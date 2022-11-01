Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT
Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night.

Swiatek has asserted herself as a dominant force in women’s tennis this season, claiming two Grand Slam titles and eight tournament trophies in all. Her 65-8 match record leads the tour, too. That includes a 5-0 mark against Kasatkina this year.

This one was pretty much over at the outset, when Swiatek raced to a 3-0 edge. She quickly adapted to the slow- and low-bouncing temporary hard court set up inside Dickies Arena, and that start, she said, “gave me confidence for the rest of the match.”

Swiatek faced three break points – and saved all three. This win improved her mark in 2022 against top-10 players to 13-1, with the lone loss coming in her very first such match of the year, against the since-retired Ash Barty in January. Barty was atop the rankings when she walked away from the sport at age 35 in March, and that allowed Swiatek to climb to No. 1, a spot she has yet to relinquish.

Since that setback at Adelaide, Australia, Swiatek is 13-0 against the best of the best, the longest such unbeaten run in a single season since Justine Henin took 15 in a row against players in the top 10 in 2007.

The next player to try to stop Swiatek will be either No. 4 Coco Gauff or No. 6 Caroline Garcia, who were scheduled to face each other later Tuesday. The loser of Gauff-Garcia will take on No. 8 Kasatkina, who reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open in June before losing to – yes, you guessed it – Swiatek.

The 21-year-old from Poland has earned the same number of titles this season as the other seven women in the season-ending event have won combined.

That doesn’t mean Swiatek is only thinking about collecting hardware.

She often practices visualization before heading out on court, although she said she did not do that Tuesday ahead of facing Kasatkina.

“I’m not the kind of person who’s going to visualize myself with trophies. I don’t think it’s going to lead anywhere,” Swiatek said. “So usually, it’s (about) technique and perfect preparation for the shot.”

She was grateful for the fans waving the Polish flag or wearing the country’s red and white colors, but she also noticed the thousands of empty seats in the venue, saying in her on-court interview: “Hopefully we’re going to see a full house soon.”

King gets, disagrees with, Swiatek’s choice to skip BJK Cup

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas – Billie Jean King gets why No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek decided to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals because they are right after – and half a world away from – the WTA Finals.

King just figures she would have made a different choice.

“I can totally understand her reasoning. I personally wouldn’t agree with it. But you know what? It’s about her. She’s the one that’s having to deal with reality now; I don’t,” King, the owner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a two-time inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, said Tuesday during a video conference. “We’ll miss her.”

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland with three major trophies, announced last month she would play in the WTA Finals happening now in Fort Worth, Texas, and skip the International Tennis Federation’s 12-nation team competition named in honor of King that will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Nov. 8-13.

Complaining that the “situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury,” she said she was disappointed the sport’s governing bodies “didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments.”

WTA CEO Steve Simon acknowledged Tuesday that Swiatek is “not wrong.”

“This is a very tough schedule and a tough turnaround,” Simon said. “It’s something that we’re already talking about to see how we can fix that in the future.”

Swiatek leads women’s tennis with eight titles and a 64-8 record in 2022. She played her opening round-robin match Tuesday at the WTA Finals.

“I would have liked her to wait a little longer (to decide about the BJK Cup Finals), because you never know how you’re going to do. I mean, you just don’t know. And this is where you have to figure out for yourself what’s important to you,” King said. “For me, this would be a no-brainer.”

The WTA Finals were supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, but were moved as part of the suspension of all tournaments in that country because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former Chinese government official of sexual assault, and COVID-19 restrictions there.

The selection of Fort Worth as a substitute site for just this year was announced in September. Simon said he would have preferred that the WTA Finals end on an earlier date, but the Texas arena had a concert scheduled last week that prevented access to the venue before Friday for setup that included installation of a temporary court.

Two members of the U.S. roster for the BJK Cup are at the WTA Finals, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

“We definitely knew (it) was a tough turnaround. But I think for me, it’s more of just a good problem to have. Of course, it’s not ideal,” Pegula said. “Everyone makes their own kind of personal decision as far as (what is) physically healthy, mentally-wise what they need to do, but hopefully, it’s just for this year.”

The other 10 countries in the BJK Cup Finals are Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Spain, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

PARIS — Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters.

In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the eighth game but then hit two double-faults in the tiebreaker, which Djokovic won with an ace.

Cressy also double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic, who broke with a forehand return winner. The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley.

After lifting trophies in Israel and Kazakhstan, Djokovic stretched his winning streak to 10 matches since a loss at the Laver Cup in September. He will next play Karen Khachanov or Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in contention for the two remaining spots at the ATP Finals.

Rublev cruised past John Isner 6-2, 6-3 in the second round while Hurkacz edged wild-card entry Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round.

The seventh-seeded Rublev beat Isner for the first time in four meetings. Isner dropped serve twice in the opening set and Rublev capitalized on three forehand errors by the American to break for a 3-1 lead in the second.

“From the baseline I was feeling really confident,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was returning or the ball was in the game, I feel like I have always advantage, I was not even nervous.”

Isner hit 11 aces, but Rublev did not face any break points and proved the better player in rallies, making only five unforced errors to 13.

Rublev currently occupies the last ATP Finals spot ahead of Fritz and Hurkacz.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic have already qualified for the eight-man tournament.

Hurkacz served 20 aces, including on both set points, and saved all eight break points he faced. Hurkacz hit a forehand return winner at 5-4 in the second set to convert his only break point of the match.

In other first-round matches, No. 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta ousted Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3, French qualifier Corentin Moutet stunned Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Daniel Evans overcame Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, Jack Draper beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4, lucky loser Fabio Fognini defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2, and Tommy Paul dispatched Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.