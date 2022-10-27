For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.
The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 199 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. This year, the National Dog Show will air in it’s signature Thanksgiving timeslot, Thursday November 24th at 12pm in all time zones on NBC and Peacock.
What do judges look for at a Dog Show?
When judges look at dogs in a dog show, they are determining how closely the dog matches up with the “perfect” image as described by the breed’s official standard. Dogs are judged on their appearance relative to the breed standard, as well as their temperament and build.
What are the dog groups at the National Dog Show?
Best In Show | All Group Winners
Herding Group (All Dogs)
Australian Cattle Dog
Australian Shepherd
Bearded Collie
Belgian Malinois
Belgian Sheepdog
Belgian Tervuren
Bergamasco
Berger Picard
Border Collie
Bouvier des Flandres
Briard
Canaan Dog
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Collie (Rough)
Collie (Smooth)
Entlebucher Mountain Dog
Finnish Lapphund
German Shepherd Dog
Icelandic Sheepdog
Miniature American Shepherd
Mudi
Norwegian Buhund
Old English Sheepdog
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Puli
Pumi
Pyrenean Shepherd
Shetland Sheepdog
Swedish Vallhund
Hound Group (All Dogs)
Azawah
Afghan Hound
American Foxhound
Basenji
Basset Hound
Beagle (13 inches)
Beagle (15 inches)
Bloodhound
Bluetick Coonhound
Borzoi
Cirneco dell’Etna
Dachshund (Longhaired)
Dachshund (Smooth)
Dachshund (Wirehaired)
English Foxhound
Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen
Greyhound
Ibizan Hound
Irish Wolfhound
Norwegian Elkhound
Otterhound
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
Pharaoh Hound
Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
Redbone Coonhound
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Saluki
Scottish Deerhound
Sloughi
Treeing Walker Coonhound
Whippet
Non-Sporting Group (All Dogs)
American Eskimo
Bichon Frise
Boston Terrier
Bulldog
Chinese Shar-Pei
Chow Chow
Coton de Tulear
Dalmatian
French Bulldog
Keeshond
Lhasa Apso
Löwchen
Poodle (Miniature)
Poodle (Standard)
Schipperke
Shiba Inu
Tibetan Spaniel
Tibetan Terrier
Xoloitzcuintli
Sporting Group (All Dogs)
Bracco Italiano
Brittany
Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Clumber Spaniel
Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
Cocker Spaniel (Black)
Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)
Curly-Coated Retriever
English Cocker Spaniel
English Setter
English Springer Spaniel
Field Spaniel
Flat-Coated Retriever
German Shorthaired Pointer
German Wirehaired Pointer
Golden Retriever
Gordon Setter
Irish Red & White Setter
Irish Setter
Irish Water Spaniel
Labrador Retriever
Lagotto Romagnolo
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
Pointer
Spinone Italiano
Sussex Spaniel
Vizsla
Weimaraner
Welsh Springer Spaniel
Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
Wirehaired Vizsla
Terrier Group (All Dogs)
Airedale Terrier
American Staffordshire Terrier
American Hairless Terrier
Australian Terrier
Bedlington Terrier
Border Terrier
Cairn Terrier
Cesky Terrier
Glen of Imaal Terrier
Irish Terrier
Kerry Blue Terrier
Lakeland Terrier
Miniature Bull Terrier
Miniature Schnauzer
Norfolk Terrier
Norwich Terrier
Parson Russell Terrier
Rat Terrier
Russell Terrier
Scottish Terrier
Sealyham Terrier
Skye Terrier
Smooth Fox Terrier
Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Welsh Terrier
West Highland White Terrier
White Bull Terrier
Wire Fox Terrier
Toy Group (All Dogs)
Affenpinscher
Brussels Griffon
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Chinese Crested
English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)
English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)
Havanese
Italian Greyhound
Japanese Chin
Long Coat Chihuahua
Maltese
Miniature Pinscher
Papillon
Pekingese
Pomeranian
Pug
Russian Toy
Shih Tzu
Silky Terrier
Smooth Coat Chihuahua
Toy Fox Terrier
Toy Poodle
Yorkshire Terrier
Working Group (All Dogs)
Akita
Alaskan Malamute
Anatolian Shepherd Dog
Bernese Mountain Dog
Black Russian Terrier
Boerboel
Boxer
Bullmastiff
Cane Corso
Doberman Pinscher
Dogue de Bordeaux
German Pinscher
Giant Schnauzer
Great Dane
Great Pyrenees
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
Komondor
Kuvasz
Leonberger
Mastiff
Neapolitan Mastiff
Newfoundland
Portuguese Water Dog
Rottweiler
Saint Bernard
Samoyed
Siberian Husky
Standard Schnauzer
Tibetan Mastiff
NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special and behind-the-scenes video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of the country’s oldest and most well-known dog shows.
The two-hour special airs on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 21st straight year. It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.
Watch NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving day, November 24, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12-2 p.m. local time on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.