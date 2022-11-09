Late doubles win for US over Poland at Billie Jean King Cup

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 9:33 PM EST
billie jean king cup
Steve Welsh/Getty Images
0 Comments

GLASGOW, Scotland — Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday.

Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force the deciding doubles after Danielle Collins gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the opening singles against Magdalena French with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win.

The tournament was formerly known as the Fed Cup and is the premiere team event in women’s tennis.

The Americans had rested their top player, Gauff, for the singles after she played at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth, Texas last week.

Collins’ match began about two later than scheduled after some long matches earlier in the day, and the decisive doubles match finished after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Spain, Switzerland and Slovakia all earned victories earlier.

Paula Badosa gave Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead against Kazakhstan by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in her debut at the event.

Switzerland swept Italy 3-0 with Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic both winning their singles matches before teaming up to take the doubles match as well.

Viktoria Kuzmova and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova had singles wins for Slovakia, which beat Belgium 2-1.

There are 12 teams in the competition and they are split into four groups of three. Each match consists of two singles and a doubles.

The group winners will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the final on Sunday.

Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open

Associated PressNov 10, 2022, 12:15 AM EST
australian open
Rit Heize/Getty Images
2 Comments

SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event on Thursday.

Nadal, who will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, is headed to Sydney and will play in Group D with Australia and Britain.

Swiatek and her No. 11-ranked teammate Hubert Hurkacz from Poland will play in Group B in Brisbane with Switzerland and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

Top-seeded Greece, led by No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and the sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari, is headed to the Western Australian state capital of Perth where they’ll play in Group A with Belgium and another qualifier.

The 18-country team competition from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8 will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 16.

The third-seeded United States team, including No. 3 Jessica Pegula, ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz, No. 11 Madison Keys and U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, will play in Group C at Sydney with Germany and Czech Republic.

Rounding out the groups are France, Croatia and Argentina in Group F in Perth and Italy, Brazil and Norway in Group E in Brisbane.

Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alex de Minaur will be among the players representing Australia. The host country was guaranteed a spot in the field.

Round-robin matches will be played in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth with each city hosting two groups of three countries before the top four – the three group winners and the next-best placed team – play in Sydney from Jan. 6-8.

Each squad will include up to four women and up to four men with each contest comprising four matches in singles – two each in men’s and women’s – and one in mixed doubles.

Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 9:39 PM EST
next gen atp finals
Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images
2 Comments

MILAN — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals.

Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7), 3-4 (6), 4-3 (3). The Swiss player, who served up 20 aces on Wednesday, has now beaten the two highest-ranked players in the Milan draw.

Cheered on by the passionate home crowd, Musetti appeared to be on the verge of a comeback after saving a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and going on to level the match. He also saved another match point in the final tiebreaker but hit a return wide on the next.

Musetti is the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.

At No. 23, Musetti is also the only player in the eight-man field ranked in the top 40.

Musetti faces Draper in the final round of group-stage matches on Thursday, with the winner to take the other place in the semifinals from the Red Group. Draper earlier beat Tseng Chun-hsin 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (2), 4-2.

In the Green Group, fourth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States is the only one with two wins out of two after a commanding 4-1, 4-3 (2), 4-2 victory over Jiri Lehecka.

Francesco Passaro saved three match points on his way to beating fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi 4-3 (7), 2-4, 3-4 (4), 4-3 (4,) 4-3 (8).

This is the fifth edition of the event, which features shorter sets of first to four games and other experimental format changes. New rules for this edition include no changeovers after the first game of each set and only one sit-down per set after three games; a 15-second serve clock after aces, double-faults and unreturned serves; and coaching during an opponent’s medical time out or toilet break.