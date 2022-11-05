Djokovic beats Tsitsipas again, faces Rune in Paris final

PARIS — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who has never been in a Masters final.

Tsitsipas was 15-40 down on his serve in the ninth game of the deciding set but saved two break points – the second with a sublime one-handed backhand drop shot following a long rally – and held for 5-4.

“Some incredible points towards the end,” Djokovic said. “I’m just really glad to overcome this challenge.”

The sixth-seeded Djokovic trailed 4-3 in the tiebreaker but won the next two points to go 5-4 up, and with two serves to come against the fifth-seeded Greek.

After a weak second serve, he used great defense to edge a rally when Tsitsipas patted a forehand volley into the net to give Djokovic a first match point. He took it with a smash at the net, cupped a finger to his ear and yelled “Come on!” to the crowd at the Bercy Arena.

“It’s very sweet when you win matches like this against one of the best players in the world,” Djokovic said. “I thought I started the match very well, again, great hitting like yesterday. I had chances early on in the second. The momentum shifted, the crowd got into it. I think he elevated his level of tennis.”

Djokovic is also aiming for a record-extending 39th Masters title, a fifth title this season and a 91st career overall to move one behind 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic improved to 9-2 in matches against Tsitsipas, who won two of their first three but now hasn’t beaten Djokovic since the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals in October 2019.

An inspired Rune downed eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 to stay on course for the biggest title of his career.

Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, reached his fourth straight final of the season.

Contesting his first Masters semifinal, he won 86% of his points on first serve and faced no break points.

“It was an unbelievable match from my side today. I really was sticking to the game plan for the whole match and just taking every chance I got,” Rune said. “Putting Felix under pressure, that’s what my game plan was all about, and I managed to do it almost perfectly. I am super proud how I handled everything.”

He ended Auger-Aliassime’s 16-match winning run and the 22-year-old Canadian’s bid for a fourth straight title.

Auger-Aliassime beat Rune in the Swiss Indoors final.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of the season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters.

The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal. Following medical exams, the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury.

“Unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks,” Alcaraz wrote on Twitter. “I won’t make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery.”

The ATP Finals are scheduled for Nov. 13-20 in Turin, Italy, with the Davis Cup Finals taking place from Nov. 23-27 in Malaga, Spain.

The Australian Open starts on Jan. 16.

Alcaraz will be replaced at the ATP Finals by American Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz finishes a remarkable season with a 57-13 record and five titles, including Masters trophies in Madrid and Miami. In September, he became the youngest No. 1 in the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

Jessica Pegula goes winless in singles in WTA Finals debut

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jessica Pegula finished winless in singles in the American’s WTA Finals debut, losing to Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-5 in a round-robin finale.

Sabalenka had to wait for the outcome of the late match between No. 2 Ons Jabeur and fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari to see if she advanced to the semifinals. Sakkari has already clinched a spot.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka didn’t get out of the group stage in her WTA Finals debut last year in Guadalajara.

The third-ranked Pegula was 0-5 overall going into a late doubles match with partner Coco Gauff, who lost her first two singles matches on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.

They paired to become the first Americans to debut at the WTA Finals in singles and doubles since Lindsay Davenport in 1994. They’ve already been eliminated from group play in doubles.

No. 7 Sabalenka never trailed in overpowering the 28-year-old Pegula from the start, finishing with a 26-13 edge in winners and five aces.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka had three double-faults in each of Pegula’s two breaks in the second set, but closed out the match on Pegula’s serve with a backhand crosscourt winner.

It was the fourth consecutive straight-sets win for Sabalenka over Pegula since Pegula won their first meeting.

American Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands advanced to the semifinals in doubles with a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory over China’s Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

The Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova is already in the semifinals, facing Pegula and Gauff later Friday.