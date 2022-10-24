Early success of Geno Smith is best NFL storyline so far

By Oct 24, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT
Okay, so it’s an odd season. I’d argue most seasons have a chunk of bizarre after seven weeks. The Cards were 7-0 on this date a year ago. Kansas City scored three points in Week Seven last year. Things happen.

This year, the weirdness includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson all having losing records. The defending Super Bowl champs, the Rams, are 3-3, and probably are lucky to be 3-3. The Jets and Giants have firm grips on playoff spots.

But the story of the first two months of this season is the comeback story of all comeback stories. Geno Smith is good. He’s really good. He’s the most accurate quarterback in football, he’s the third-highest-rated quarterback in football, he’s in the top five in MVP consideration right now, and he’s got the Seattle Seahawks alone in first place in the NFC West.

He’s also totally unsurprised.

“After not playing much for eight years,” I asked Smith Sunday evening, “what’s one or two things that have surprised you so far this year?”

“Nothing,” Smith told me evenly after Seattle’s 37-23 win at the Chargers Sunday. “Nothing has surprised me. In fact, I know I can play a lot better.”

On a day when Taylor Heinicke beat Aaron Rodgers, P.J. Walker beat Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey wore a new number for a new team, and Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes chased perfection, Smith had a pretty modest day: 20 of 27, 210 yards, two TDs. He wasn’t even his team’s biggest star. Kenneth Walker, the rookie running back, was unstoppable.

When you haven’t played much for the last eight years, you could give a flip about things like credit and headlines. You exult in the everyday joy of playing football when you thought there was a pretty good chance you’d never have the chance to be handed the reins of a team again. Geno Smith was invisible for seven years. And now we see you, Geno. Everyone sees you.

Smith won over Pete Carroll last year by his confidence when playing three games for the injured Russell Wilson. But no one in the organization thought when they traded Wilson that Smith would be a 30-percent upgrade over what Wilson would become in Denver.

His two touchdown throws to Marquise Goodwin against the Chargers were perfect examples of what Smith has become. On the first one, toward the right side of the end zone five yards in, Smith threw about 38 yards in the air to a spot where only Goodwin could make the catch. On the second, slightly deeper on the left side, Smith threw a high ball again that only Goodwin could catch, and he made it look easy over J.C. Jackson with his great leaping ability.

Not the greatest throws of the NFL weekend. But exactly where they should be, timed perfectly. Surprised Smith is completing 73.5 percent? You wouldn’t be if you watched those throws.

That’s where I’ll start our conversation — with Smith’s accuracy. The last time he was a regular starter, with the Jets in 2013 and ’14, he completed 57.5 percent. And yet, the 16-percent increase barely impresses him. I’m going to present his words as a stream of consciousness, because he spoke in long paragraphs and made quite a bit of sense, so I’ll let him explain this unexpected season.

”In my rookie year playing with the Jets, we went 8-8 and missed the playoffs by one game. The reality is, it’s hard to win the NFL with a young quarterback. That’s just the reality of the NFL. So much goes on that you have to know in order to be successful. Quarterbacking is a skill more than just a talent. I’m just happy I’ve just continued to develop.

“I know I might’ve struggled out the gate in pro football. That’s just the reality of the NFL. Sometimes they give up on you fast. The numbers at the beginning of my career are kind of skewed if you ask me. If you look at Peyton Manning, if you just judge his rookie season, you’d never think Peyton Manning would’ve become what he became. Steve Young too. Troy Aikman. The list goes on and on and on. Just gotta have patience with young quarterbacks. You gotta find the right young quarterbacks with the right mentality who are gonna continue to work and have a great attitude about the game and the struggle.

“Over the years, not playing was heartbreaking. I’m so competitive and I love playing so much that I really wanted to be out there every single game. But what’s that cliche? What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger? I know I’m better for all those years. Coming into this year, I wasn’t sure what would happen [after the trade of Wilson to Denver]. When Pete Carroll hit me up and was like, ‘Hey I’m giving you opportunity to compete for the job,’ I mean, that’s all you have to say to me. That was awesome. He’s shown faith in me. That’s just what I need.

