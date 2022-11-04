It’s the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Tennessee Titans

After an ugly 0-2 start to the season, the Tennessee Titans have won the last 5 straight games and are now tied for second in the AFC with a 5-2 record. Rookie QB Malik Willis made his first career start in last Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an illness and an ankle injury. Willis, a 3rd round pick in this year’s draft out of Liberty, threw just 10 passes finishing 6-of-10 for 55 yards, with zero touchdowns, and one interception. The Titans relied heavily on the run game, picking up 314 yards in the win. All-Pro RB Derrick Henry is back with a vengeance after sustaining a broken bone in his foot that limited him to just 8 games last season. Henry racked up 219 yards with 2 touchdowns in the win and has now rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last 4 games.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are also tied for second in the AFC with a 5-2 record. The Chiefs were on a bye last week after pulling off a dominant 44-23 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Kansas City is the only team to have scored over 40 points in three games this season. After trading All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March, there were a lot of questions about the team’s offense heading into the season but free agency acquisitions Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have proven there is no need for concern. In Week 7, the duo became the first pair of Chiefs WRs to record over 100 receiving yards in the same game since 2000. Smith-Schuster finished with 7 receptions for 124 yards and Valdes-Scantling had 3 receptions for 111 yards.

How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Sunday, November 6

: Sunday, November 6 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

