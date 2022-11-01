New dad Rafael Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

PARIS — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking.

Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.

There will be no fight.

Nadal has achieved the coveted year-end No. 1 ranking five times, tied with Roger Federer, and trailing only Novak Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras (6).

“I don’t fight to be No. 1,” Nadal said at a Paris Masters news conference. “Something that I said since long time ago: I will not fight anymore to be No. 1. I did in the past. I achieved that goal a couple of times in my career that I have been very, very happy and proud about. But I am in a moment of my tennis career that I don’t fight to be No. 1.”

For now, he wants to be a No. 1 dad.

He’s come to Paris for his first tournament since his wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to their first child – a boy – in early October. Nadal admitted he’s approaching things differently now that he’s a father.

“It’s quite interesting how, even after (knowing him only) two or three weeks, leave your son at home and not be able to see him . . . you start missing him,” Nadal said. “We are lucky today that, with the technology, everything, we can do video calls any time that you want.”

Nadal received a first-round bye and will face Tommy Paul or Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round on Wednesday. He hasn’t played competitively since September when he partnered with Federer in doubles at the Laver Cup to celebrate the last match of the retiring Swiss great.

Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open this year to achieve a record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, one more than Djokovic and two more than Federer. But the vibe on tour is a changing of the guard, with 36-year-old Nadal passing the baton to 19-year-old Alcaraz, at least in their Spain homeland.

Nadal has struggled with injuries and played only 10 tournaments. He suffered a stress fracture in his ribs at Indian Wells in March. Then an abdominal injury forced him to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals and affected him the whole summer.

“It’s obvious that when I was No. 1 for the first time in my career in 2008, I really wanted to be there,” Nadal said, “because I felt that 2005, ’06, ’07, including ’08, I was doing amazing results, winning a lot of tournaments, having a lot of points on the ranking system.

“Today is a different story for me. I don’t know how many events I played, like 10, and I finished eight. Difficult to be No. 1 like this. But happy to be in that position that says when I was playing, I was playing well.”

Alcaraz became the youngest men’s No. 1 in the 50-year history of the ATP rankings in September when he won his first major crown at the U.S. Open.

“It was my dream to win a Grand Slam, to become No. 1 of the world, but I didn’t expect to do that at 19 years old,” Alcaraz said. “Everything came so fast, faster than I could imagine.”

Alcaraz is set to clinch the year-end No. 1 for the first time. He could be the first player to achieve that outside the Big Four of Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Andy Murray since Andy Roddick in 2003.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Casper Ruud have an outside chance at No. 1 as 1,000 points go to the Paris Masters winner and 1,500 points for a perfect run at the ATP Finals in Turin this month.

Rublev beats Isner to stay in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

PARIS — Andrey Rublev improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals by cruising past John Isner 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The seventh-seeded Rublev beat Isner for the first time in four meetings. Isner dropped serve twice in the opening set and Rublev capitalized on three forehand errors by the American to break for a 3-1 lead in the second.

“From the baseline I was feeling really confident,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was returning or the ball was in the game, I feel like I have always advantage, I was not even nervous.”

Isner slammed 11 aces, but Rublev did not face any break points and proved the better player in rallies, making only five unforced errors to 13.

Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Hubert Hurkacz are contending for the two remaining ATP Finals spots. The Russian virtually occupies the last spot ahead of Fritz and Hurkacz.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have already qualified for the eight-man tournament.

In first-round matches, No. 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta ousted Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3, French qualifier Corentin Moutet stunned Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Daniel Evans overcame Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, and Jack Draper beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4.

Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 9:50 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas — Maria Sakkari couldn’t help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals.

Sure, the No.5-ranked Sakkari was excited about the 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory on a temporary indoor hard court at Dickies Arena against No. 3 Pegula in the season-ending tournament, just eight days after losing to the American in the final of another event.

For Sakkari, who will face Aryna Sabalenka next, this was of more importance: She got to hang out with her parents and grandmother – the first time in 4 1/2 years her mom’s mom had been in the stands to see the 27-year-old from Greece compete.

“She was like, ‘Wow. That was a very high-level match.’ She knows tennis really well, because my grandfather was a coach, then my mom was a player, so she traveled with her on the tour. It’s not like she’s watching her first tennis match ever,” a beaming Sakkari said. “It’s very nice just to have her around. To be with her. To spend my time a little bit with her and my parents. It’s nice, sometimes, to (be with) people that you love and people that are very close to you and were (there) since the beginning.”

Grandma hadn’t been on hand for one of Sakkari’s matches since she lost to Kiki Bertens in the first round of the Madrid Open in May 2018.

“Nice to have here, for sure – and see me winning,” Sakkari said.

Later on Day 1, Sabalenka came back to beat two-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 after being two points from defeat. The No. 2-ranked Jabeur led 5-3 in the tiebreaker, but Sabalenka grabbed the next four points in a row to force a third set.

“Don’t look at the score,” Sabalenka said she told herself. “Just keep trying.”

A resigned Jabeur, who meets Pegula on Wednesday in the round-robin format, said afterward: “I missed my chances.”

In the match that closed out Monday’s schedule, Pegula and Coco Gauff were beaten in doubles by Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in a champion’s tiebreaker that wrapped up a little past midnight. In the day’s other doubles match, defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 6-3.

On Oct. 23, in the final of the Guadalajara Open, Pegula beat Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to claim the first WTA 1000 title of her career.

“It’s never easy against Jess,” said Sakkari, who was a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist last season but only once made it as far as the fourth round at a major in 2022.

That was part of why Sakkari has described going through what she termed a “dark phase,” one she snapped out of by reminding herself that she is still a top player.

This rematch against Pegula was filled with plenty of momentum swings.

Sakkari won the first two games. Pegula took the next three. Sakkari broke to lead 6-5 and serve for the first set. Pegula broke right back when Sakkari flubbed a drop shot, then chucked a ball and walked over to a towel holder and gave it a kick.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Sakkari led 3-0. Soon, it was 3-all.

Sakkari had an opportunity to close out her first win against a top-five opponent this year when she held two match points at 6-5 in second. But she dropped a backhand into the net on the first, and Pegula delivered a backhand winner on the second.

“Maybe I was a little bit too passive,” Sakkari said.

In the second tiebreaker, she said she realized she needed to be more aggressive, “because I felt like if you’re passive, then the ball does nothing” on the slow court.

Sakkari converted her third match point on a forehand into the net by Pegula, who had won 11 of her preceding 13 matches – with both losses to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.