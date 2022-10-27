One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is back as the 2022 National Dog Show returns to NBC and Peacock after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Click here to see who won the 2021 National Dog Show.

What is the National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dog shows in the world. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club, and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 199 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo will also be back for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

Where is the 2022 National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

How can I watch the 2022 dog show on Thanksgiving Day?

Watch the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins on Thursday, November 24 at 12 p.m. local time and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging.

The National Dog Show can also be streamed on Peacock and here on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How does the National Dog Show work?

The American Kennel Club recognizes 199 breeds and varieties of dog (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show from year to year). In the first round of the National Dog Show, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named “Best in Breed,” will represent their breed at the next level: the group. The American Kennel Club categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other, but rather against how well they fit their breed standards. Each group winner, named “First in Breed,” will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted Best in Show.

This year, three breeds make their National Dog Show debut:

The Russian Toy , which competes in the Toy Group, is a breed that dates back to the Russian aristocracy. They come with longhaired and smooth coats and thrive on human companionship.

, which competes in the Toy Group, is a breed that dates back to the Russian aristocracy. They come with longhaired and smooth coats and thrive on human companionship. The Mudi competes in the Herding Group and is a versatile, all-purpose farm dog from Hungary. They are a loyal and protective breed that packs a lot of energy for a medium-sized dog.

competes in the Herding Group and is a versatile, all-purpose farm dog from Hungary. They are a loyal and protective breed that packs a lot of energy for a medium-sized dog. The Bracco Italiano is one of the oldest of the pointing breeds. They are reliable, intelligent and easy to train, making them great hunting dogs.

Who won the 2021 National Dog Show?

Last year, Claire, the 3-year-old Scottish Deerhound, beat out over 600 dogs representing 187 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club to win Best in Show, becoming the first repeat winner ever in the competition’s history.

The Deerhound was bred to track the giant wild red deer. In silhouette, the breed is similar to the classic Greyhound. Deerhounds are, though, much larger and more substantial than Greyhounds. A male can stand 32 inches at the shoulder and weigh 110 pounds. The coat is seen in several colors and though many prefer the dark blue-gray coat. The tapered head and long neck add to an already majestic hound.

“[Claire] is more sure of herself and mature into her body,” handler Angela Lloyd said after the historic win.

Past Best in Show winners at the National Dog Show

2021: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2020: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2019: Thor (Bulldog)

2018: Whiskey (Whippet)

2017: Newton (Brussels Griffon)

2016: Gia (Greyhound)

2015: Charlie (Skye Terrier)

2014: Nathan (Bloodhound)

2013: Jewel (American Foxhound)

2012: Sky (Wire Fox Terrier)

2011: Eira (Wire Fox Terrier)

2010: Clooney (Irish Setter)

2009: Sadie (Scottish Terrier)

2008: Holly (Pointer)

2007: Swizzle (Australian Shepherd)

2006: Vikki (Toy Poodle)

2005: Rufus (Colored Bull Terrier)

2004: Ch. Aimhi Avalon Renissance (Smooth Fox Terrier)

2003: Ch. Blue Chip Purple Reign (Doberman)

2002: Ch. Ale Kai Mikimoto on Fifth (Standard Poodle)