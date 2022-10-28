Big Ten Football Week 9: Predictions and Best Bets for Ohio State-Penn State, Michigan-Michigan State, and More

By Oct 28, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT
Week 8 in the Big Ten was entirely true to the status quo, unless you count Wisconsin snapping Purdue’s four-game win streak, which really wasn’t surprising considering the Boilermakers have lost 16 straight to the Badgers since 2003. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) got an easy 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4), whose lack of balance between offense and defense continues to be alarming, while No. 13 Penn State (6-1) rebounded from an embarrassing loss at No. 4 Michigan (7-0) to beat Minnesota (4-3) handily 45-17.

This week, Ohio State travels to Penn State for a top-15 road tilt, while Michigan hosts in-state rival Michigan State as the Wolverines come off a bye week. Ohio State and Michigan will also have this coming Tuesday circled on the calendar as they anticipate the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

 

No. 13 Penn State’s season hangs in the balance as Nittany Lions host No. 2 Ohio State (PSU +15.5, o/u 61)

Best Bets: Ohio State -15.5; Under 61

Ohio State and Penn State are both coming off dominant Week 8 wins against conference opponents: OSU over Iowa and PSU over Minnesota. After losing to Michigan in Week 7, Penn State’s last-chance playoff hopes hang in the balance when the Buckeyes come to State College on Saturday. The only chance the Nittany Lions have at the conference championship game – and by extension, at the College Football Playoff – is to force a three-way tie between the top teams in the East. That requires them to win out and requires an Ohio State win over Michigan on November 26, which would likely leave all three teams with an 11-1 record with losses to each other in conference play.

The order is a tall one for Penn State: the team looked utterly incompetent in Ann Arbor two weeks ago when the Wolverines executed an entirely predictable game plan led by efforts on the ground, and PSU quarterback Sean Clifford couldn’t find an answer in a 7-for-19, 120-yard effort.

On the flip side, Ohio State has looked unstoppable all season long, led by likely Heisman winner C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

“Being able to get pressure on the quarterback and make him uncomfortable would be valuable,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in an understatement on Thursday.

Maybe the Lions’ 45-17 win over Minnesota was a much-needed neck crack that will provide the team with momentum, and it shouldn’t hurt to have a home crowd (this weekend is a “stripe out” in State College).

A “Stripe Out” at Penn State in 2021. (Getty)

“They do a great job with the atmosphere,” OSU coach Ryan Day said on Wednesday. “We know their crowd’s gonna be in it and be a factor.”

He’s right about Beaver Stadium. But the Buckeyes put 54 points on a formidable Iowa defense last week, so Penn State’s offense won’t have room for the errors it’s been prone to throughout this season.

Prediction: Penn State keeps it a little closer than expected early on, but Ohio State finds a rhythm and pulls away easily in the second half to cover. The over/under line might be a bit high at 61 if Penn State can at least hold its own in the first half.

 

No. 4 Michigan seeks redemption against Michigan State in showdown for the Paul Bunyon Trophy (MICH -22.5, o/u 55)

Best Bets: Michigan State +22.5; Under 55

Michigan’s only regular-season loss came at the hands of Michigan State last season, a top-ten matchup that saw the Wolverines give up 15 points in the fourth quarter to lose a close one 37-33. Michigan State went on to be upset by Purdue and rocked by Ohio State while Michigan won out to win the conference title and advance to the playoff. But Michigan coaches and players say the loss in East Lansing still stings.

“Nobody’s watched the highlights of that game more than we have,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday. Star running back Blake Corum noted that he hasn’t beaten Michigan State since he arrived in Ann Arbor in 2020: “Saturday can’t come fast enough.”

Like last season, the Wolverines enter this game undefeated with hopes of bringing the Paul Bunyon Trophy back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2019. “We gotta get Paul back,” senior offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart said last week.

There’s more than a trophy on the line, of course, with Michigan looking to make an impression ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings release of the season, set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Michigan is coming off a bye week after a big win at home over Penn State. The Wolverines asserted their will in the run game to make the top-ten showdown much less competitive than expected.

Harbaugh said the bye week was “productive all the way around.” He said the team followed the lead of WR Ronnie Bell, who told his teammates to “be where your feet are,” i.e. to stay focused in their preparations.

Michigan State had a bye week as well after a hard-fought win in double overtime against Wisconsin two weeks ago. The win was the Spartans’ first in over a month after losing four straight.

While Wolverine players like Corum were careful not to emphasize this game over others, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker began his Tuesday press conference with, “This is not just another game for us.”

