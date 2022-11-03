Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis – 0-2 in singles and 0-2 in doubles with Jessica Pegula. The Floridian was the youngest participant in both events at the WTA Finals since Anna Kournikova in 1999.

Earlier Thursday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 by taking control with an eight-point run that launched a match-ending stretch in which she grabbed nine of 11 games.

“Pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Garcia said.

Swiatek has won all four sets she’s played so far while dropping a total of just 10 games.

“It’s the last tournament of the season, so I have kind of nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry what I’m going to do next,” Swiatek said. “So, yeah, for sure, I’m giving it 100%, physically and mentally.”

The results mean that Swiatek clinched a semifinal berth and that No. 6 Garcia will face No. 8 Kasatkina on Thursday for the other spot available in their group.

Kasatkina, whose best Grand Slam showing was a semifinal run at the French Open in June, started slowly Thursday, trailing 4-1 against Gauff, who was the runner-up in Paris. But Kasatkina began hitting more shots to Gauff’s forehand, her weaker side, and that paid dividends.

Kasatkina quickly accumulated five of six games to lead 6-5; that was the score when Gauff used a white towel to wipe away tears during a changeover. Gauff briefly righted things, breaking to force a tiebreaker that she led 3-0 and 4-2. But after saving Kasatkina’s initial pair of set points, Gauff relented on the third, putting a forehand into the net to close a 24-stroke exchange.

Gauff began the day 1-16 this season when ceding the first set, while Kasatkina came in 28-0 when claiming it, and those trends did not change.

Swiatek’s victory made her 14-1 against opponents ranked in the top 10 in 2022 – and those 14 wins were all in a row, the longest such single-season unbeaten streak on tour in 15 years.

Garcia is the only WTA Finals entrant who managed to defeat Swiatek this year – at the Poland Open in July, when Garcia was ranked just 45th – and the score was 3-all early Thursday

But Swiatek then raced through the end of that set and went up a break at 2-0 in the second.

Swiatek’s topspin-heavy forehand is probably her most dangerous shot, but her backhand was up to the task on this day – producing passing shots when Garcia went to the net or closing lengthier baseline exchanges with winners – and her serve grew stronger as the match wore on, including finishing with a 108 mph ace.

This was Swiatek’s tour-high 66th win of the year. The 21-year-old from Poland also leads with eight titles, including at the French Open and U.S. Open.

“She was definitely the best this year,” Garcia said. “And she keeps proving it.”

PARIS – Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday, when Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the last eight by winning his 15th consecutive match.

Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, will next play Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals after the Danish teenager beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5. It’s the first time that teenagers – both are 19 years old – will square off in a Paris Masters quarterfinal.

Auger-Aliassime, who is bidding to win a fourth straight title, defeated French veteran Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-3 at the indoor hard-court event.

Lorenzo Musetti upset U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, while American player Frances Tiafoe defeated Alex De Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5). Tiafoe has a career-best 35 wins in 2022.

The 20-year-old Musetti will play Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals after the 21-time Grand Slam champion beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-1.

Djokovic extended his winning streak in tour-level matches to 11 as he chases a seventh title at the tournament.

American Tommy Paul beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-4 and will next face fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to earn his tour-leading 59th win of the year.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ons Jabeur wasn’t used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut.

Took her a bit to adjust as well.

The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist’s hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.

Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in her 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory after dropping seven consecutive games early in the match.

A loss would have eliminated Jabeur from the semifinals because Maria Sakkari beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in the late match in a meeting of a players who won their opening matches.

Jabeur won the first set in the opener of the round-robin matches against Sabalenka before the No. 2-ranked player faltered on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.

“It was tough because I’m used to just be depressed for the next two days when I lose,” said Jabeur, the first Tunisian to win a WTA Finals match. “I didn’t have much time here, and it was very tough to sleep the first day to be honest with you.”

It was just the second win in the past nine matches against a top-10 opponent for Jabeur, who also beat Pegula in the Madrid final on clay in May.

No. 3 Pegula, another first-time WTA Finals participant who was set to play doubles with fellow American Coco Gauff in the final match of the day, has lost nine in a row against top five foes.

Pegula temporarily kept alive her hopes for the semifinals by winning a set, but is a long shot after falling to 0-2 in the tournament.

The event was moved to Texas from China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault.

Coronavirus restrictions also played a part, and WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon hopes the event can return to China.

Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the WTA Finals since Amanda Coetzer in 2001, rallied from love-40 to hold in a five-deuce first game of third set, then Pegula saved two break points to get even at 3-3.

Pegula couldn’t do it again, losing at love on her serve to give Jabeur the chance to close out the match.

After dropping the first game of the match, Pegula won seven in a row for a 1-0 lead in the second set before Jabeur, who had 11 unforced errors in the first set, held serve.

“She was playing really well, and she was playing very fast,” Jabeur said. “I just had to find that click to change up the rhythm and impose my game more than her game.”

Down a set and two breaks, the seventh-ranked Sabalenka won four consecutive games before Sakkari recovered and won the final three.

“She was just moving well, hitting the ball really good, not missing a lot,” Sabalenka said. “I was making some errors and that’s what was tough tonight. I tried my best, but she was just too good tonight.”

No. 5 Sakkari beat Sabalenko in the WTA Finals for the second consecutive year, needing an hour and 37 minutes after a nearly three-hour match that included two tiebreakers a year ago.

Two of Sakkari’s three victories against top 10 players have come this week after she won tiebreakers in both sets to beat Pegula.

Defending doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat China’s Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang 6-3, 6-3, putting the Czech duo in the semifinals.

The opponent for Pegula and Gauff in the late doubles match was Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

