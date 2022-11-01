When is the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, November 1. All trades must be completed by 4 PM ET. Two weeks ago, we saw one of the biggest moves of the season take place as the Carolina Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks. With just hours remaining, teams still have plenty of time to make big moves.
The Kansas City Chiefs added another offensive weapon to their disposal last week picking up receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. After trading All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason, there were many questions surrounding the Chiefs’ offense heading into the start of this year but it looks like Toney will provide another opportunity for Kansas City to fill that void. The Chiefs take on the Tennesse Titans at Arrowhead Stadium this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs:
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- When: Sunday, November 6
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
What time is kickoff for the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs game?
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.
How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