Michigan State has struggled on all sides of the ball this season. The Wisconsin win was a positive step but winning in double overtime at home over an embattled team under an interim coach is not exactly a statement. The team won’t get any help from The Big House on Saturday night.

That said, it’s always harder to rely on stats and record to predict rivalry games, and Michigan State has had Michigan’s number for two years straight now.

Prediction: Michigan wins this one, probably easily, but the Under and backdoor cover by Michigan State is in play as Michigan has yet to score over 41 points in conference play.

 

More Week 9 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE have taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week:

Northwestern @ Iowa                           Hawkeyes -10.5 (-107)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Iowa was laying -12 at Northwestern in their most recent meeting. The Hawkeyes won 17-12 but failed to cover. Despite Iowa’s offense being much worse in 2022 than 2021, the spread flips to Iowa -10.5 at home, so they are confident this is a Hawkeyes’ spot.

It does not matter whether or not Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla starts for Iowa, because the Hawkeyes are going to run the ball for a majority of this game and so should the Wildcats.

Northwestern’s rushing defense ranks 112th in the country at 187.6 yards per game. Iowa relies on both Leshon Williams (267 rushing yards, 3.7 ypc) and Kaleb Johnson (260 rushing yards, 4.3 ypc) to carry the load for the Hawkeye’s offense.

While their numbers will not blow you away, they might this Saturday. Northwestern’s defense is so bad that they could allow Iowa’s running game to have a day. Penn State won by 10, Wisconsin won by 35 and Maryland won by 7 with a backup quarterback. Iowa has a better defense than all those teams, so I believe the Hawkeyes can win by touchdowns because Northwestern should not score more than two touchdowns, if that.

Let’s take Iowa in a bounce back spot at home. I played the Hawkeyes -11 at -110 odds and would play this to -12.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 9 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Week 9 in College Football from a Bettor’s Perspective. Join NBC’s team of college analysts at 11A Eastern for an NCAA College Football Betting Preview Q&A on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

 

Betting stats are provided by BetMGM.

Big Ten Football Week 8: Schedule, Preview and Best Bets for Iowa vs Ohio State and more

By Oct 21, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT
Of the two undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten, only one is in action this week in a slate that includes five conference games: Michigan (7-0) is on a bye, along with Illinois, Michigan State and Nebraska. Ohio State (6-0), steady at No. 2 in this week’s AP poll, hosts Iowa (3-3, 1-2) with the Hawkeyes looking to pull off the upset. Elsewhere the Minnesota Gophers (4-2, 1-2) travel to No.16 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) and Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) looks to bounce back from a 34-28 overtime loss to Michigan State in Week 7 when they take on Purdue (5-2, 3-1), who will sit atop the Big Ten West with a win. See below for a full schedule, previews, and best bets in another week of Big Ten football.

Big Ten Football Week 8 Schedule

Saturday, October 22nd
Iowa vs #2 Ohio State – 12pm ET
Indiana vs Rutgers – 12pm ET
Purdue vs Wisconsin – 3:30pm ET
Northwestern vs Maryland – 3:30pm ET
Minnesota vs #16 Penn State – 7:30pm ET

Week 8 Preview: No. 2 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated against stout Iowa defense

Both Iowa and Ohio State are coming off byes last week, so both should be well-rested for this East-meets-West showdown. But 6-0 Ohio leads the nation in points per game (48.8) and has outscored opponents 293-94 along the way, including a 49-20 drubbing of Michigan State last time out. The good news for Iowa is that their defense is their strength – the Hawkeyes rank third nationally in scoring defense (9.83 points per game) and 7th in total defense (264.7 yards per game). But Iowa hasn’t faced a test like Ohio State’s passing game, led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud, whose play has him in the Heisman conversation this season. Stroud, along with North Carolina’s Drake Maye, leads FBS in pass TDs (24) and is second in yards per completion (15.37).

Iowa players have embraced their massive underdog status this week. “It’s completely us against the world,” sophomore O-lineman Mason Richman said Tuesday. “I’m sure everyone is going to be picking Ohio State across the board. The mentality we have is we’re 70 guys getting on a plane against 100,000 plus over in Columbus.

Stroud, for his part, isn’t underestimating the Iowa defense. “This is football, man,” Stroud told reporters Wednesday. “No one fears us. We don’t fear nobody… I’m preparing for a lot of different things — different angles they can come at. So I’m not preparing for them to be super deep or up close. I’m kind of preparing for everything.”

One element that’s missing from the high-powered Ohio State offense is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba would need to continue to be evaluated throughout the week to determine his readiness for Saturday, but his teammates have been excited to see him more active in practice over recent weeks. “It can be historically great,” WR Marvin Harrison Jr. said of the Ohio State offense with Smith-Njigba back in the lineup. “I really don’t know what you do as a defensive coordinator.”

