruger (@ZK_FFB)

One of the worst offenses in the nation, Northwestern has gone for 20 or more points just once in their last seven games. The Wildcats rank 128th in the nation in points per game (15.3) and 83rd in points allowed per game (28.2).

This weekend, Northwestern travels to Purdue to take on a Boilermakers’ offense that is hanging 29.6 points per game on opposing defenses while ranking 50th in yards per game (407.8) and 17th in passing yards per game. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (2674-18-11) continuously torches bad defenses through the air. To Northwestern’s credit, they are allowing the 12th-fewest passing yards per game in the nation (182.8), but to cover this 8.5-point second half spread, they are going to need to find a way to get on the board a few times themselves.

Northwestern managed just 14 points in this matchup last season and was outscored 19-7 in the second half. In two of their last three meetings, Purdue has outscored the Wildcats by double-digits in the second half.

The first half number of 10.5 felt somewhat of a steep hill to climb when you consider the two-point differential between the first and second half lines. While I am confident Purdue can get the requisite points to cover this one, I am equally confident in Purdue’s ability to limit an offense that has been less than productive against the majority of opponents they have faced this season.

 

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 12 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 12 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective, join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11am Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

**Must be 21+ years of age or older to wager. Must be present in NY. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

Big Ten Football Week 11: Previews, Predictions, Best Bets for Purdue-Illinois, Maryland-Penn State, and More

By Nov 11, 2022, 4:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Week 10 saw some surprises as No. 2 Ohio State struggled to get off the ground in a rainy road game at Northwestern, ultimately sputtering its way to a 21-7 win, and Michigan State showed signs of life in an upset of then-No. 14 Illinois.

That result dropped Illinois to 21st in the latest CFP rankings and loosened the Fighting Illini’s hold on the Big Ten West. Illinois is 4-2 in conference play followed by four teams with 3-3 conference records, including their opponents this week, Purdue.

 

Purdue visits No. 21 Illinois in what could be decisive game for Big Ten West (ILL -6.5, o/u 44.5)

Best Bets: Illinois -6.5; Under 44.5

The division title is all but on the line in Champaign this week as Illinois and Purdue both look to take control of the Big Ten West with a win. As Illinois sits 4-2 in conference play, it has the tiebreaker over 3-3 Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. Purdue also sits 3-3 and with a win this weekend, would take the lead of the division with two should-be-easy games left to play against Northwestern and at Indiana.

Illinois, meanwhile, needs to stay focused after being upset at home last week by Michigan State. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito said he couldn’t sleep after the loss. “Every time I close my eyes, I just see these plays over and over. And it’s like, what if I were to do this? What if I would’ve done that? It haunts you at night, but at the same time, makes you better and hungry for the next week.”

Purdue is also coming off a tough loss after getting knocked around by Iowa to the tune of 24-3 in Week 10. “I’m hopeful that our guys understand that we’re all going to have to do our part, and fight and scrap in order to figure out a way to win the next one,” head coach Jeff Brohm said after the loss.

Purdue has relied on their pass game all season but saw it falter in the last two weeks, as quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for a combined five interceptions across the losses to Wisconsin and then Iowa, with no TDs in the latter game. Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones is sixth in the nation in receiving yards – he could be a difference-maker if O’Connell has a better day, but Illinois remains college football’s leader in points (10.4/game) and yards (232.2/game) allowed, so he’ll likely meet a challenge in the Illinois secondary.

On Thursday, Illini head coach Bret Bielema pointed out that Purdue has been able to win using their passing and running game, forcing his team to adjust their preparation for Saturday: “They’ve done it both ways… We have to get to Saturday and see how the game plays out.”

Illinois has a weapon of their own on the ground as junior running back Chase Brown leads the nation with 1,344 rush yards this season.

Prediction: Illinois turns it around this week and keeps control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West with a combination of defense and ground game. They cover with a touchdown-or-more margin of victory; solid defense by both teams keeps this game under the 44.5-point line.

 

Wisconsin and Iowa both look to stay alive in Iowa City on Saturday (Iowa +1.5, o/u 35)

Best Bets: Wisconsin -1.5, Under 35

A win for Purdue over Illinois would give some (albeit small) hope to the Wisconsin and Iowa faithful for their teams’ chances to advance to the conference championship: if Purdue wins out and Illinois loses to both Purdue and Michigan (with that Illinois loss to Michigan seeming likely), Wisconsin and Iowa both have a path to win the division. If either team wins its final three games, they would hold the tiebreaker over Purdue for the West. Neither Wisconsin nor Iowa can afford a loss, making their head-to-head matchup this weekend very high stakes.

The Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry is nearly 130 years old with the first meeting dating back to 1894. Since 2004, the Heartland Trophy has been presented to the winner each year.

Wisconsin has won five of the last six Heartland Trophies. (Dan Sanger/Getty)

This week, both teams are coming off momentum-building wins after Wisconsin’s 13-point victory over Maryland at home and Iowa’s impressive 21-point rout of Purdue last weekend.

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard complimented Iowa’s recent improvements on offense this week. “I think the last two games have by far been the best that they’ve played,” he said Monday. “They’re getting confident at the right time in the season.”

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz echoed that sentiment during his presser on Tuesday, calling Iowa’s win over Purdue “our most complete football game as a team.”

“It’s going to be a challenge for our guys defensively,” Ferentz said. His squad is, of course, known for its defense: the Hawkeyes are third in college football in yards allowed (264.4/game) and fifth in points allowed (14.3/game).

The Badgers have shown big defensive improvements under Leonhard, the team’s former defensive coordinator. They held Maryland scoreless in the first half and to just three points in the first three quarters, with the Terps only earning a touchdown in garbage time with 57 seconds to play.

“We have to win the line of scrimmage with these guys,” Leonhard said.

Prediction: The spread is razor-thin at a point and a half, and this one does feel like it’ll be close. Iowa’s defense should limit the Badgers a bit, but the Badgers’ momentum carries them to a close, low-scoring victory on the road.

 

More Week 11 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE has taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week. Here’s a preview:

Maryland @ Penn State: 

Penn State Team Total OVER 33.5 (-110)

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Maryland has taken a few steps to improve over the past couple of seasons, but they are still in the bottom half of the Big Ten overall. That will be evident this weekend. I am backing Penn State to score over 33.5 points.

Maryland is 42nd in total scoring defense, allowing 24 points per game. They also rank 46th in DTD (defensive touchdown rate). The Terrapins allow touchdowns on nearly 25% of their defensive possessions.

Penn State has been an offensive juggernaut. They are scoring 34.4 points per game and 40.3 per game in their last three. The Nittany Lions should exploit a weak Maryland secondary, and their two beasts of running backs should gash the struggling Terrapin run defense.

The weather is expected to supply near perfect playing conditions. Penn State rolls. Back Penn State to score over 33.5 points.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 11 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 10 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective, join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11am Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

** Betting stats are provided by BetMGM. Must be 21+ years of age or older to wager. Must be present in NY. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

Big Ten Football Week 10: Best Bets, Predictions, and Previews for Wisconsin, Illinois, and More

By Nov 4, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

Betting stats are provided by BetMGM.*

 

Transitioning Into Week 10

A new set of rankings rules college football in Week 10 with the release of the first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night. One of the biggest surprises in the rankings came in the Big Ten, when Michigan was put outside the top four at No. 5, behind ACC leader Clemson.

Ultimately, the rankings in Week 10 won’t matter, and Michigan will have its chance to move into the top four when it faces No. 2 Ohio State in Week 13. But it’s likely the words “no respect” have been said in the Michigan locker room this week – and that could make a tough Saturday much tougher for Rutgers.

Michigan is coming off a convincing 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State that ended with a physical altercation between players in the Big House tunnel; videos appeared to show groups of Michigan State players kicking and shoving two Michigan players, even wielding their helmets as weapons at one point.

Michigan State quickly suspended eight players after reviewing the video evidence; MSU head coach Mel Tucker gave a public apology earlier this week, calling the behavior “unacceptable” and assuring the team’s cooperation with ongoing investigations by law enforcement and the Big Ten.

On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called the videos “sickening” and said the experience has been “traumatic” for their entire program. He added that he “can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges.”

Ohio State’s No. 2 ranking came as no surprise after an impressive win at Penn State last week. The Nittany Lions gave the Buckeyes some trouble, leading at halftime and staying within one score until the fourth quarter. But the Ohio State defense eventually overwhelmed Penn State with two takeaways by sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who forced a fumble by Lions QB Sean Clifford and two drives later intercepted Clifford for a pick six.

Like Michigan, Ohio State has what should be an easy road tilt this week when they go to Chicago to play Northwestern.

Below is a look at the best matchups of the week in the Big Ten conference.

 

Maryland and Wisconsin face off at Crucial Juncture for Badgers (WISC -5, o/u 49.5)

Best Bets: Wisconsin -5, Over 49.5

While the playoff is not a consideration for Maryland (6-2) or Wisconsin (4-4), Saturday’s game in Madison is a critical one for the home team teetering on getting back above .500.

