Who is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL? Eagles, Jalen Hurts improve to 7-0 with win over Steelers

By Oct 31, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
UPDATE: With a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and improve to 7-0. For full coverage and game analysis, visit ProFootballTalk.

To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season with Week 9 underway – after a 35-13 win over the Steelers in Week 8, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 7-0.

In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with just over two minutes remaining to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia remained competitive the next two seasons, finishing 9-7 both years to advance to the playoffs. In 2018, Philly fell short in the Divisional round and in 2019, the Birds lost in the Wild Card round. The tides turned the following season when the Eagles finished last in their division with just four wins. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions and sacks. When the season ended, head coach Doug Pederson (now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars) was fired – just three seasons after he led the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson in 2021, leading the team to a 9-8 record under a new quarterback: Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama/Oklahoma signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts is the leader of the undefeated Eagles – in Week 6, he finished 15-of-25 for 155 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Next up for the Eagles will be a matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

Before Philly moves forward though, let’s look back on how they became the final undefeated team standing in the NFL.

How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles got to 7-0:

The Eagles have defeated the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers en route to their perfect 7-0 record.

Philly has outscored opponents 196-118 during this stretch, notching particularly dominant wins over the Vikings (24-7) and Commanders (24-8). Multiple factors have been crucial to their success, not least among them Hurts’s ability on the ground. With elite receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive weapons. The defense is led by cornerback Darius Slay in the secondary and edge rusher Haason Reddick, and is well-equipped to challenge opposing offenses.

The overwhelming question moving forward now is: How long can the Eagles stay undefeated?

The Eagles are coming off one of their most significant tests with their win over the division rival Cowboys Week 6. Their previous wins had come against relatively week teams – the Lions and Jaguars specifically were the worst two teams in the NFL last year. The good news is that Philly has one of the league’s easiest schedules this season. Week 6’s Cowboys confrontation is behind them and Week 12’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should provide a challenging test, but few other games on the schedule appear unwinnable.

Maria Taylor sat down with Jalen Hurts to talk about the quarterback’s journey, looking back on his time at Alabama and Oklahoma and finding his way in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming schedule:

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders

Week 11: Eagles at Colts

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers (NBC)

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans

Week 14: Eagles at Giants

Week 15: Eagles at Bears

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles recent playoff history:

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the last five years. Before failing to advance to the playoffs in 2020, the Eagles experienced a three-year drought in which they were unable to make the postseason from 2014-2016.

2021: Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, 31-15

2020: Did not make the postseason

2019: Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, 17-9

2018: Eagles lost to the Saints in the Divisional round, 20-14

2017: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41-33

Best season in Philadelphia Eagles history:

So far, the Eagles are primed to have a record-setting season. The following list represents the seasons with the fewest losses in franchise history, not the season’s with the most wins because the amount of games played per season has changed over the years.

1949: 11-1

1960: 10-2

2017: 13-3

2004: 13-3

1944: 7-1

Philly also had a 12-win season in 1980, and three 11-win seasons in 1979, 1989 and 1992. Only time will tell if this year’s team should be considered one of the best in franchise history.

How many teams have gone undefeated?

The most famous undefeated team in NFL history is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who remain the only team ever to finish the regular season with a perfect record and win the Super Bowl. That Dolphins team was 14-0 in the regular season, won three playoff games and then defeated Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. Every year, the surviving members of that team gather to share a toast when that season’s final unbeaten team loses its first game.

Here is the full list of teams in league history who finished the regular season undefeated and untied:

  • 1934 Chicago Bears (13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants
  • 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington
  • 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington
  • 2007 New England Patriots (16-0): Won two playoff games before losing in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Christian McCaffrey proving to be gamechanger for 49ers

By Oct 31, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT
Last Thursday, the 49ers’ assistant head coach, Anthony Lynn, asked Christian McCaffrey, the Niners’ new running back: “Can you throw? Ever thrown a pass in a game?”

It had been four years, but yes, McCaffrey had done it. Late in the 2018 season, against New Orleans, he took a handoff from Cam Newton, the New Orleans defense surrounded him, and he lofted a spiral 17 yards downfield to tight end Chris Manhertz, all alone. Touchdown.

“I sent them the video of the play,” McCaffrey said.

This play:

“I wanted to make sure they knew I could throw,” he said, laughing, over the phone from the Niners’ locker room at SoFi Stadium Sunday night. You could tell from his voice that he was pretty proud of it. “As soon as they asked, I figured it might be something for Sunday.”

