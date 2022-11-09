Notre Dame Hockey is coming to Peacock beginning this Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Fighting Irish host Northern Michigan in their home opener. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the entire 2022-23 Notre Dame hockey 17-game home schedule this season. See below for additional information on how to live stream every game throughout the season.
2022 Notre Dame Hockey Home Game Schedule:
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Fri., Oct. 14
|Northern Michigan at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Northern Michigan at Notre Dame
|5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 21
|Western Michigan at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 28
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 29
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Nov. 11
|Michigan at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 12
|Michigan at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Dec. 9
|Penn State at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 10
|Penn State at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 31
|Alaska Fairbanks at Notre Dame
|5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Alaska Fairbanks at Notre Dame
|5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 13
|Minnesota at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 14
|Minnesota at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 27
|Wisconsin at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 28
|Wisconsin at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Feb. 10
|Ohio State at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 11
|Ohio State at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
How to watch Notre Dame Hockey on Peacock:
Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our live sports and events, including Notre Dame hockey.
Select a Premium plan to get started or to upgrade your existing account. You can also visit peacocktv.com/account to change your existing plan at any time. With Peacock Premium, you can find live coverage of Notre Dame hockey in the Browse section of the Peacock apps and on PeacockTV.com.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices.
It’s the Bruins vs Rangers tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.
The Boston Bruins (8-1-2) currently lead the East division after sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers last week (Feb. 3 and Feb. 5). David Pastrnak has helped the Bruins climb to the top spot since returning to the lineup on January 30, after undergoing a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Sept. 16. The Bruins’ forward already has 5 goals and 3 assists in the 4 games he’s played in this season, making him third on the team in goals scored behind Brad Marchand (7 goals) and Patrice Bergeron (6 goals).
The New York Rangers (4-5-2) are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Islanders on Monday night. The Rangers made 30 shots on goal but just could not get past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Artemi Panarin currently leads the team in goals (5), points (15), and assists (10). Mika Zibanejad, who led the team with 41 goals last season, is still struggling to find the back of the net. The Rangers forward has just one goal on the season and one assist in his last eight games.
Tonight will be the first of eight meetings between the Bruins and Rangers this season and will mark the 700th all-time meeting since these Original Six rivals first played against each other in 1926. Watch live online or with the NBC Sports App.
How to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers:
NOVI LIGURE, Italy (AP) Caleb Ewan of Australia sprinted to victory on the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, while Italian cyclist Valerio Conti remained the overall leader.
Ewan, who rides for Lotto-Soudal, edged out Arnaud Demare and Pascal Ackermann in a bunch sprint at the end of the entirely flat 221-kilometer (137-mile) route from Carpi to Novi Ligure.
Conti remained 1 minute, 50 seconds ahead of Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic, who is one of the favorites, and 2:21 ahead of Nans Peters of France.
It was the second victory at this year’s Giro for the 24-year-old Ewan, who also won the sprint at the end of the eighth and longest stage on Saturday.
The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.
