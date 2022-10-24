Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title

MEXICO CITY — Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open.

The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.

“I’m glad I was able to work through all the tough conditions earlier in the week and finally getting a big title to my name,” Pegula said. “I’m so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was the toughest out of everybody.”

Sakkari was off her game after having to play against Marie Bouzkova because their semifinal match was postponed due to rain. The Greek only rested around four hours between matches.

“Yeah, I was very tired this afternoon. I just didn’t have anything in the tank. I just tried. I was sad that I couldn’t perform better, but I did my best,” Sakkari said. “She deserves it. So I’m not taking away anything from her.”

Sakkari, who secured the last berth for the WTA Finals in Texas, was trying to capture her first title since 2019.

Pegula, who now has a career-best 41 wins in 2022, qualified for the season-ending tournament last week in San Diego.

With her performance this week in Mexico, the American player will rise to a career-best No. 3 in the WTA rankings. She is currently ranked fifth.

“I’m just super happy to end my year with a title,” Pegula added. “To be able to do that in the last event of the year, just the reward of going to play the Finals. I’m just excited to end my year on a good note.”

In Mexico, Pegula saved three match points against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, in her opening match, then eliminated U.S. Open champions Bianca Andreescu (2019) and Sloane Stephens (2017). She beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals.

The American got a double break early in the first set to take a 5-2 lead and then consolidated with her serve to dominate the first set in just 27 minutes.

Pegula broke Sakkari’s first serve in the second set to take a 3-1 lead and then added two more breaks in the seventh and ninth games to finish the match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final

ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets.

“It’s another great week. I played some great tennis and really fought hard to stand here in front of you today, so big shout-out and thank you to my team,” Auger-Aliassime said during the trophy ceremony.

Auger-Aliassime also won at Rotterdam this year and now has three career titles. He lost his first eight finals but has since claimed three wins in the last four – all in straight sets.

Korda had been bidding for his second title after winning at Parma last year. The 22-year-old American also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.

“Back-to-back finals is a great achievement,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done today, but we’ll be back in the next coming weeks.”

Musetti beats Berrettini to win Napoli Cup and 2nd ATP title

Croatia v Italy - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Bologna
NAPLES, Italy – Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup, the second ATP trophy of his career.

The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.

“It was a really tough first set,” Musetti said. “Very long and no breaks … he was not 100% physically. His capacity to stay until the end, to fight until the end, was a big problem for me to solve.

“Today I think I played not the best tennis because I think we were both really emotional, really nervous and there was a lot of tension, but in the important moments I played better. It’s really nice to be here with my family, with the crowd, and it’s a really big win for me and an important moment for my career.”

Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve in the opening game of the second set and again in the seventh game to leave him serving for the match, which he did to love.

Musetti, who didn’t drop a set all week in Naples, saved the only break point he faced on Sunday and made just three unforced errors compared to Berrettini’s 16.

The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.