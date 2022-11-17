Men’s tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023

Nov 17, 2022
TURIN, Italy — Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a $37.5 million increase that is the largest single-season jump for the men’s tennis circuit.

On-site prize money will go up $18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will both expand to 12 days in 2025.

The ATP is also increasing its 2023 bonus pools to $21.3 million, an 85% increase from 2022.

Prize money for the ATP Challenger Tour is set to go up 75% next season, from $12.1 million to $21.1 million.

The ATP Tour said in June it was establishing a new profit-sharing formula that would result in more money going to players.

This is all apart from whatever potential growth in compensation might come next year at the four Grand Slam tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open – which are run independently of the ATP and WTA tours.

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women

Nov 17, 2022
LONDON — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods.

Wimbledon’s strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.”

The new rules state that women can now “wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.”

All other requirements for clothing and accessories remain unchanged, including the stipulation that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white.”

“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best,” said Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

The All England Club also said Wimbledon recorded its second-highest ever profit of 47.1 million ($55.5 million) in 2022, which trailed behind only 2019. Of that, 90% will be distributed to the Lawn Tennis Association “for the benefit of British tennis.”

Australia says Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open

Nov 16, 2022
CANBERRA, Australia – The Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa canceled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years.

“Mr. Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia,” Giles said in a statement.

The 35-year-old from Serbia is clear to compete at the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne.

Djokovic is playing at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, this week, and said he was informed of the Australian government’s decision on Tuesday.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief, obviously, knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia,” Djokovic said after beating Andrey Rublev in straight sets to book a spot in the semifinals. “Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer.”

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times, including the last three times he played.

Djokovic was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when he last arrived in Australia. Australia has since lifted strict rules for unvaccinated travelers.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s immigration minister at the time, used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa on character grounds, stating he was a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment.”