Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open

Associated PressNov 15, 2022, 11:29 AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday said it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic.

The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances – and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles’ office declined comment on privacy grounds, meaning any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion wasn’t allowed to defend his Australian Open title this year after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament.

Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport as the world’s top-ranked tennis player with a visa he’d obtained online and what he believed to be a valid medical exemption to the country’s strict laws for unvaccinated travelers because it was endorsed by Tennis Australia and the government of Victoria state, which hosts the tournament.

Confusion reigned, generating global headlines. As it transpired, that medical exemption allowed him entry to the tournament, which required all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, but not necessarily to enter the country. It was rejected by the Australian Border Force.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s immigration minister at the time, used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa on character grounds, stating he was a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment.”

Australia has had a change of government and changed its border rules this year and, since July 6, incoming travelers no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That removed the major barrier to entry for Djokovic.

It allowed him to apply to new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to reconsider his visa status. In his favor, Djokovic left Australia quickly after his visa was revoked and has not publicly criticized Australian authorities.

As the Department of Home Affairs website explains, applicants in Djokovic’s circumstances must explain in writing to Australia’s border authorities why the exclusion period should be put aside – “you must show us that there are compassionate or compelling circumstances to put aside your re-entry ban and grant you the visa.”

Djokovic indicated Monday at the ATP Finals in Italy that his lawyers were communicating with the Australian government with a view to him contesting the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open.

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Associated PressNov 14, 2022, 11:41 PM EST
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.

“All the matches we’ve played have been decided by two or three points and that was again the case tonight,” Djokovic said.

He broke Tsitsipas in the opening game and held from there to close out the first set.

“A break in these conditions is decisive,” Djokovic said of the fast indoor court.

A cross-court backhand passing shot winner that landed on the line helped Djokovic move ahead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev won a 37-shot rally on his fifth match point to seal a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other Red Group match.

Following his win, Rublev wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

Rublev and Medvedev – along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players – have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing “No war please” on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia’s invasion.

His latest appeal comes following Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine-month war.

On Sunday, Taylor Fritz beat Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud defeated Feliz Auger-Aliassime in the Green Group.

Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Associated PressNov 13, 2022, 3:09 PM EST
GLASGOW, Scotland – Switzerland won the biggest prize in women’s team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match.

Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the title.

The Swiss had never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and again last year. Australia won it seven times, but the last was in 1974. The Australians also lost in the final in 2019.