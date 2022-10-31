Taylor Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
PARIS — Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters.

Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set and took the second by winning the last four games. Davidovich Fokina made 24 unforced errors to just nine for Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have already qualified for the ATP Finals.

Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz are in the running to round out the eight-player field.

“It’s been the best season ever,” Fritz said in an on-court interview. “No pressure. I’m just trying to have the best result I possibly can. I played well here last year, so I don’t see why I can’t do it again this year.”

Fritz has won titles in Tokyo, Eastbourne and Indian Wells this season. He lost to eventual champion Djokovic in the Paris Masters quarterfinals last year.

John Isner, Cameron Norrie, Karen Khachanov, Yoshihito Nishioka and Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced into the second round.

Isner made a winning comeback in his return from a wrist injury by downing qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The American broke for a 4-3 lead in the opening set and saved two set points at 5-4 in the second. He then raced to a 6-0 lead in the tie-breaker and served his 19th ace to win the match.

Isner will next play No. 7 seed Rublev.

Nishioka beat Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 and will next take on top-ranked Alcaraz.

No. 12 seed Norrie cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, while Khachanov ousted Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1, and Basilashvili defeated qualifier Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors for 3rd title in October

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third straight title in October, beating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final.

Auger-Aliassime went through his five matches at Basel without dropping serve, and he saved all three break points Rune had.

The ninth-ranked Auger-Aliassime added the Basel title to wins in the last two weeks at Florence, Italy, and Antwerp, Belgium. He extended his winning streak to 13 matches.

The 22-year-old Canadian shares the same Aug. 8 birthday with Swiss great Roger Federer who had intended to return to tournament play at his hometown event. Federer announced his retirement last month at age 41 because of persistent knee injuries.

“I actually thought about him this morning, and thought how cool it would be if I win here, where he won 10 times,” Auger-Aliassime said of Federer.

Every winner of the Swiss Indoors from 2006 up to this edition also has a U.S. Open title. The others are Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro – who both had to beat Federer in their finals – and Marin Cilic.

“I’m very far from that, but it’s so cool to have my name with all these great champions at this prestigious tournament,” said Auger-Aliassime, who beat the current U.S. Open champion, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, on Saturday in the semifinals.

The combined age of Auger-Aliassime and the 19-year-old Rune added up to the same 41 years as Federer.

Rune is now 2-2 in finals though he will be ranked inside the top 20 for the first time on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime improved his career record in finals to 4-9 with all four titles won this year at indoor hard-court events in Europe.

The third-seeded right-hander won the only break-point chance of the first set to lead 3-1 – also the first time unseeded Rune’s service was broken this week – and pressured him into another service break to take a 6-5 lead in the second.

In that tense 11th game, Rune was distracted on one point by flickering, court-wide advertising boards behind his opponent which went black for a second as he prepared a shot and then lit up again.

Rune questioned chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani, who had not seen the screen malfunction, when the point ended. After having his service broken, Rune continued the discussion at the changeover with a stream of expletives.

Lahyani was heard on a court-side microphone telling Rune “I don’t want these kind of words,” and asked the Danish teenager to show respect.

Auger-Aliassime seemed untroubled by the dispute and quickly clinched with his third match point when Rune sent a forehand long.

Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals

Associated PressOct 29, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors.

The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the U.S. Open champion and ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October.

Alcaraz created the first break-point chance faced by Auger-Aliassime all week in Basel, but could not take it in what proved to be the final game.

Auger-Aliassime clinched with a service winner and will seek his third straight title in the final against another 19-year-old, Holger Rune.

“So far it has been very close to perfect,” Auger-Aliassime said of his play in Basel. “I’ve been serving amazing, not getting broken once yet.

“There’s still one match to go, but it’s been a fantastic week, played some great tennis, and again today against the best player in the world.”

Rune, who is ranked No. 25 though is unseeded in Basel, advanced to the final after beating sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).