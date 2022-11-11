Geno Smith and Tom Brady go head-to-head this Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first-ever NFL game to be played in Germany. The match-up will take place at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

The Seahawks (6-3) have won the last 4 straight games and are averaging 28.5 points a game during the streak. Smith currently leads the league in completion percentage (73.1%) and has 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the season.

RELATED: Pete Carroll – It’s an “honor” to play in Germany

The Buccaneers (4-5) picked up a win last Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams, snapping their 3-game losing streak. Brady achieved a major milestone in the win, becoming the first quarterback to eclipse a total of 100,000 career passing yards including the regular season and playoffs.

RELATED: Tom Brady – It’s all about the win, not about the records

How many NFL international games are scheduled to take place this season?

There will be a total of 5 international games contested this season. Sunday’s game will be the fourth of the season. Here is the full list of international match-ups:

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 5: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 8: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 10: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allianz Arena, Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Estadio Azteca, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Be sure to tune in to Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers showdown. Live coverage begins at 7 PM ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

RELATED: For the Seahawks, the trip to Germany wasn’t much farther than it was for the Bucs

Where : Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Sunday, November 13

: Sunday, November 13 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!