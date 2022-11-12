Australia beats Britain, into final of Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland — Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women’s tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

Storm Sanders had already put a point on the board for the Australians with an opening singles win and she then partnered Sam Stosur to a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 10-6 victory over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls in a nerve-racking doubles match in Glasgow.

In Sunday’s title match, Australia will play the winner of the second semifinal between the Czech Republic and Switzerland taking place later Saturday.

Sanders beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-6 (3) before Britain fought back through Harriet Dart, who won 7-6 (3), 6-2 against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Britain was in the semifinals for the first time since 1981, surpassing pre-event expectations.

Australia, the top-ranked women’s team, will head into the final looking to win the event formerly known as the Fed Cup for an eighth time – and first time since 1974. The Australians lost in the final in 2019.

Nakashima to face Lehečka in final at Next Gen Finals

Next Gen ATP Finals - Day Four
MILAN – It was second time lucky for Brandon Nakashima at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Nakashima fell at the semifinal stage last year but the American player stayed perfect this week when he beat third-seeded Jack Draper of Britain 4-3 (6), 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (5) on Friday to reach the final, where he will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the final tomorrow,” Nakashima said. “Last year I had a tough match in the semis but I think I’ve grown a lot as a player. I’m just happy to see all the hard work paying off.”

It was a hard-fought semifinal and Draper managed to save one match point with an ace to take the fourth set to a tiebreak. But Nakashima sealed the victory at the second time of asking when Draper sent a forehand wide.

The fourth-seeded Nakashima, who lost to fellow American and eventual runner-up Sebastian Korda last year, served 15 aces and saved five of the six break points he faced.

“Very tough match. I thought both of us were playing such high quality right from the beginning,” Nakashima said. “I had a match point but he hit a great serve and I couldn’t do anything about it so I’m just happy to have stayed focused in the tiebreak and super happy to close it out.”

Nakashima has won all four of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players, including a straight-sets victory over Lehecka in the group stage.

Dominic Stricker also won his three group stage matches in Milan but was eliminated by the fifth-seeded Lehecka earlier Friday.

Lehecka was dominant from the outset as he eased to a 4-1, 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-1 victory in 82 minutes.

After dropping the third set, Lehecka broke Stricker in the opening game of the fourth and never looked back, sealing the match when Stricker hit a return wide.

This is the fifth edition of the event, which features shorter sets of first-to-four games and other experimental format changes. New rules include no changeovers after the first game of each set and only one sit-down per set after three games; a 15-second serve clock after aces, double-faults and unreturned serves; and coaching during an opponent’s medical timeout or toilet break.

Draper, Nakashima advance; Musetti out of Next Gen Finals

cinch Championships - Day 1
MILAN – Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated from the Next Gen ATP Finals as he lost his final group match in straight sets to Jack Draper.

The third-seeded Draper took less than an hour to prevail 4-1, 4-0, 4-3 (3) despite playing in front of a partisan home crowd supporting Musetti. Draper secured the win with his 12th ace of the match on the first of three match points to book his place in the semifinals.

The British player will next face Brandon Nakashima of the United States, who defeated Franceso Passaro 4-3 (4), 4-2, 4-1 to top the Green Group with a 3-0 record.

Musetti was the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.

At No. 23, Musetti was also the only player in the eight-man field ranked in the top 40.

With a win and a loss apiece in the Red Group – and Dominic Stricker having already secured the group victory – it was a winner-takes-all match for Musetti and Draper.

Stricker will face Jiri Lehecka in the other semifinal after the Czech player dispatched Matteo Arnaldi 4-3 (5), 4-1, 4-3 (4).

Stricker, who is from Switzerland, maintained his perfect record by dispatching the already-eliminated Tseng Chun-hsin 4-2, 4-1, 4-2.

