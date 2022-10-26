Carlos Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals

BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4, 6-2.

The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors.

Alcaraz’s serve was broken once and he trailed 2-0 in the second set before reeling off six straight games against the 35th-ranked Dutchman.

Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime was on court before Alcaraz in a first-round match and won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 against Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Two seeded players lost their first-round matches, with No. 7 Alex de Minaur falling 6-2, 7-5 against 25th-ranked teenager Holger Rune.

In the previous Swiss Indoors edition, in 2019 before the tournament was canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, De Minaur lost in the final as Roger Federer won a record 10th title at his hometown event.

Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti cruised through the first set before losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the 34-year-old Spaniard.

In a second-round match, Arthur Rinderknech beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4.

Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ruud, who was the U.S. Open runner-up last month, and delight his home crowd.

Wawrinka is now ranked No. 194 after persistent injury problems but the win was his second over a top-five opponent in five weeks. He beat fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev last month in Metz, France.

“I fought despite the injuries. I wanted to come and play in front of you,” Wawrinka said in a tearful on-court interview, thanking fans for their support.

Murray, a former U.S. Open champion like Wawrinka, earlier won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 against Roman Safiullin after the Russian led 4-1 in the final set.

The 35-year-old Murray, who also won two Wimbledon titles, reeled off five straight games to complete the victory after more than 2 1/2 hours on court. It was the No. 49-ranked Scot’s first match in Basel since 2005.

“I changed the way I was returning a little bit and when I did that I was able to create a few more opportunities and frustrate him a little bit,” Murray said.

Wawrinka first played in Basel 19 years ago but never went beyond the semifinals at the event won by hometown favorite Roger Federer a record 10 times.

Wawrinka next plays Brandon Nakashima of the United States. He could face Murray in the quarterfinals.

Another Swiss winner was 20-year-old Dominic Stricker who beat American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 6-3. Stricker, a wild-card entry ranked No. 129, next faces Pablo Carreno Busta. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years

BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance, firing a forehand winner when following in a strong serve that left-hander Draper stretched to return.

The first Basel tournament since before the COVID-19 pandemic was intended to be Roger Federer’s hometown comeback on tour. But the Swiss great ended his career last month because of a persistent knee injury.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz and 20-year-old Draper had a combined age of less than Federer’s 41 years, and both were playing for the first time at Basel where he won a record 10 titles from 2006-19.

The 45th-ranked British player broke Alcaraz’s service twice and made just three unforced errors in the first set.

Alcaraz raised his game in the second set and forced two service breaks without allowing Draper a chance.

The victory was the Spaniard’s first on tour since winning his first Grand Slam singles title, the U.S. Open, last month. He lost in straight sets to David Goffin in a first-round match three weeks ago in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Goffin lost in Basel, beaten by 44th-ranked American Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The Belgian former top-10 player, now ranked No. 53, got a wild card into the tournament where he lost the 2014 final to Federer.