“You ask me what am I focused on during the week. Playing hard, doing what I’m coached to do. It’s that simple. I don’t think about failure. My thought process is I need to run on the field with my linemen and play just as hard as they’re playing and do exactly what I’m coached to do and then let my talent take over after that. It’s that simple in my mind.

“Our success so far starts with the trust and belief of our head coach. Not many coaches would start two rookies on the offensive line, a rookie running back, two rookie cornerbacks. Not many coaches would be comfortable starting a quarterback who hasn’t played in many years. But Pete does it because he knows what he’s looking at. He’s played young guys before, lots of times. He’s taken chances on players, lots of time. He knows how to coach ball. You can see that this year.

“I think we’re built to last for this season and many seasons. But ultimately, it comes down to what we do, not what we say. It’s about the work we put in. it’s about the consistency. And our preparation and consistency and our togetherness. That’s all that matters. As long as we continue to build together, the sky’s the limit. It takes work. It takes hard work. We gotta embrace that part of it.”

That is one mature dude. No bitterness about being kicked to the curb for so long. Just gratitude for his place in the game, right here, right now.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

By Oct 24, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT
It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills this Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) are coming off a 23-21 road loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday afternoon which puts the Packers 2.5 games behind the Vikings in the NFC North. It was Green Bay’s third straight loss. Rodgers, the two-time defending MVP, finished 23-of-35 for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. As a whole, the Packer’s offense has averaged just 17.7 points per game over the course of its 3-game losing streak–which is the longest losing streak under head coach Matt LaFleur. In his last three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers started no worse than 5-2 through 7 games. Despite the disappointing start, Rodgers, who is in his 18th NFL season, made it clear that he’s not concerned. ”

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers told reporters at TheAthletic.com.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills (5-1) are living up to expectations after picking up a 24-20 win in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs–who ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs each of the last two years. Buffalo was on a bye in Week 7 and is currently ranked first in the AFC while leading the league in total offense. The Bills have racked up over 400 yards of offense in 5 of its 6 games this season. Allen currently leads his team with 257 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns. Additionally, before the team’s Week 7 bye, the 5th-year quarterback led the NFL with 1,980 pass yards and 17 passing touchdowns.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills:

  • Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
  • When: Sunday, October 30
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

The perfect NFL season: 1972 Miami Dolphins set to celebrate 50th anniversary tonight on Sunday Night Football

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Last week on Sunday Night Football, we watched Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles deliver a crushing 26-17 blow to interim QB Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, extending Philly’s win streak to 6-0 as they remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While this year’s Eagles’ squad looks like they’ve pulled a complete 180 turn from last season when they finished 9-8 and lost to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card, it’s still too early to determine whether or not Philadelphia has a shot of making it through the regular season (and postseason) with a perfect record.

Who is the only team in the NFL with a perfect season?

The only team in NFL history to ever achieve that milestone is the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The team, coached by Don Shula, went 14-0 in the regular season, beat the Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, won 21-17 at Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game, and then defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to finish a perfect 17-0. The 1972 Super Bowl champion Dolphins will be honored this week at pregame and halftime on Sunday Night Football–when the Steelers take on Miami–at Hard Rock Stadium as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of that monumental season.

8 Dolphins from that year’s memorable AFC Championship Game against the Steelers were named Pro Football Hall of Famers: Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Paul Warfield, Larry Little, Bobby Beathard, Nick Buoniconti, Jim Langer, and Shula–the winningest head coach in NFL history. Nine Steelers from that game went on to Canton: Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, head coach Chuck Noll, assistant personnel director Bill Nunn, team founder, president and chairman of the board Art Rooney Sr and team president and chairman Dan Rooney.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins:

  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • When: Sunday, October 23
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