Maryland is having a season of inches: six of its eight games have been decided by a touchdown or less, including its two losses to Michigan and Purdue. Wisconsin is having the opposite experience, with only one game this season decided by 7 points or fewer (although the 8-point loss to Michigan State in double overtime certainly counts as a close one).

Both teams are coming off a bye week. Notably, Wisconsin’s last game in Week 8 was a convincing win over Purdue, who snuck away with a 2-point win at Maryland in Week 6. Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard expressed a lot of pride in the 35-24 win over the Boilermakers, especially a week after the tough loss at Michigan State, and said simply: “We’re getting better.”

This will be Leonhard’s fourth game at the helm since Paul Chryst’s midseason firing after Week 5. Leonhard spoke to the media on Monday and commented on the the possibility of stepping into the head coaching job long term. “I know I’m capable of it,” he said. “Hopefully we finish this season out the right way and things take care of [themselves].”

Leonhard and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley both felt their teams had productive and restful bye weeks that will serve them in the coming game.

Locksley complimented Leonhard’s work with the team so far, saying Wisconsin “has been playing really good football the last few weeks. Since Coach Leonhard has taken over, there seems to be an energy about it.”

The Terps will need to take good care of the ball in Madison, where senior safety John Torchio leads the Big Ten conference with five interceptions. The Badgers also present a challenging front on defense, with junior linebacker Nick Herbig leading the Big Ten in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (9.5).

Locksley knows winning up front will be key for Maryland on Saturday. “We feel pretty good about how we’ve been able to develop our offensive line and defensive line,” Locksley said. “Wisconsin has kind of set the standard in that.”

Prediction: Wisconsin looked like a renewed team against Purdue and will be helped by being at home in this matchup. Wisconsin covers the 5-point spread to win, and the Over is in play as neither team has had many low-scoring affairs thus far.

 

No. 16 Illinois Looks for Seventh Straight Win vs. Michigan State (ILL -17, o/u 40.5)

Best Bets: Illinois -17, Over 40.5

After the release of the CFP rankings this week, Illinois (7-1) is in position to play big spoiler in the playoff picture, with a regular-season game against Michigan coming up in Week 12 and then – assuming Illinois stays atop the West – a conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State.

But this week, the Fighting Illini host the Michigan State Spartans (3-5), who are coming off a rivalry loss to Michigan that ended in a violent incident, leading to the suspension of eight MSU players (see above or here for more detail).

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker said there is “no choice” but to move forward and try to stay focused on preparation. “We just need to continue to get better as a unit,” Tucker said Monday.

“Obviously, the season hasn’t gone how we had hoped and how we had planned, but we’re all we got in the room,” Spartans QB Payton Thorne said to media on Tuesday. “No one’s coming in to help us, no one’s coming in to save us. It’s all of us moving forward together.”

The Spartans have lost five of their last six games, the lone win in that stretch coming in double overtime at Wisconsin.

Illinois’s defense should challenge an already-struggling Michigan State offense. Illinois leads the Big Ten in interceptions (15) and is second in the conference in sacks (25).

Head coach Bret Bielema continues to be pleased with his team’s performance this season and said the players are excited to meet Michigan State on the field. But he’s also aware of how last weekend’s events could be a distraction.

“I think we do try as coaches to minimize what our outside voices are saying to our players, but the bottom line in today’s world, you can’t,” he said Monday.

Prediction: Hard to imagine Michigan State keeps this one close. Illinois is a low-scoring offensive unit, but should be able to capitalize on a weak MSU defense for a big win. The over should be in play as the Illini cover.

 

More Week 10 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE have taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week. Here’s a preview:

Minnesota @ Nebraska:                       1st Half Minnesota -7.5 (-110)

Zachary Kruger (@ZK_FFB)

Minnesota is 5-3 on the season and 5-3 ATS including a couple of tough losses against Purdue and Illinois. Yes, that 45-17 loss to Penn State screams at you as well but remember that quarterback Tanner Morgan was out for the game against the Nittany Lions.

Golden Gophers’ fans would rather the focus be on the four-straight wins at the start of the season (albeit including a couple against the likes of Colorado and New Mexico State). The most convincing of those four was a 49-7 thrashing of Michigan State on the road. A 3-game slide followed the four straight wins. A 31-0 home win over Rutgers with Morgan back under center snapped the losing skid for the Gophers.

 

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 10 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 10 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective, join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11am Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

 

* Must be 21+ years of age or older to wager. Must be present in NY. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).