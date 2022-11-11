Big Ten Football Week 11: Previews, Predictions, Best Bets for Purdue-Illinois, Maryland-Penn State, and More

By Nov 11, 2022, 4:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Week 10 saw some surprises as No. 2 Ohio State struggled to get off the ground in a rainy road game at Northwestern, ultimately sputtering its way to a 21-7 win, and Michigan State showed signs of life in an upset of then-No. 14 Illinois.

That result dropped Illinois to 21st in the latest CFP rankings and loosened the Fighting Illini’s hold on the Big Ten West. Illinois is 4-2 in conference play followed by four teams with 3-3 conference records, including their opponents this week, Purdue.

 

Purdue visits No. 21 Illinois in what could be decisive game for Big Ten West (ILL -6.5, o/u 44.5)

Best Bets: Illinois -6.5; Under 44.5

The division title is all but on the line in Champaign this week as Illinois and Purdue both look to take control of the Big Ten West with a win. As Illinois sits 4-2 in conference play, it has the tiebreaker over 3-3 Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. Purdue also sits 3-3 and with a win this weekend, would take the lead of the division with two should-be-easy games left to play against Northwestern and at Indiana.

Illinois, meanwhile, needs to stay focused after being upset at home last week by Michigan State. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito said he couldn’t sleep after the loss. “Every time I close my eyes, I just see these plays over and over. And it’s like, what if I were to do this? What if I would’ve done that? It haunts you at night, but at the same time, makes you better and hungry for the next week.”

Purdue is also coming off a tough loss after getting knocked around by Iowa to the tune of 24-3 in Week 10. “I’m hopeful that our guys understand that we’re all going to have to do our part, and fight and scrap in order to figure out a way to win the next one,” head coach Jeff Brohm said after the loss.

Purdue has relied on their pass game all season but saw it falter in the last two weeks, as quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for a combined five interceptions across the losses to Wisconsin and then Iowa, with no TDs in the latter game. Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones is sixth in the nation in receiving yards – he could be a difference-maker if O’Connell has a better day, but Illinois remains college football’s leader in points (10.4/game) and yards (232.2/game) allowed, so he’ll likely meet a challenge in the Illinois secondary.

On Thursday, Illini head coach Bret Bielema pointed out that Purdue has been able to win using their passing and running game, forcing his team to adjust their preparation for Saturday: “They’ve done it both ways… We have to get to Saturday and see how the game plays out.”

Illinois has a weapon of their own on the ground as junior running back Chase Brown leads the nation with 1,344 rush yards this season.

Prediction: Illinois turns it around this week and keeps control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West with a combination of defense and ground game. They cover with a touchdown-or-more margin of victory; solid defense by both teams keeps this game under the 44.5-point line.

 

Wisconsin and Iowa both look to stay alive in Iowa City on Saturday (Iowa +1.5, o/u 35)

Best Bets: Wisconsin -1.5, Under 35

A win for Purdue over Illinois would give some (albeit small) hope to the Wisconsin and Iowa faithful for their teams’ chances to advance to the conference championship: if Purdue wins out and Illinois loses to both Purdue and Michigan (with that Illinois loss to Michigan seeming likely), Wisconsin and Iowa both have a path to win the division. If either team wins its final three games, they would hold the tiebreaker over Purdue for the West. Neither Wisconsin nor Iowa can afford a loss, making their head-to-head matchup this weekend very high stakes.

The Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry is nearly 130 years old with the first meeting dating back to 1894. Since 2004, the Heartland Trophy has been presented to the winner each year.

Wisconsin has won five of the last six Heartland Trophies. (Dan Sanger/Getty)

This week, both teams are coming off momentum-building wins after Wisconsin’s 13-point victory over Maryland at home and Iowa’s impressive 21-point rout of Purdue last weekend.

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard complimented Iowa’s recent improvements on offense this week. “I think the last two games have by far been the best that they’ve played,” he said Monday. “They’re getting confident at the right time in the season.”

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz echoed that sentiment during his presser on Tuesday, calling Iowa’s win over Purdue “our most complete football game as a team.”

“It’s going to be a challenge for our guys defensively,” Ferentz said. His squad is, of course, known for its defense: the Hawkeyes are third in college football in yards allowed (264.4/game) and fifth in points allowed (14.3/game).

The Badgers have shown big defensive improvements under Leonhard, the team’s former defensive coordinator. They held Maryland scoreless in the first half and to just three points in the first three quarters, with the Terps only earning a touchdown in garbage time with 57 seconds to play.

“We have to win the line of scrimmage with these guys,” Leonhard said.

Prediction: The spread is razor-thin at a point and a half, and this one does feel like it’ll be close. Iowa’s defense should limit the Badgers a bit, but the Badgers’ momentum carries them to a close, low-scoring victory on the road.