A capable defense is a great thing, but here’s a tough stat to swallow if you’re Iowa: the Hawkeyes rank last, 131st of 131 teams, in total offense, putting up a paltry 238.8 yards/game. Only four teams have put up worse numbers in terms of scoring offense – Iowa is averaging 14.7 points per game, ahead of just Colorado, New Mexico State, Colorado State and Massachusetts. This is Iowa’s second matchup this season against a top-five opponent (they fell to #4 Michigan 27-14 at the start of October) and unless the defense can come up with a true miracle, Ohio is likely on its way to 7-0.

Purdue bids for top spot in Big Ten West with matchup against Wisconsin

Illinois, currently at the top of the Big Ten West, is on a bye this week. A win for Purdue (5-2, 3-1) would give them at least one week alone in the top slot, as well as a five-game win streak that already includes victories against Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska. The Boilermakers two losses came against top-25 opponents (#16 Penn State, #14 Syracuse) and the team kept pace in both of those games, losing by a collective seven points. The Badgers have won the last 15 matchups against Purdue dating back to 2003, but that streak looks primed to end with Wisconsin sitting at 3-4 (1-3 in the conference) and coming off a momentum sapping double-overtime loss to Michigan State Week 7.

Big Ten Best Bets – Week 8 Plays

The team at NBC Sports EDGE took a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week with a focus on the Iowa-Ohio State matchup:

Iowa @ Ohio State: Ohio State 1Q -7

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

No idea why this is not -7.5 or -8 but getting OSU by 7 points in the first quarter at home seems like a gimmie.

Iowa’s offense is putrid behind Spencer Petras. Iowa should struggle to score a touchdown in this game and that’s not from, but the sports books. The Hawkeyes Team Total is 9.5 for this outing, so I have strong doubts they score at all in the first quarter.

Ohio State leads the country with 16.3 points per game in the first quarter and Iowa is 52nd at 6.2, plus 10 total points in the first quarter of two road games (@ Illinois, Rutgers).

Over the previous two games, Iowa managed a field goal versus Illinois in the first quarter but did not score in the first half versus Michigan. I like the chances Ohio State leads by at least seven points in the first 15 minutes and holds Iowa scoreless in the process.

Iowa @ Ohio State: Ohio State 1Q -7

Zachary Kruger (@ZK_FFB)

I agree with Vaughn. This is the top play on the Big Ten board this weekend as one of the nation’s best offenses faces off against one of the nation’s worst offenses.

Ohio State enters Saturday as 30-point favorites against the woeful Hawkeyes and needs just eight points to cover in the first quarter of this one. Iowa, who prefers to win games by not scoring points, ranks 126th in the nation in points per game (14.7) and is averaging just 2.3 points in the first quarter when playing on the road. At home, Ohio State is averaging 16.8 points in the first quarter — the fourth-most of any team in the nation.

If Iowa is to cover this first-quarter spread, they will likely do so on the back of their defense, which ranks 14th in the nation in overall success rate at 35.8%. However, Ohio State’s defense is ranked fourth in the nation in defensive success rate (32.0%) and could wreak havoc on an Iowa team that has not moved the ball all season.

I will put my money on the Buckeyes’ defense forcing a few punts in the first quarter, and C.J. Stroud and company turning them into some easy points in a game that will not be close for long.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 8 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive on Week 8 highlights across college football, don’t miss NBC Sports’ college analysts breaking things down Saturday at 11am ET on the NBC Sports EDGE YouTube page.

Big Ten Week 7: Predictions and Best Bets for Penn State-Michigan and More

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Week 6 Takeaways: Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois Earn Wins in the West

Week 6 in the Big Ten saw Purdue (4-2) pull off its second straight upset on the road, this time at Maryland (4-2) by just two points. The return of starting QB Aidan O’Connell has been huge for the Boilermakers, whose two losses this season are looking better by the week (they lost close games to Penn State in Week 1 and Syracuse in Week 3). Purdue is looking like a stronger and stronger bet for the Big Ten West title this season; beating downtrodden Nebraska (3-3) this Saturday would help them on that journey.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin (3-3) found its footing under interim coach Jim Leonhard with a 42-7 win at Northwestern (1-5), and Illinois (5-1) got a 9-6 victory over Iowa (3-3) in a low-scoring affair that would have fit well in the recent slate of Thursday night NFL games. The win bumped Illinois to No. 24 in this week’s AP Poll.

In the East, Michigan (6-0) got off to a slow start against Indiana (3-3) on the road, but eventually pulled away for a 21-point victory, while Ohio State (6-0) had an easy time handing Michigan State (2-4) its fourth straight loss.

