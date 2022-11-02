The 2022 NFL Season is in full gear. This week it’s the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Every Sunday Night Football game this season will be available on both NBC and Peacock. See below for the full 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every game on Peacock.
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams
Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late
Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star
Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers
Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31
Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens
Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win
Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win
Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row
Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Titans at Chiefs
Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers
Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings
Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys
Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos
Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals
Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers
Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD
How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
What devices are compatible with Peacock?
Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.
In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?
Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.
