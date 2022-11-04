Djokovic and Tsitsipas reach Paris semis, Alcaraz retires

PARIS – Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title.

Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open fourth round last year, leading by two sets before retiring in the fifth.

Not this time, as the sixth-seeded Serb bulldozed the first set in 24 minutes against the unseeded Italian.

They swapped breaks at the start of the second set as Musetti briefly rallied for 2-2.

Serving for the match, Djokovic held to love and clinched victory when Musettei swiped a wild forehand into the net.

Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the fifth-seeded Greek won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded American Tommy Paul, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2, with the past three of Djokovic’s seven straight wins all coming in finals – including a five-set thriller at last year’s French Open, where Djokovic rallied from two sets down.

Earlier, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was stopped by unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark, who reached his first semis at Masters level.

In a match pitting 19-year-old former junior doubles partners, Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 and 3-1 in the tiebreaker when the U.S. Open champion Alcaraz retired, a few minutes after having treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover.

“I thought it was a great match. Unlucky for him,” Rune said. “We both played very well and I was super focused. It was an amazing crowd, amazing tennis, so I’m super pleased with how I handled everything.”

Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, next faces eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to stay on track for a fourth straight title. The Canadian had eight aces and faced no break points.

Jessica Pegula goes winless in singles in WTA Finals debut

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jessica Pegula finished winless in singles in the American’s WTA Finals debut, losing to Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-5 in a round-robin finale Friday.

Sabalenka had to wait for the outcome of the late match between No. 2 Ons Jabeur and fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari to see if she advanced to the semifinals. Sakkari has already clinched a spot.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka didn’t get out of the group stage in her WTA Finals debut last year in Guadalajara.

The third-ranked Pegula was 0-5 overall going into a late doubles match with partner Coco Gauff, who lost her first two singles matches on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.

They paired to become the first Americans to debut at the WTA Finals in singles and doubles since Lindsay Davenport in 1994. They’ve already been eliminated from group play in doubles.

No. 7 Sabalenka never trailed in overpowering the 28-year-old Pegula from the start, finishing with a 26-13 edge in winners and five aces.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka had three double-faults in each of Pegula’s two breaks in the second set, but closed out the match on Pegula’s serve with a backhand crosscourt winner.

It was the fourth consecutive straight-sets win for Sabalenka over Pegula since Pegula won their first meeting.

American Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands advanced to the semifinals in doubles with a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory over China’s Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

The Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova is already in the semifinals, facing Pegula and Gauff later Friday.

