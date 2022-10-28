It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills this Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) are coming off a 23-21 road loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday afternoon which puts the Packers 2.5 games behind the Vikings in the NFC North. It was Green Bay’s third straight loss. Rodgers, the two-time defending MVP, finished 23-of-35 for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. As a whole, the Packer’s offense has averaged just 17.7 points per game over the course of its 3-game losing streak–which is the longest losing streak under head coach Matt LaFleur. In his last three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers started no worse than 5-2 through 7 games. Despite the disappointing start, Rodgers, who is in his 18th NFL season, made it clear that he’s not concerned. ”

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers told reporters at TheAthletic.com.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills (5-1) are living up to expectations after picking up a 24-20 win in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs–who ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs each of the last two years. Buffalo was on a bye in Week 7 and is currently ranked first in the AFC while leading the league in total offense. The Bills have racked up over 400 yards of offense in 5 of its 6 games this season. Allen currently leads his team with 257 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns. Additionally, before the team’s Week 7 bye, the 5th-year quarterback led the NFL with 1,980 pass yards and 17 passing touchdowns.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills:

Where : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY When : Sunday, October 30

: Sunday, October 30 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

