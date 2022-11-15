2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule: Kickoff times, TV channels, live stream, who is playing

By Nov 15, 2022, 8:06 AM EST
0 Comments

This Thanksgiving Day features a full slate of family and football with three exciting NFL match-ups. First at 12:30 p.m. ET Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Ford Field to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Then at 4:30 p.m. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a heated NFC East rivalry.

At 8:20 p.m. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. See below for the full 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream all of the action.

RELATED:  FMIA Week 10 – Football Morning In Germany, And Justin Jefferson On The Wildest Game Of The Year So Far

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule:

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions:

  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: CBS

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys:

  • Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 4:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Fox

RELATED: When did the Thanksgiving Day NFL tradition start? Lions, Bears, Cowboys history and games

How to watch 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Sunday Night Football – New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings:

  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

No more undefeated NFL teams in 2022: Eagles, Jalen Hurts 8-1 after 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders

By Nov 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

UPDATE: After falling 32-21 to the Washington Commanders in Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles picked up their first loss of the season. No more teams remain undefeated in the 2022 NFL season. For full coverage and game analysis, visit ProFootballTalk.

Many thought the Philadelphia Eagles would be the next to accomplish what only one team has done so far but it looks like that will have to wait till next season. The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team that has ever achieved a perfect, undefeated season.

RELATED: Nick Sirianni – Eagles played like crap

In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with just over two minutes remaining to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia remained competitive the next two seasons, finishing 9-7 both years to advance to the playoffs. In 2018, Philly fell short in the Divisional round and in 2019, the Birds lost in the Wild Card round. The tides turned the following season when the Eagles finished last in their division with just four wins. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions and sacks. When the season ended, head coach Doug Pederson (now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars) was fired – just three seasons after he led the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED: The perfect NFL season: 1972 Miami Dolphins set to celebrate 50th anniversary on Sunday Night Football

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson in 2021, leading the team to a 9-8 record under a new quarterback: Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama/Oklahoma signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts is the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles – in Week 10, he finished 17-of-26 for 175 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles got to 8-0:

The Eagles have defeated the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans en route to their perfect 8-0 record.

Philly has outscored opponents 225-135 during this stretch, notching particularly dominant wins over the Vikings (24-7) and Commanders (24-8). Multiple factors have been crucial to their success, not least among them Hurts’s ability on the ground. With elite receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive weapons. The defense is led by cornerback Darius Slay in the secondary and edge rusher Haason Reddick, and is well-equipped to challenge opposing offenses.

The overwhelming question moving forward now is: How long can the Eagles stay undefeated?

The Eagles aced one of their most significant tests with their win over the division-rival Cowboys in Week 6. Their previous wins had come against relatively weak teams – the Lions and Jaguars specifically were the worst two teams in the NFL last year. The good news is that Philly has one of the league’s easiest schedules this season. Week 6’s Cowboys confrontation is behind them and Week 12’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should provide a challenging test, but few other games on the schedule appear unwinnable.

Maria Taylor sat down with Jalen Hurts to talk about the quarterback’s journey, looking back on his time at Alabama and Oklahoma and finding his way in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming schedule:

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders

Week 11: Eagles at Colts

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers (NBC)

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans

Week 14: Eagles at Giants

Week 15: Eagles at Bears

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles recent playoff history:

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the last five years. Before failing to advance to the playoffs in 2020, the Eagles experienced a three-year drought in which they were unable to make the postseason from 2014-2016.

2021: Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, 31-15

2020: Did not make the postseason

2019: Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, 17-9

2018: Eagles lost to the Saints in the Divisional round, 20-14

2017: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41-33

Best season in Philadelphia Eagles history:

So far, the Eagles are primed to have a record-setting season. The following list represents the seasons with the fewest losses in franchise history, not the season’s with the most wins because the amount of games played per season has changed over the years.

1949: 11-1

1960: 10-2

2017: 13-3

2004: 13-3

1944: 7-1

Philly also had a 12-win season in 1980, and three 11-win seasons in 1979, 1989 and 1992. Only time will tell if this year’s team should be considered one of the best in franchise history.

How many teams have gone undefeated?

The most famous undefeated team in NFL history is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who remain the only team ever to finish the regular season with a perfect record and win the Super Bowl. That Dolphins team was 14-0 in the regular season, won three playoff games and then defeated Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. Every year, the surviving members of that team gather to share a toast when that season’s final unbeaten team loses its first game.

Here is the full list of teams in league history who finished the regular season undefeated and untied:

  • 1934 Chicago Bears (13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants
  • 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington
  • 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington
  • 2007 New England Patriots (16-0): Won two playoff games before losing in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your NFL jersey and gear needs during the 2022 season, click here!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Nov 15, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers. The game was originally scheduled for the 4:25 p.m. slot but was flexed to Sunday Night Football. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.

RELATED:  FMIA Week 10 – Football Morning In Germany, And Justin Jefferson On The Wildest Game Of The Year So Far

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

RELATED: How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 11 2022 NFL power rankings

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Chiefs at Chargers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

RELATED:  NFL Trade Deadline 2022 – Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!