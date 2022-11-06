What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Titans vs Chiefs

It’s the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: FMIA Week 8 – Christian McCaffrey’s Huge Day And A Look At All 32 Teams Midway(Ish) Through 2022

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs – TV/Live Stream info for tonight’s game

DON’T MISS OUT – It’s a weekend of must-watch events on NBC and Peacock. Tune in to the Breeders’ Cup Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 PM Eastern, followed by Notre Dame Football taking on Clemson at home and Amy Schumer hosting Saturday Night Live. The action continues Sunday, November 6 with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at 3 PM!

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Sunday, November 6

: Sunday, November 6 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Where to live stream Titans vs Chiefs online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Titans vs Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

RELATED: NFL Trade Deadline 2022 – Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 9 Schedule

WEEK 9 Thursday, Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FOX Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!