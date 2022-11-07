Who is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL? Eagles, Jalen Hurts improve to 8-0 with win over Texans

By Nov 7, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

UPDATE: With a win over the Houston Texans last Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and improve to 8-0. For full coverage and game analysis, visit ProFootballTalk.

To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season with Week 10 underway – after a 29-17 win over the Texans in Week 9, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0.

In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with just over two minutes remaining to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia remained competitive the next two seasons, finishing 9-7 both years to advance to the playoffs. In 2018, Philly fell short in the Divisional round and in 2019, the Birds lost in the Wild Card round. The tides turned the following season when the Eagles finished last in their division with just four wins. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions and sacks. When the season ended, head coach Doug Pederson (now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars) was fired – just three seasons after he led the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson in 2021, leading the team to a 9-8 record under a new quarterback: Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama/Oklahoma signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts is the leader of the undefeated Eagles – in Week 9, he finished 21-of-27for 243 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Next up for the Eagles will be a matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

Before Philly moves forward though, let’s look back on how they became the final undefeated team standing in the NFL.

How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles got to 8-0:

The Eagles have defeated the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans en route to their perfect 8-0 record.

Philly has outscored opponents 225-135 during this stretch, notching particularly dominant wins over the Vikings (24-7) and Commanders (24-8). Multiple factors have been crucial to their success, not least among them Hurts’s ability on the ground. With elite receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive weapons. The defense is led by cornerback Darius Slay in the secondary and edge rusher Haason Reddick, and is well-equipped to challenge opposing offenses.

The overwhelming question moving forward now is: How long can the Eagles stay undefeated?

The Eagles aced one of their most significant tests with their win over the division-rival Cowboys in Week 6. Their previous wins had come against relatively weak teams – the Lions and Jaguars specifically were the worst two teams in the NFL last year. The good news is that Philly has one of the league’s easiest schedules this season. Week 6’s Cowboys confrontation is behind them and Week 12’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should provide a challenging test, but few other games on the schedule appear unwinnable.

Maria Taylor sat down with Jalen Hurts to talk about the quarterback’s journey, looking back on his time at Alabama and Oklahoma and finding his way in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming schedule:

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders

Week 11: Eagles at Colts

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers (NBC)

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans

Week 14: Eagles at Giants

Week 15: Eagles at Bears

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles recent playoff history:

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the last five years. Before failing to advance to the playoffs in 2020, the Eagles experienced a three-year drought in which they were unable to make the postseason from 2014-2016.

2021: Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, 31-15

2020: Did not make the postseason

2019: Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, 17-9

2018: Eagles lost to the Saints in the Divisional round, 20-14

2017: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41-33

Best season in Philadelphia Eagles history:

So far, the Eagles are primed to have a record-setting season. The following list represents the seasons with the fewest losses in franchise history, not the season’s with the most wins because the amount of games played per season has changed over the years.

1949: 11-1

1960: 10-2

2017: 13-3

2004: 13-3

1944: 7-1

Philly also had a 12-win season in 1980, and three 11-win seasons in 1979, 1989 and 1992. Only time will tell if this year’s team should be considered one of the best in franchise history.

How many teams have gone undefeated?

The most famous undefeated team in NFL history is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who remain the only team ever to finish the regular season with a perfect record and win the Super Bowl. That Dolphins team was 14-0 in the regular season, won three playoff games and then defeated Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. Every year, the surviving members of that team gather to share a toast when that season’s final unbeaten team loses its first game.

Here is the full list of teams in league history who finished the regular season undefeated and untied:

  • 1934 Chicago Bears (13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants
  • 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington
  • 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington
  • 2007 New England Patriots (16-0): Won two playoff games before losing in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants

How to watch LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

By Nov 7, 2022, 12:44 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

LA Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last Sunday, improving to a 5-3 record and picking up their fourth win in the last 5 games. Herbert, who sustained a rib cartilage fracture in the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, finished 30-of-43 for 245 passing yards, an interception, and a touchdown.  The third-year quarterback entered the season as one of the favorites for MVP but has struggled to live up to expectations. Over the last 6 games, Herbert has been held to just 273.5 pass yards a game with 7 touchdowns, and 6 turnovers (4 interceptions, and 2 fumbles). The Chargers’ offense has relied heavily on 6th-year RB Austin Ekeler who is currently tied for the league lead with 10 touchdowns this season. Ekeler is one of two players with over 350 yards both rushing and receiving this season–the other is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a bye last week but prior to Week 9, the 49ers pulled off a dominant 31-14 over the LA Rams.  McCaffrey, the team’s newly acquired All-Pro Running Back, recorded a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the win becoming the first player to do so since 2005. McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers ahead of last week’s deadline for second, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Despite dealing with a torn ACL (2020) and hamstring and ankle injuries (2021) over the last two seasons, McCaffrey holds the fifth most scrimmage yards (7,483) in the league since being drafted in 2017.

