Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff drawn into same group at WTA Finals

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
0 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas – A season ago, Iga Swiatek only qualified for the WTA Finals with a couple of weeks to spare. She was the fifth of eight players to get into the season-ending event for women’s tennis, a situation she found stressful.

What about in 2022? Swiatek was so dominant throughout the year that she booked her spot in September, the first to do so. And when play begins Monday, Swiatek will be the top seed after holding the No. 1 ranking since April and leading the tour in titles (eight) and match wins (64).

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, heads the Tracy Austin Group that was determined by the draw Friday night, joined by Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina. The Nancy Richey Group will be Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka.

The singles and doubles fields both were split into two groups of four for the round-robin portion of the WTA Finals, which will be contested on an indoor hard court.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the semifinals.

In doubles, the Rosie Casals Group is Pegula and Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan, and Desire Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs; the Pam Shriver Group is Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, and Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Pegula and Gauff are the first pair of women entered in both singles and doubles at the WTA Finals since Serena and Venus Williams did it in 2009. No. 3 Pegula and No. 4 Gauff are also the first two American women both ranked in the top four since the Williams sisters in 2010.

Jabeur, Pegula, Gauff and Kasatkina are all appearing at the event for the first time. Since 2000, only twice were there more WTA Finals participants making their singles debuts: In 2001, five women were in the field for the first time, and last year, six were.

The WTA Finals are returning to the United States for the first time since 2005 after the tour moved it out of China for the second year in a row.

The 2021 WTA Finals originally were supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, but were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, late last year, the tour said that it would not have any tournaments in China in 2022 because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official in that country of sexual assault.

Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime to meet in Swiss Indoors semifinals

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT
carlos alcaraz
Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images
0 Comments

BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors semifinals after both advanced in straight sets Friday.

Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open last month, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 win against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta with a service winner.

“It is difficult to play against a friend like Pablo,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said in a post-match interview on court. “Every day we go and have dinner, lunch together.”

Auger-Aliassime hit 31 winners and made just four unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik.

The 22-year-old Canadian is seeking a third straight title – after wins in Florence, Italy and Antwerp, Belgium this month – and has not faced a break point on his serve in three matches at Basel.

Auger-Aliassime landed in Alcaraz’s half of the draw as the third-seeded player in Basel. Second-seeded Casper Ruud lost in the first round to three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who lost his quarterfinal 7-5, 7-6 (5) to sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

A second 19-year-old, Holger Rune, took his place in the semifinals by beating unseeded Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (0), 6-2. The 25th-ranked Rune is aiming for back-to-back titles after winning last weekend in Stockholm.

Wawrinka advances with crowd-pleasing win at Swiss Indoors

Associated PressOct 27, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT
Western & Southern Open - Day 3
Getty Images
1 Comment

BASEL, Switzerland – Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors, digging deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round on Thursday after failing to serve out the match in the second set.

Two days after a straight-set win over No. 3-ranked Casper Ruud, the 37-year-old Wawrinka wasted a chance for another efficient victory when he let slip a 5-3 lead and Nakashima took four straight games to level the match.

Wawrinka hung with the 21-year-old American in the decider then converted the only break point of the set to take a 5-4 lead.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, now ranked No. 194 after injury-hit seasons, clinched the victory with a backhand winner.

Wawrinka will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals on Friday after the sixth-seeded Spaniard eased to a 6-3, 6-2 win over another three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray.

Third-seeded Felix Augur-Aliassime cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Miomir Kecmanovic as he searches for his third straight title. The No. 9-ranked Canadian won tournaments in Florence, Italy, and Antwerp, Belgium over the last two weeks.

Augur-Aliassime’s quarterfinal opponent is Alexander Bublik, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Alberto Ramos-Vinolas.