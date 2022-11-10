It’s the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

RELATED: FMIA Week 9 – Jets Ignore The Noise In Bills Upset, What’s Gotten Into Justin Fields, And The Year’s Most Mysterious Trade

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 9 2022 NFL awards

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

LA Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last Sunday, improving to a 5-3 record and picking up their fourth win in the last 5 games. Herbert, who sustained a rib cartilage fracture in the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, finished 30-of-43 for 245 passing yards, an interception, and a touchdown. The third-year quarterback entered the season as one of the favorites for MVP but has struggled to live up to expectations. Over the last 6 games, Herbert has been held to just 273.5 pass yards a game with 7 touchdowns, and 6 turnovers (4 interceptions, and 2 fumbles). The Chargers’ offense has relied heavily on 6th-year RB Austin Ekeler who is currently tied for the league lead with 10 touchdowns this season. Ekeler is one of two players with over 350 yards both rushing and receiving this season–the other is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

RELATED: Austin Ekeler – With all the injuries, the flow of our offense is different

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a bye last week but prior to Week 9, the 49ers pulled off a dominant 31-14 over the LA Rams. McCaffrey, the team’s newly acquired All-Pro Running Back, recorded a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the win becoming the first player to do so since 2005. McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers ahead of last week’s deadline for second, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Despite dealing with a torn ACL (2020) and hamstring and ankle injuries (2021) over the last two seasons, McCaffrey holds the fifth most scrimmage yards (7,483) in the league since being drafted in 2017.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes wins his 55th game, tied for second most in first 70 starts

How to watch the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers:

Where : Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Sunday, November 13

: Sunday, November 13 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!