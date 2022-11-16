When did the Thanksgiving Day NFL tradition start? Lions, Bears, Cowboys history and games

Every year, on Thanksgiving Day, three NFL match-ups take place filled with loads of action and division rivalries, and this year is no different.

First at 12:30 p.m. ET Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Ford Field to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Then at 4:30 p.m. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a heated NFC East rivalry.

At 8:20 p.m. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

But if you’ve ever wondered when the NFL Thanksgiving Day tradition started then you’ve come to the right place. See below to find out answers to all of your questions.

When did the Thanksgiving Day NFL tradition start?

The Thanksgiving Day NFL tradition started in 1934 when the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears at the University of Detroit Stadium. George A. Richards, a local radio executive who had recently purchased and relocated the team at the time, came up with the idea in an effort to improve ticket sales and help the Lions get more attention. There was a sellout crowd of roughly 26,000 fans and from then on a tradition was born. With the exception of 1939 to 1944, the Detroit Lions have played annually on Thanksgiving.

In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys entered the chat as the NFL added a second Thanksgiving game to the slate. Aside from 1975 and 1977, when the NFL attempted to add the St. Louis Cardinals into the mix based on popularity, the Cowboys have hosted every year on Thanksgiving Day. In 2006, the league added a third Thanksgiving game to the program.

Patriots and Vikings Thanksgiving History:

Thursday’s game will mark the fifth Thanksgiving appearance for the Patriots and the eighth for the Vikings.

The New England Patriots are 3-2 all-time on Thanksgiving. In 2012, their last Thanksgiving game, the Patriots dominated the New York Jets with a 49-19 victory–the game notoriously known as the “butt fumble” game.

The Minnesota Vikings have an all-time Thanksgiving record of 6-2 and have not played on Thanksgiving Day since 2017 when they defeated the Detroit Lions 30-23.

Which teams haven’t played on Thanksgiving Day?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team to have never played on Thanksgiving.

Which NFL teams have never won a game on Thanksgiving Day?

The Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and of course, neither have the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Which NFL teams are undefeated on Thanksgiving Day?

The Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers.

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule:

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions:

Where : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan When : Thursday, November 24

: Thursday, November 24 Start Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys:

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Thursday, November 24

: Thursday, November 24 Start Time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. TV Channel: Fox

How to watch 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Sunday Night Football – New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings:

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota When: Thursday, November 24

Thursday, November 24 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