Yes, it just might be something for Sunday. By the time McCaffrey got to practice Friday, a halfback-option throw was in the gameplan—a backward pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to the right side, McCaffrey taking a couple of jab-steps like he was running a wheel-route, hoping to draw in the defense, just like he had in 2018 in Carolina. Then, if it worked and the defense got sucked in, wideout Brandon Aiyuk would have a clear path to the end zone. And the career running back, they all hoped, would be able to loft it over coverage.

“We repped it a couple of times in practice, then in the [Saturday] walk-through,” McCaffrey told me.

“Was Aiyuk open when you repped it?” I said.

“He was open every time,” McCaffrey said.

“So you knew it’d be called,” I said. “What were you thinking when the play got called, and you’re there in the huddle?”

McCaffrey said: “Let it rip. Let it rip, you know? It’s there. The play’s there. You just gotta make it.”

History’s written by the winners. In sports, history is made by the winners, and for the third time in 10 months, San Francisco, with a new star, is writing football history against the Super Bowl champions.

“I’ve got to ask,” I said to McCaffrey amid the din of the locker room, “did you know you’re only the fourth player since the 1970 merger who has thrown a TD pass, caught a TD pass and run for a TD?”

“I found out today,” he said. “It feels good. Really good. It’s a cool stat, but there’s a bigger stat.

“The win.

“To be able to go into a winning locker room, with great players, on a new team with so many guys who can make plays, it’s just exciting.”

He’s another one. Shanahan thought just what any football coach would think about a great back with the ball on the flank—he’ll draw a lot of attention, and maybe a good wide receiver could leak out and assuming McCaffrey wouldn’t get tight, he’d be able to hit Aiyuk for an easy touchdown. So the halfback-option play got practiced, and the Niners warmed up before Sunday’s game at SoFi.

“I threw a little before the game,” McCaffrey said, “but I didn’t want to make it too obvious.”

Five plays into the second quarter, down 7-0, Shanahan called it. “My arm was loose,” McCaffrey said. “I just thought, if BA is open by a step, let it rip. I knew when the corner came up a little [and Aiyuk had a step on two safeties], he was gonna make the catch if I put it out there. That’s not an easy catch. He had to turn his shoulder for the ball, and he made me look really good.”

The reality is it was a very good throw, a spiral floating 34 yards in the air to Aiyuk, who caught it in stride at the two- and scored easily. That tied it. McCaffrey’s nine-yard TD catch, on a play where he was a Jimmy Garoppolo afterthought late in the third, gave San Francisco the lead for good, 17-14. And he powered into the end zone early in the fourth from one yard out, bulling into 287-pound defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, giving the Niners a 24-14 lead and essentially ending it.

The Niners, 4-4, trail surprising Seattle (5-3) by a game. The Rams, 3-4, will have an uphill fight in the division, particularly after a second division loss to the Niners. It wasn’t lost on McCaffrey when he took the field at SoFi Sunday that he very well could have been suiting up for the home Rams had the trade gone down differently. Even the son of a well-traveled former NFL receiver wasn’t altogether ready for the uncertainty of a trade.

“This has been such a weird two weeks,” he said. “I grew up in the business so I understand it’s a business but you don’t really know how to act until you experience the actual event. I didn’t think about where I’d go till I got the call from [Carolina GM] Scott Fitterer.

“It was weird. I practiced that Thursday, went to meetings that Thursday, went home, and [Fitterer] called, and the next day, early, I was on a flight and practiced with the 49ers Friday. It’s a crazy league. But I loved the 49ers run game. I knew that’s where God wanted me to go and now I’m happy to be here.”

On a couple of plays Sunday, McCaffrey stood outside the celebratory group of players while they got all happy. It’s like he wasn’t really in the club yet, and he was still learning who everyone was and making sure he didn’t overstep his bounds. But players accept great players. McCaffrey is one of those.

“I can’t even put into words how happy I am,” he said. “It’s a crazy journey in the NFL. You see this stuff happen and you never think it’ll happen to you. But it has. I’m glad it did.” Niners are too.

Read more in Peter King’s full Football Morning in America column

When is the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline?

By Oct 31, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, November 1. All trades must be completed by 4 PM ET.  Two weeks ago, we saw one of the biggest moves of the season take place as the Carolina Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks. With just hours remaining, teams still have plenty of time to make big moves.

The Kansas City Chiefs added another offensive weapon to their disposal last week picking up receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. After trading All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason, there were many questions surrounding the Chiefs’ offense heading into the start of this year but it looks like Toney will provide another opportunity for Kansas City to fill that void. The Chiefs take on the Tennesse Titans at Arrowhead Stadium this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Click here and follow ProFootballTalk for the latest rumors, reports, and expected moves ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline.

How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, November 6
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!