The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.
Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams
Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late
Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star
Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers
Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31
Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens
Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win
Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win
Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Packers at Bills
Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Titans at Chiefs
Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers
Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings
Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys
Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos
Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals
Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers
Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD
How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
