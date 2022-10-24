How Christian McCaffrey trade affects 49ers, Panthers

Trade of the year. Or, at least “co-trade of the year.” The Tyreek Hill deal was pretty significant too. But when Christian McCaffrey-to-the-49ers was on the verge of happening last Thursday afternoon at the 49ers’ offices in Santa Clara, Calif., Niners GM John Lynch said to Kyle Shanahan, “If this happens, would you play him Sunday?” and Shanahan said no. Actually, from my conversation with Shanahan late Saturday night, his words were, “No way, man.”

But then, when the deal went down, Lynch and Shanahan got on the phone with the ex-Carolina Panther. One of the first things McCaffrey said to his new head coach was: “Coach, can you give me an iPad with the gameplan on it right away so I can be ready for Sunday?”

Well then. McCaffrey won the turf war over playing. Wearing number 23 just two days and three hours after first stepping foot inside the Niners’ facility, McCaffrey gave San Francisco 21 plays (per Next Gen Stats) against Kansas City, mostly in an active first half, with 10 touches for 62 hard-fought yards. He wasn’t the player of the game or even close. But the Niners’ 21-point defeat showed just how much this team needs an offensive jolt like the one McCaffrey should provide in the season’s final 10 games.

It’s highly likely the Niners’ trade of second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks (the first three come in the 2023 draft) will be the biggest in-season trade this year. The trade deadline is in eight days. How it affects the three teams involved — Panthers, Niners, and the bridesmaid Rams — and what it says about aggression in trading today:

Niners: It’s undeniably a big risk.

This is McCaffrey’s ninth season — three at Stanford, six in the NFL — as a high-traffic running back. Easy to say, “He’s just 26,” but a 5-11, 205-pound back is bound to feel the effects of 21 touches a game in 102 college/pro games over nine years. (He exited Sunday with 1,997 college/pro career touches from scrimmage and 115 kick/punt returns, for 2,112 times being hit, often by large men.)

Every player is different. McCaffrey trains exceedingly hard, yet missed 23 games to hamstring, thigh, shoulder and ankle injuries over the 2020 and ’21 seasons. When Shanahan met the press in Santa Clara Thursday, he said: “I view everything as a gamble. I view making trades as a gamble. I view not making trades as a gamble.” To me, Saturday night, he put it this way: “You can sit there and not put yourself out there and not do something like this, and then where are you?”

His 10 touches for 62 yards is close to his career average. His prior NFL history was 5.8 yards per touch. Sunday, after being in his new playbook for about 15 minutes, he was 6.2 yards per touch. Next week McCaffrey’s certain to get a bigger load. The 3-4 Niners travel to the tarnished Super Bowl champion Rams in a very important game for San Francisco.

The case for the trade being a good risk for San Francisco: The Niners have a fairly manageable cap risk here — $690,000 this season and $12 million, not guaranteed, in each of the next three years. Shanahan made it clear they intend to keep McCaffrey beyond this year. To pay McCaffrey $12.7 million for the next 28 regular-season games is money very well spent if he plays most of the games; in that event, the Niners can judge whether to keep or cut him after the ’23 season.

The case for it being a poor risk: McCaffrey’s durability, of course, tops this list…Also, the loss of three picks in the top 140 of the draft (approximately) is big, obviously. As of today, San Francisco’s first picks in the 2023 draft will be around 102 and 105; those are Compensatory Picks at the bottom of the third round for losing two minority coaches and a minority GM in the last two years. The Niners wouldn’t pick again till their own choice in the fifth round, likely around pick 165 overall. Think of the picks they’ve had from round two through five under Shanahan/Lynch: George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga. “For every one of those who’ve been great,” Shanahan told me, “I can name about 10 who haven’t been great.”

True…but one of the great draft-pick aggregators of all time, Jimmy Johnson, once told me: “I don’t know that I’m smarter than anyone else in the draft. All these picks just give me a chance to make mistakes and still come away with some good players.” San Francisco’s margin for error next April will be minuscule.

Carolina: Great tanking trade.

The Panthers are gold right now. Even with the win over Tampa Bay Sunday (I bet David Tepper was very quietly perturbed), they enter the last 10 games of the season 2-5, with the third overall pick in the 2023 draft. That’s almost certain to fluctuate in the next 10 weeks. But this is a draft stocked with quarterbacks. None is perfect, though. The Panthers may well get to have their pick of Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) or Will Levis (Kentucky), wherever they pick. After trading their best player, and with a mishmash at quarterback, it’ll be a surprise if they don’t pick in the top five next April, with some draft capital to move up if need be. They already had picks near the top of the first, second and fourth rounds, and this deal adds the Niner picks in rounds two, three and four.

