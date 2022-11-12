Nakashima to face Lehečka in final at Next Gen Finals

Next Gen ATP Finals - Day Four
MILAN – It was second time lucky for Brandon Nakashima at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Nakashima fell at the semifinal stage last year but the American player stayed perfect this week when he beat third-seeded Jack Draper of Britain 4-3 (6), 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (5) on Friday to reach the final, where he will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the final tomorrow,” Nakashima said. “Last year I had a tough match in the semis but I think I’ve grown a lot as a player. I’m just happy to see all the hard work paying off.”

It was a hard-fought semifinal and Draper managed to save one match point with an ace to take the fourth set to a tiebreak. But Nakashima sealed the victory at the second time of asking when Draper sent a forehand wide.

The fourth-seeded Nakashima, who lost to fellow American and eventual runner-up Sebastian Korda last year, served 15 aces and saved five of the six break points he faced.

“Very tough match. I thought both of us were playing such high quality right from the beginning,” Nakashima said. “I had a match point but he hit a great serve and I couldn’t do anything about it so I’m just happy to have stayed focused in the tiebreak and super happy to close it out.”

Nakashima has won all four of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players, including a straight-sets victory over Lehecka in the group stage.

Dominic Stricker also won his three group stage matches in Milan but was eliminated by the fifth-seeded Lehecka earlier Friday.

Lehecka was dominant from the outset as he eased to a 4-1, 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-1 victory in 82 minutes.

After dropping the third set, Lehecka broke Stricker in the opening game of the fourth and never looked back, sealing the match when Stricker hit a return wide.

This is the fifth edition of the event, which features shorter sets of first-to-four games and other experimental format changes. New rules include no changeovers after the first game of each set and only one sit-down per set after three games; a 15-second serve clock after aces, double-faults and unreturned serves; and coaching during an opponent’s medical timeout or toilet break.

Draper, Nakashima advance; Musetti out of Next Gen Finals

cinch Championships - Day 1
MILAN – Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated from the Next Gen ATP Finals as he lost his final group match in straight sets to Jack Draper.

The third-seeded Draper took less than an hour to prevail 4-1, 4-0, 4-3 (3) despite playing in front of a partisan home crowd supporting Musetti. Draper secured the win with his 12th ace of the match on the first of three match points to book his place in the semifinals.

The British player will next face Brandon Nakashima of the United States, who defeated Franceso Passaro 4-3 (4), 4-2, 4-1 to top the Green Group with a 3-0 record.

Musetti was the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.

At No. 23, Musetti was also the only player in the eight-man field ranked in the top 40.

With a win and a loss apiece in the Red Group – and Dominic Stricker having already secured the group victory – it was a winner-takes-all match for Musetti and Draper.

Stricker will face Jiri Lehecka in the other semifinal after the Czech player dispatched Matteo Arnaldi 4-3 (5), 4-1, 4-3 (4).

Stricker, who is from Switzerland, maintained his perfect record by dispatching the already-eliminated Tseng Chun-hsin 4-2, 4-1, 4-2.

This is the fifth edition of the event, which features shorter sets of first to four games and other experimental format changes. New rules for this edition include no changeovers after the first game of each set and only one sit-down per set after three games; a 15-second serve clock after aces, double-faults and unreturned serves; and coaching during an opponent’s medical time out or toilet break.

Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open

australian open
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event.

Nadal, who will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, is headed to Sydney and will play in Group D with Australia and Britain.

Swiatek and her No. 11-ranked teammate Hubert Hurkacz from Poland will play in Group B in Brisbane with Switzerland and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

Top-seeded Greece, led by No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and the sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari, is headed to the Western Australian state capital of Perth where they’ll play in Group A with Belgium and another qualifier.

The 18-country team competition from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8 will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 16.

The third-seeded United States team, including No. 3 Jessica Pegula, ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz, No. 11 Madison Keys and U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, will play in Group C at Sydney with Germany and Czech Republic.

Rounding out the groups are France, Croatia and Argentina in Group F in Perth and Italy, Brazil and Norway in Group E in Brisbane.

Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alex de Minaur will be among the players representing Australia. The host country was guaranteed a spot in the field.

Round-robin matches will be played in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth with each city hosting two groups of three countries before the top four – the three group winners and the next-best placed team – play in Sydney in the finals from Jan. 6-8.

Each squad will include up to four women and up to four men with each contest comprising four matches in singles – two each in men’s and women’s – and one in mixed doubles.

“The playing group is very excited about the United Cup, and that’s confirmed in the high quality and caliber of those who’ve committed to the event,” tournament director Stephen Farrow said. “We are delighted with the depth and breadth of the teams.”