 

More Week 11 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE has taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week. Here’s a preview:

Maryland @ Penn State: 

Penn State Team Total OVER 33.5 (-110)

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Maryland has taken a few steps to improve over the past couple of seasons, but they are still in the bottom half of the Big Ten overall. That will be evident this weekend. I am backing Penn State to score over 33.5 points.

Maryland is 42nd in total scoring defense, allowing 24 points per game. They also rank 46th in DTD (defensive touchdown rate). The Terrapins allow touchdowns on nearly 25% of their defensive possessions.

Penn State has been an offensive juggernaut. They are scoring 34.4 points per game and 40.3 per game in their last three. The Nittany Lions should exploit a weak Maryland secondary, and their two beasts of running backs should gash the struggling Terrapin run defense.

The weather is expected to supply near perfect playing conditions. Penn State rolls. Back Penn State to score over 33.5 points.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 11 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 10 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective, join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11am Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

** Betting stats are provided by BetMGM. Must be 21+ years of age or older to wager. Must be present in NY. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

Big Ten Football Week 10: Best Bets, Predictions, and Previews for Wisconsin, Illinois, and More

By Nov 4, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

Betting stats are provided by BetMGM.*

 

Transitioning Into Week 10

A new set of rankings rules college football in Week 10 with the release of the first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night. One of the biggest surprises in the rankings came in the Big Ten, when Michigan was put outside the top four at No. 5, behind ACC leader Clemson.

Ultimately, the rankings in Week 10 won’t matter, and Michigan will have its chance to move into the top four when it faces No. 2 Ohio State in Week 13. But it’s likely the words “no respect” have been said in the Michigan locker room this week – and that could make a tough Saturday much tougher for Rutgers.

Michigan is coming off a convincing 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State that ended with a physical altercation between players in the Big House tunnel; videos appeared to show groups of Michigan State players kicking and shoving two Michigan players, even wielding their helmets as weapons at one point.

Michigan State quickly suspended eight players after reviewing the video evidence; MSU head coach Mel Tucker gave a public apology earlier this week, calling the behavior “unacceptable” and assuring the team’s cooperation with ongoing investigations by law enforcement and the Big Ten.

On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called the videos “sickening” and said the experience has been “traumatic” for their entire program. He added that he “can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges.”

Ohio State’s No. 2 ranking came as no surprise after an impressive win at Penn State last week. The Nittany Lions gave the Buckeyes some trouble, leading at halftime and staying within one score until the fourth quarter. But the Ohio State defense eventually overwhelmed Penn State with two takeaways by sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who forced a fumble by Lions QB Sean Clifford and two drives later intercepted Clifford for a pick six.

Like Michigan, Ohio State has what should be an easy road tilt this week when they go to Chicago to play Northwestern.

Below is a look at the best matchups of the week in the Big Ten conference.

 

Maryland and Wisconsin face off at Crucial Juncture for Badgers (WISC -5, o/u 49.5)

Best Bets: Wisconsin -5, Over 49.5

While the playoff is not a consideration for Maryland (6-2) or Wisconsin (4-4), Saturday’s game in Madison is a critical one for the home team teetering on getting back above .500.

Maryland is having a season of inches: six of its eight games have been decided by a touchdown or less, including its two losses to Michigan and Purdue. Wisconsin is having the opposite experience, with only one game this season decided by 7 points or fewer (although the 8-point loss to Michigan State in double overtime certainly counts as a close one).

Both teams are coming off a bye week. Notably, Wisconsin’s last game in Week 8 was a convincing win over Purdue, who snuck away with a 2-point win at Maryland in Week 6. Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard expressed a lot of pride in the 35-24 win over the Boilermakers, especially a week after the tough loss at Michigan State, and said simply: “We’re getting better.”

This will be Leonhard’s fourth game at the helm since Paul Chryst’s midseason firing after Week 5. Leonhard spoke to the media on Monday and commented on the the possibility of stepping into the head coaching job long term. “I know I’m capable of it,” he said. “Hopefully we finish this season out the right way and things take care of [themselves].”

Leonhard and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley both felt their teams had productive and restful bye weeks that will serve them in the coming game.

Locksley complimented Leonhard’s work with the team so far, saying Wisconsin “has been playing really good football the last few weeks. Since Coach Leonhard has taken over, there seems to be an energy about it.”

The Terps will need to take good care of the ball in Madison, where senior safety John Torchio leads the Big Ten conference with five interceptions. The Badgers also present a challenging front on defense, with junior linebacker Nick Herbig leading the Big Ten in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (9.5).