How to watch the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers:

  • Where: Levi Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, November 13
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How will Calvin Ridley trade play out for Jaguars, Falcons?

By Nov 7, 2022, 12:08 PM EST
0 Comments

The most interesting, and the most mysterious, trade at the deadline was one that came out of left field—Atlanta dealing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville. For a player who was a top-15 wide receiver in football in 2020 to be traded in 2022 for only one certain low-round pick is bizarre. Ridley is currently on a one-year suspension for gambling on NFL games and can apply for reinstatement after the postseason.

This is what we know:

Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke is a risk-taker anyway, and it’s understandable why he had been trying to acquire Ridley since last June. Even though Jacksonville takes on Ridley’s full $11.1-million compensation in 2023, Baalke didn’t saddle the team with a prohibitive draft giveaway. Ian Rapoport had some good details on the compensation, and per Rapoport plus a league source, here are most of the terms of the deal:

2023: Jacksonville will send its sixth-round pick to Atlanta if Ridley is not reinstated by the NFL at some point before the draft. If he is reinstated—which is no sure thing—Atlanta will receive Jacksonville’s fifth-round pick in the ’23 draft.

2024: If Ridley is on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster when final cuts are made at the end of the 2023 preseason, Atlanta would receive at least Jacksonville’s fourth-round pick in ’24. If he reaches certain play-time and performance markers, that pick would increase to a third-rounder. And if Ridley signs a new contract with the Jaguars at some unspecified time before the ’24 draft, the pick would rise to a second-rounder in ’24.

So the risk for the Jags is if Ridley is a total washout and doesn’t play there, they’re on the hook for relatively little compared to the upside. Ridley is a player the Jaguars need for Trevor Lawrence—a very good outside-the-numbers receiver who, though he’ll turn 29 in 2023, would be a strong addition to a building team. That is, if he’s in a good frame of mind, and if the NFL reinstates him.

As to why Atlanta would let loose a receiver in his prime who caught 90 balls for 1,374 yards in 2020, it’s unclear. Part of the reason could well be that Ridley—drafted by Thomas Dimitroff in the first round in 2018, coached by Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris, with Matt Ryan as his quarterback—has zero of those who drafted, coached, nurtured, and threw to him remaining in Atlanta. If he came back to the team in 2023 post-suspension, he’d be coming back to a new quarterback (either Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder), playing alongside a new franchise receiver (Drake London). He’d played only five largely unimpressive games for new coach Arthur Smith in 2021 before his mental health pause. Had he returned to the Falcons in 2023, life, and football, would never have been the same, and the Falcons likely weren’t pleased about the prospect of committing significant money to Ridley.

Also, Ridley did not appeal his year’s suspension by the NFL for betting on football, handed down last March. That seems odd. According to SportsHandle.com, Ridley, after saying on Oct. 31, 2021 that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, made six bets totaling $3,900 that included the Falcons to win, and two $100 bets on other NFL games. That’s a breach of a clear NFL policy that says players can’t gamble on NFL games.

But at the time, the NFL was called hypocritical because it was in bed with gambling companies, and respected former players like Emmanuel Acho and Torrey Smith were highly critical of the ban. Very often, players appeal suspensions, particularly lengthy ones, and get some relief. It figures that Ridley would have at least had a chance to cut some weeks off the suspension. But he didn’t try. What does that mean? Maybe nothing. Maybe not.

In the end, Jacksonville took a shot on a player at the top of his game just two years ago, and if he plays well, the cost will be well worth it. Atlanta traded a player it apparently had lost faith in, saved $11 million, and could recoup second- and fifth-round picks if Ridley rekindles his career. Seems like a strange, but good, trade for both teams. We’re not going to know the real result for well over a year.

Read more in Peter King’s full Football Morning in America column