Young, Stroud and Levis might not be Burrow, Herbert and Allen from recent top tens, but one or two will get hot in February and March. If it happens that the Panthers need to trade up a slot or two for the passer of their dreams, five picks in the second, third and fourth rounds will be good chips to play.

Credit GM Scott Fitterer for playing poker correctly. Even though the Rams were involved, L.A. never got close to the Niners’ offer of three picks in the top 130 (estimate) of next year’s draft plus a 2025 pick in round five. Fitterer got more for a back with McCaffrey’s injury history than he had a right to hope for.

Re tanking: It shouldn’t be a dirty word. If I’m a Panthers’ fan, I want my team to tank so as to gain the highest possible pick next year. What difference does it make if Carolina is 3-14 or 6-11? Winning five or six would mean the Panthers likely wouldn’t have their pick of the litter at quarterback, and that’s all that should matter to the franchise in the next six months.

Rams: They just said no.

“The price was driven by Niners versus Rams, not by Christian McCaffrey,” said one exec who was involved in the talks over the past week. The Rams had second- and third-round picks next year, but they’d traded their 2023 first-, fourth- and fifth-rounders already. L.A. was willing to give its two, but trading the three would have been exceedingly painful; it would have left them without a pick till the end of the fourth round, when they were slated to have a Compensatory Pick. Seeing that there’s a good chance the Rams will have major needs in the draft, particularly on the offensive line, next year, not picking till about 140th overall (the fourth-round Comp area) would have been a killer even for a gambler like Rams GM Les Snead.

But the price wouldn’t have been just second- and third-round picks; Carolina wanted more either in a draft pick or picks, or a young player. So the only reason this made sense for L.A. would have been to keep McCaffrey away from a team that looks better in the division right now. This was a good decision by L.A. You can’t allow the state of a rival to determine everything about your future plans.

Trading: More proof this isn’t your dad’s NFL.

Les Snead made the F Them Picks saying an ethos with the boom-or-bust (very boom so far) trades that built a Super Bowl team with the Rams. In training camp, Snead told me, “I go to Starbucks and people say, ‘F them picks!’ LeBron Tweeted about it. When that happened, finally my kids thought I was okay.”

When I started covering the NFL, GMs stayed forever and high picks were precious china in an arch-conservative league. Jimmy Johnson started to change that around 1990, but picks became trade chips mostly in the last 10 years. Younger decision-makers weren’t married to the ways of the past. Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff was 45 when he traded five picks to move up for Julio Jones in 2011. Snead was 41 when he got hired by the Rams in 2012. Howie Roseman of the Eagles was 40 when Chip Kelly was fired late in 2015; Roseman’s roster re-shaping contributed to a Super Bowl win five years ago and the Eagles, after a bold trade for A.J. Brown last draft weekend, are unbeaten today. Minnesota’s Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Detroit’s Brad Holmes made a rare big inter-division trade before the draft this year at the ages of 40 and 42, respectively. Brett Veach was 44 when he pulled off the Tyreek Hill mega-deal. And Shanahan, who doesn’t have the GM title but does have final roster say, was 41 at the time of the trade-up for Trey Lance, and 42 now at the time the Niners got McCaffrey. “It’s been cool to watch teams make trades now,” Shanahan said. “It used to drive me crazy early in my time in the league that it was so hard to trade.”

Other reasons beyond youth: GMs are more like coaches — more in win-now mode than two generations ago…Trading Compensatory Picks, legal for the past four years, gives GMs more ammo to make deals … Tanking, though unspoken, is understandable and valuable if it helps draft position, which encourages teams that start, say, 1-6, to make pre-deadline deals for better picks in the next draft.

Beyond all that, isn’t it just more fun when Kansas City gambles that it can win without Tyreek, and when the Niners gamble McCaffrey is the missing piece in a sleepy offense? Trades help make football compelling.

On Saturday night, Shanahan was already envisioning the multiple ways he would use McCaffrey. You’ll see him as a slot receiver for sure, and, as you saw Sunday, left out in space to take a quick pass and just try to make something happen — a la Percy Harvin, or even Deebo Samuel. “We’ve got a ton of options,” Shanahan said. “We can change the parts all over our offense and put different guys in, to take pressure off everybody. But like I told the team, We just added a really good player. But we gotta play better in all phases to really make it mean something.

Shanahan could have said that after McCaffrey’s first game as a Niner too. Getting shredded by Patrick Mahomes was a cold shower after the excitement of the McCaffrey deal. But the NFC West is winnable, and I doubt a good defense looks that bad again this season.