Locksley knows winning up front will be key for Maryland on Saturday. “We feel pretty good about how we’ve been able to develop our offensive line and defensive line,” Locksley said. “Wisconsin has kind of set the standard in that.”

Prediction: Wisconsin looked like a renewed team against Purdue and will be helped by being at home in this matchup. Wisconsin covers the 5-point spread to win, and the Over is in play as neither team has had many low-scoring affairs thus far.

 

No. 16 Illinois Looks for Seventh Straight Win vs. Michigan State (ILL -17, o/u 40.5)

Best Bets: Illinois -17, Over 40.5

After the release of the CFP rankings this week, Illinois (7-1) is in position to play big spoiler in the playoff picture, with a regular-season game against Michigan coming up in Week 12 and then – assuming Illinois stays atop the West – a conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State.

But this week, the Fighting Illini host the Michigan State Spartans (3-5), who are coming off a rivalry loss to Michigan that ended in a violent incident, leading to the suspension of eight MSU players (see above or here for more detail).

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker said there is “no choice” but to move forward and try to stay focused on preparation. “We just need to continue to get better as a unit,” Tucker said Monday.

“Obviously, the season hasn’t gone how we had hoped and how we had planned, but we’re all we got in the room,” Spartans QB Payton Thorne said to media on Tuesday. “No one’s coming in to help us, no one’s coming in to save us. It’s all of us moving forward together.”

The Spartans have lost five of their last six games, the lone win in that stretch coming in double overtime at Wisconsin.

Illinois’s defense should challenge an already-struggling Michigan State offense. Illinois leads the Big Ten in interceptions (15) and is second in the conference in sacks (25).

Head coach Bret Bielema continues to be pleased with his team’s performance this season and said the players are excited to meet Michigan State on the field. But he’s also aware of how last weekend’s events could be a distraction.

“I think we do try as coaches to minimize what our outside voices are saying to our players, but the bottom line in today’s world, you can’t,” he said Monday.

Prediction: Hard to imagine Michigan State keeps this one close. Illinois is a low-scoring offensive unit, but should be able to capitalize on a weak MSU defense for a big win. The over should be in play as the Illini cover.

 

More Week 10 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE have taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week. Here’s a preview:

Minnesota @ Nebraska:                       1st Half Minnesota -7.5 (-110)

Zachary Kruger (@ZK_FFB)

Minnesota is 5-3 on the season and 5-3 ATS including a couple of tough losses against Purdue and Illinois. Yes, that 45-17 loss to Penn State screams at you as well but remember that quarterback Tanner Morgan was out for the game against the Nittany Lions.

Golden Gophers’ fans would rather the focus be on the four-straight wins at the start of the season (albeit including a couple against the likes of Colorado and New Mexico State). The most convincing of those four was a 49-7 thrashing of Michigan State on the road. A 3-game slide followed the four straight wins. A 31-0 home win over Rutgers with Morgan back under center snapped the losing skid for the Gophers.

 

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 10 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 10 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective, join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11am Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

 

* Must be 21+ years of age or older to wager. Must be present in NY. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

Big Ten Football Week 9: Predictions and Best Bets for Ohio State-Penn State, Michigan-Michigan State, and More

By Oct 28, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

Week 8 in the Big Ten was entirely true to the status quo, unless you count Wisconsin snapping Purdue’s four-game win streak, which really wasn’t surprising considering the Boilermakers have lost 16 straight to the Badgers since 2003. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) got an easy 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4), whose lack of balance between offense and defense continues to be alarming, while No. 13 Penn State (6-1) rebounded from an embarrassing loss at No. 4 Michigan (7-0) to beat Minnesota (4-3) handily 45-17.

This week, Ohio State travels to Penn State for a top-15 road tilt, while Michigan hosts in-state rival Michigan State as the Wolverines come off a bye week. Ohio State and Michigan will also have this coming Tuesday circled on the calendar as they anticipate the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

 

No. 13 Penn State’s season hangs in the balance as Nittany Lions host No. 2 Ohio State (PSU +15.5, o/u 61)

Best Bets: Ohio State -15.5; Under 61

Ohio State and Penn State are both coming off dominant Week 8 wins against conference opponents: OSU over Iowa and PSU over Minnesota. After losing to Michigan in Week 7, Penn State’s last-chance playoff hopes hang in the balance when the Buckeyes come to State College on Saturday. The only chance the Nittany Lions have at the conference championship game – and by extension, at the College Football Playoff – is to force a three-way tie between the top teams in the East. That requires them to win out and requires an Ohio State win over Michigan on November 26, which would likely leave all three teams with an 11-1 record with losses to each other in conference play.

The order is a tall one for Penn State: the team looked utterly incompetent in Ann Arbor two weeks ago when the Wolverines executed an entirely predictable game plan led by efforts on the ground, and PSU quarterback Sean Clifford couldn’t find an answer in a 7-for-19, 120-yard effort.

