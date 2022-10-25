Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ruud, who was the U.S. Open runner-up last month, and delight his home crowd.

Wawrinka is now ranked No. 194 after persistent injury problems but the win was his second over a top-five opponent in five weeks. He beat fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev last month in Metz, France.

“I fought despite the injuries. I wanted to come and play in front of you,” Wawrinka said in a tearful on-court interview, thanking fans for their support.

Murray, a former U.S. Open champion like Wawrinka, earlier won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 against Roman Safiullin after the Russian led 4-1 in the final set.

The 35-year-old Murray, who also won two Wimbledon titles, reeled off five straight games to complete the victory after more than 2 1/2 hours on court. It was the No. 49-ranked Scot’s first match in Basel since 2005.

“I changed the way I was returning a little bit and when I did that I was able to create a few more opportunities and frustrate him a little bit,” Murray said.

Wawrinka first played in Basel 19 years ago but never went beyond the semifinals at the event won by hometown favorite Roger Federer a record 10 times.

Wawrinka next plays Brandon Nakashima of the United States. He could face Murray in the quarterfinals.

Another Swiss winner was 20-year-old Dominic Stricker who beat American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 6-3. Stricker, a wild-card entry ranked No. 129, next faces Pablo Carreno Busta. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance, firing a forehand winner when following in a strong serve that left-hander Draper stretched to return.

The first Basel tournament since before the COVID-19 pandemic was intended to be Roger Federer’s hometown comeback on tour. But the Swiss great ended his career last month because of a persistent knee injury.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz and 20-year-old Draper had a combined age of less than Federer’s 41 years, and both were playing for the first time at Basel where he won a record 10 titles from 2006-19.

The 45th-ranked British player broke Alcaraz’s service twice and made just three unforced errors in the first set.

Alcaraz raised his game in the second set and forced two service breaks without allowing Draper a chance.

The victory was the Spaniard’s first on tour since winning his first Grand Slam singles title, the U.S. Open, last month. He lost in straight sets to David Goffin in a first-round match three weeks ago in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Goffin lost in Basel, beaten by 44th-ranked American Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The Belgian former top-10 player, now ranked No. 53, got a wild card into the tournament where he lost the 2014 final to Federer.

Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 12:04 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY — Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open.

The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.

“I’m glad I was able to work through all the tough conditions earlier in the week and finally getting a big title to my name,” Pegula said. “I’m so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was the toughest out of everybody.”

Sakkari was off her game after having to play against Marie Bouzkova because their semifinal match was postponed due to rain. The Greek only rested around four hours between matches.

“Yeah, I was very tired this afternoon. I just didn’t have anything in the tank. I just tried. I was sad that I couldn’t perform better, but I did my best,” Sakkari said. “She deserves it. So I’m not taking away anything from her.”

Sakkari, who secured the last berth for the WTA Finals in Texas, was trying to capture her first title since 2019.

Pegula, who now has a career-best 41 wins in 2022, qualified for the season-ending tournament last week in San Diego.

With her performance this week in Mexico, the American player will rise to a career-best No. 3 in the WTA rankings. She is currently ranked fifth.

“I’m just super happy to end my year with a title,” Pegula added. “To be able to do that in the last event of the year, just the reward of going to play the Finals. I’m just excited to end my year on a good note.”

In Mexico, Pegula saved three match points against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, in her opening match, then eliminated U.S. Open champions Bianca Andreescu (2019) and Sloane Stephens (2017). She beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals.

The American got a double break early in the first set to take a 5-2 lead and then consolidated with her serve to dominate the first set in just 27 minutes.

Pegula broke Sakkari’s first serve in the second set to take a 3-1 lead and then added two more breaks in the seventh and ninth games to finish the match.