The Buckeyes, currently No. 2 in the AP Poll, have a bye this weekend while their division rivals face each other in Ann Arbor. Week 7 is here, and so are picks and predictions for the slate of conference games on a big weekend.

 

No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State face off in biggest conference game of 2022 so far (MICH -7, o/u 48.5)

Best Bets: Penn State +7, Over 48.5

The Michigan Wolverines (6-0) will host the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) at noon ET on Saturday in one of Week 7’s most anticipated matchups across all conferences.

Looking at the game on paper, Michigan’s stat lines are better almost across the board. They’re scoring more points, allowing fewer yards, and turning over the ball less frequently. Penn State has played the harder schedule, though, highlighted by road wins at Purdue and Auburn.

Michigan is also coming off two straight road games (at Iowa and Indiana) while Penn State had a bye last week. “Being rested physically and emotionally is important,” PSU coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “The players were able to get a head start on Michigan.”

The Michigan player Penn State should be most prepared for is running back Blake Corum, who ranks fourth in the FBS with 735 rush yards through six weeks. He’s gone over 100 yards in three straight games, taking pressure off quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the passing game.

That’s something Franklin pointed to on Tuesday. He complimented Michigan’s ability to “stay on schedule;” in other words, to move the ball efficiently on early downs so they don’t get caught in many third-and-long situations.

That early down movement is coming primarily off the run: the Wolverines have run the ball on nearly two-thirds of their first-down plays this season for an average of almost 6 yards per first-down run. Penn State’s defense, on the other hand, has allowed less than 2.5 yards per carry on first-down runs faced this season. Their ability to limit Corum and the rest of the Michigan running core will probably decide their fate on Saturday.

That’s not to say McCarthy can’t have an impact. While not the most explosive quarterback in college football, he is certainly one of the most accurate, having thrown only one interception this season (last week at Indiana). This weekend is the biggest game of his career since becoming the Michigan starter, one that he says he’s had marked on his calendar since last year. McCarthy said this week he’s excited for the opportunity and wary of what the Nittany Lions can do on defense, noting the talent of star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in particular.

The sophomore QB feels the Michigan offense has yet to reach its full potential, despite outscoring opponents 258-68 so far. “With the talent we have (on offense), we shouldn’t be stopped,” he told media on Tuesday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was, per usual, short-winded but complimentary in his assessment of the coming week’s opponent. “They’re always prepared. They’re always ready,” he said of Penn State on Monday, calling them the “biggest challenge of the year so far” for his team.

What version of quarterback Sean Clifford shows up for the Nittany Lions should make a big difference. The bright side for PSU is that Clifford’s two best games this season have been the road tests at Purdue and Auburn. The senior, along with the rest of the team, struggled to get things going against Northwestern two weeks ago (Penn State won 17-7), but that can partially be attributed to rainy conditions. The bye week should help them shake that off.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton has had a couple breakout games already and his production will be key for Penn State, given Clifford is unlikely to carry the team to victory. Singleton’s physicality is a big asset for the team: he’s averaging over seven yards a carry, with nearly five coming after contact.

In sum, Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor features two undefeated teams who are good on both sides of the ball. Does Michigan’s proclivity for slow starts catch up to them here, or does the Big House crowd propel them and their offensive weapons forward? Is Penn State as impressive as its road wins might suggest? James Franklin summed it up earlier this week: “At the end of the day, all that matters is what we do Saturday.”

Penn State vs Michigan Prediction: Penn State makes things just hard enough for Michigan’s offense and covers, if not wins outright in an upset. Total points hit the Over.

 

More Week 7 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE have taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week:

Minnesota at Illinois: Under 39.5 (-110)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Bret Bielema is not a home underdog often. It has only happened four times with Illinois.
However, when it has happened the Under has cashed all four times. The scores of those four Unders averaged 36.7 combined points per game and went Under 39.5 points three times and three-straight.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito is out for Illinois, so there is not much to like for the Illini offense outside of the running game. Looking at both of these teams, the best players are running backs Chase Brown (Illinois) and Mohammed Ibrahim (Minnesota).

Both teams also rank in the top 10 in time of possession with Minnesota #1 in the country, so expect a heavy dosage of both backs. The Illini’s defense has been stellar all year and I do not think they get blown out at home. However, rather than backing Artur Sitkowski and Illinois on the spread, we roll with the Under.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 7 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Michigan/Penn State, as well as other big games this week like Bama/Tennessee, you can catch NBC Sports’ college analysts breaking things down Saturday at 11am ET on the NBC Sports EDGE YouTube page.

 