On the flip side, Ohio State has looked unstoppable all season long, led by likely Heisman winner C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

“Being able to get pressure on the quarterback and make him uncomfortable would be valuable,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in an understatement on Thursday.

Maybe the Lions’ 45-17 win over Minnesota was a much-needed neck crack that will provide the team with momentum, and it shouldn’t hurt to have a home crowd (this weekend is a “stripe out” in State College).

A “Stripe Out” at Penn State in 2021. (Getty)

“They do a great job with the atmosphere,” OSU coach Ryan Day said on Wednesday. “We know their crowd’s gonna be in it and be a factor.”

He’s right about Beaver Stadium. But the Buckeyes put 54 points on a formidable Iowa defense last week, so Penn State’s offense won’t have room for the errors it’s been prone to throughout this season.

Prediction: Penn State keeps it a little closer than expected early on, but Ohio State finds a rhythm and pulls away easily in the second half to cover. The over/under line might be a bit high at 61 if Penn State can at least hold its own in the first half.

 

No. 4 Michigan seeks redemption against Michigan State in showdown for the Paul Bunyon Trophy (MICH -22.5, o/u 55)

Best Bets: Michigan State +22.5; Under 55

Michigan’s only regular-season loss came at the hands of Michigan State last season, a top-ten matchup that saw the Wolverines give up 15 points in the fourth quarter to lose a close one 37-33. Michigan State went on to be upset by Purdue and rocked by Ohio State while Michigan won out to win the conference title and advance to the playoff. But Michigan coaches and players say the loss in East Lansing still stings.

“Nobody’s watched the highlights of that game more than we have,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday. Star running back Blake Corum noted that he hasn’t beaten Michigan State since he arrived in Ann Arbor in 2020: “Saturday can’t come fast enough.”

Like last season, the Wolverines enter this game undefeated with hopes of bringing the Paul Bunyon Trophy back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2019. “We gotta get Paul back,” senior offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart said last week.

There’s more than a trophy on the line, of course, with Michigan looking to make an impression ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings release of the season, set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Michigan is coming off a bye week after a big win at home over Penn State. The Wolverines asserted their will in the run game to make the top-ten showdown much less competitive than expected.

Harbaugh said the bye week was “productive all the way around.” He said the team followed the lead of WR Ronnie Bell, who told his teammates to “be where your feet are,” i.e. to stay focused in their preparations.

Michigan State had a bye week as well after a hard-fought win in double overtime against Wisconsin two weeks ago. The win was the Spartans’ first in over a month after losing four straight.

While Wolverine players like Corum were careful not to emphasize this game over others, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker began his Tuesday press conference with, “This is not just another game for us.”

Michigan State has struggled on all sides of the ball this season. The Wisconsin win was a positive step but winning in double overtime at home over an embattled team under an interim coach is not exactly a statement. The team won’t get any help from The Big House on Saturday night.

That said, it’s always harder to rely on stats and record to predict rivalry games, and Michigan State has had Michigan’s number for two years straight now.

Prediction: Michigan wins this one, probably easily, but the Under and backdoor cover by Michigan State is in play as Michigan has yet to score over 41 points in conference play.

 

More Week 9 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE have taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week:

Northwestern @ Iowa                           Hawkeyes -10.5 (-107)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Iowa was laying -12 at Northwestern in their most recent meeting. The Hawkeyes won 17-12 but failed to cover. Despite Iowa’s offense being much worse in 2022 than 2021, the spread flips to Iowa -10.5 at home, so they are confident this is a Hawkeyes’ spot.

It does not matter whether or not Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla starts for Iowa, because the Hawkeyes are going to run the ball for a majority of this game and so should the Wildcats.

Northwestern’s rushing defense ranks 112th in the country at 187.6 yards per game. Iowa relies on both Leshon Williams (267 rushing yards, 3.7 ypc) and Kaleb Johnson (260 rushing yards, 4.3 ypc) to carry the load for the Hawkeye’s offense.

While their numbers will not blow you away, they might this Saturday. Northwestern’s defense is so bad that they could allow Iowa’s running game to have a day. Penn State won by 10, Wisconsin won by 35 and Maryland won by 7 with a backup quarterback. Iowa has a better defense than all those teams, so I believe the Hawkeyes can win by touchdowns because Northwestern should not score more than two touchdowns, if that.

Let’s take Iowa in a bounce back spot at home. I played the Hawkeyes -11 at -110 odds and would play this to -12.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 9 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 9 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective. Join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11A Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

Betting stats are provided by BetMGM. Must be 21+ years of age or older to wager. Must be present in NY. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).