Seattle Seahawks take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first NFL game in Germany this Sunday

By Nov 11, 2022, 8:38 AM EST
0 Comments

Geno Smith and Tom Brady go head-to-head this Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first-ever NFL game to be played in Germany. The match-up will take place at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

The Seahawks (6-3) have won the last 4 straight games and are averaging 28.5 points a game during the streak. Smith currently leads the league in completion percentage (73.1%) and has 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the season.

The Buccaneers (4-5) picked up a win last Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams, snapping their 3-game losing streak. Brady achieved a major milestone in the win, becoming the first quarterback to eclipse a total of 100,000 career passing yards including the regular season and playoffs.

How many NFL international games are scheduled to take place this season?

There will be a total of 5 international games contested this season. Sunday’s game will be the fourth of the season. Here is the full list of international match-ups:

  • Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Week 5: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Week 8: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Week 10: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allianz Arena, Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Week 11: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Estadio Azteca, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Be sure to tune in to Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers showdown. Live coverage begins at 7 PM ET with Football Night in America.

How to watch the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers:

  • Where: Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, November 13
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

How to watch LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

By Nov 11, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

LA Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last Sunday, improving to a 5-3 record and picking up their fourth win in the last 5 games. Herbert, who sustained a rib cartilage fracture in the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, finished 30-of-43 for 245 passing yards, an interception, and a touchdown.  The third-year quarterback entered the season as one of the favorites for MVP but has struggled to live up to expectations. Over the last 6 games, Herbert has been held to just 273.5 pass yards a game with 7 touchdowns, and 6 turnovers (4 interceptions, and 2 fumbles). The Chargers’ offense has relied heavily on 6th-year RB Austin Ekeler who is currently tied for the league lead with 10 touchdowns this season. Ekeler is one of two players with over 350 yards both rushing and receiving this season–the other is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a bye last week but prior to Week 9, the 49ers pulled off a dominant 31-14 over the LA Rams.  McCaffrey, the team’s newly acquired All-Pro Running Back, recorded a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the win becoming the first player to do so since 2005. McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers ahead of last week’s deadline for second, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Despite dealing with a torn ACL (2020) and hamstring and ankle injuries (2021) over the last two seasons, McCaffrey holds the fifth most scrimmage yards (7,483) in the league since being drafted in 2017.

How to watch the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers:

  • Where: Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, November 13
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Nov 9, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the LA Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

